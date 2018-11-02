Meath West: Call the next GE results

Current Runners and Riders:



Deputy Damien English (Fine Gael)

Ray Butler (Fine Gael)

Cllr. Sarah Reilly (Fine Gael

Deputy Shane Cassells (Fianna Fáil),

Deputy Peadar Tóibín (Sinn Féin)

Tracy McElhinney (Labour Party)

Ronan Moore (Social Democrats)

Seamus McMenamin (Green Party)



(incumbents in bold)



Until yesterday morning, this would appear to have been a shoo in for the three incumbents to be returned. The big story however, is the suspension from SF of Peaedar Tóibín, for a period of six months. This means that if the General Election is called before 1st April, Tóibín cannot run for SF, and as per his radio yesterday, running as an independent would turn his suspension into an expulsion.



I'm unsure if SF have the local machine to run another viable candidate, and certainly not one of the calibre of Tóibín who is one of their more articulate and savvy media performers.



So if the election is after May next year, I'd say as you were - 1 FG, 1 FF and 1 SF, but crucially, if before that, then 1FG, 1FF and a toss up for the last seat. I imagine Tóibín should he run as an independent would get it, but that's by no means assured. A split in the SF vote (24.5% at the last GE) could let in Fine Gael's Ray Butler, who came fourth last time.



Definitely one worth watching.