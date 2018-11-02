Meath West: Call the next GE results

Current Runners and Riders:

Deputy Damien English (Fine Gael)
Ray Butler (Fine Gael)
Cllr. Sarah Reilly (Fine Gael
Deputy Shane Cassells (Fianna Fáil),
Deputy Peadar Tóibín (Sinn Féin)
Tracy McElhinney (Labour Party)
Ronan Moore (Social Democrats)
Seamus McMenamin (Green Party)

(incumbents in bold)

Until yesterday morning, this would appear to have been a shoo in for the three incumbents to be returned. The big story however, is the suspension from SF of Peaedar Tóibín, for a period of six months. This means that if the General Election is called before 1st April, Tóibín cannot run for SF, and as per his radio yesterday, running as an independent would turn his suspension into an expulsion.

I'm unsure if SF have the local machine to run another viable candidate, and certainly not one of the calibre of Tóibín who is one of their more articulate and savvy media performers.

So if the election is after May next year, I'd say as you were - 1 FG, 1 FF and 1 SF, but crucially, if before that, then 1FG, 1FF and a toss up for the last seat. I imagine Tóibín should he run as an independent would get it, but that's by no means assured. A split in the SF vote (24.5% at the last GE) could let in Fine Gael's Ray Butler, who came fourth last time.

Definitely one worth watching.
 


Has Tobin said anything about his intentions? Will he definitely return to the fold at the end of the 6 months?
 
Could Tobin lose out to FG?
 
Latest updated predictions from across the threads.

FG - 58 - 59
FF - 49 - 53
SF - 22 - 24
Lab - 3 - 5
PBP - 1 - 2
Sol - 1
SD - 3
Green - 2
Indo - 16 15
Other - 0

Note that because the ranges per constituency can often involve more than two parties, there's no simple adding up to 160.
These figures include 1 FF for the CC.
 
Is there a danger that trying to set up a new party will distract Tobin from the work he needs to do to be reelected as an Indo?
 
statsman said:
Is there a danger that trying to set up a new party will distract Tobin from the work he needs to do to be reelected as an Indo?
The PDs are the only ones who've achieved any level of success, helped in no small part by having some heavyweights to get them going. I can't see any new party doing any way well in an upcoming GE. If the locals come first that might help with profile but no guarantee either of national success. I would imagine he'll try to figure out how much of that vote will stay with him. What he does elsewhere is secondary to that. Support for others seems to favour him getting back in but who knows.
 
sic transit said:
The PDs are the only ones who've achieved any level of success, helped in no small part by having some heavyweights to get them going. I can't see any new party doing any way well in an upcoming GE. If the locals come first that might help with profile but no guarantee either of national success. I would imagine he'll try to figure out how much of that vote will stay with him. What he does elsewhere is secondary to that. Support for others seems to favour him getting back in but who knows.
It's a risky game he's opted to play.
 
M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,148
The issue here is how much of Toibin's vote goes back to SF. In 2007 Joe Reilly got 11% here. Toibin pushed that up to 17% when he got elected in 2011 and 24% in 2016. My guess is the core SF vote is surely close to 10%, some but not all of which will transfer back at later counts - there must be considerable bitterness at this stage. Of course Toibin will take some conservative votes from FF and FG, but perhaps not many, and his emphasis on the abortion issue will probably turn off as many as it attracts.

FG's vote was 32% here last time so I presume they will be able to push this up to 36-37%. This would put them within touching distance of a second seat. For the moment I would still predict FF 1, FG 1, Toibin 1 but I don't think he's as secure as some might imagine.
 
midlander12 said:
The issue here is how much of Toibin's vote goes back to SF. In 2007 Joe Reilly got 11% here. Toibin pushed that up to 17% when he got elected in 2011 and 24% in 2016. My guess is the core SF vote is surely close to 10%, some but not all of which will transfer back at later counts - there must be considerable bitterness at this stage. Of course Toibin will take some conservative votes from FF and FG, but perhaps not many, and his emphasis on the abortion issue will probably turn off as many as it attracts.

FG's vote was 32% here last time so I presume they will be able to push this up to 36-37%. This would put them within touching distance of a second seat. For the moment I would still predict FF 1, FG 1, Toibin 1 but I don't think he's as secure as some might imagine.
My own feeling is that he's going to struggle.
 
The current state of our predictions, using a simpler model for the range:

FG
Max: 66
Min: 51

FF
Max: 52
Min 41

SF
Max 25
Min 22

Lab
Max: 8
Min:3

PBP
Max: 3
Min: 1

Sol
Max: 2
Min: 1

SD
Max: 4
Min: 3

Green
Max: 2
Min: 0

Indos/others
Max: 21
Min: 16
 
M

MOSS1

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2016
Messages
333
On this face of it this is no change, or an Aontu gain from SF relative to last election. However all 3 seats are in Navan, the biggest town in the constituency but there traditionally is a seat at the Trim end. FG have dropped Ray Butler and added a new candidate while FF have recently added Noel Dempsey's daughter Aisling. Is there any chance of a change in personnel here if not party?
 
M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,148
MOSS1 said:
On this face of it this is no change, or an Aontu gain from SF relative to last election. However all 3 seats are in Navan, the biggest town in the constituency but there traditionally is a seat at the Trim end. FG have dropped Ray Butler and added a new candidate while FF have recently added Noel Dempsey's daughter Aisling. Is there any chance of a change in personnel here if not party?
No I think same again. When FG appeared to be doing well a year ago I thought they might take Toibin's seat. Then came the locals and Euros and that was the end of that.
 
