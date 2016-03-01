Melania Trump will make a great First Lady.

The Field Marshal
I am just watching this great girl defend her man. She is both beautiful and totally feminine.
The last time anything like her came near the White House was Jacki Kennedy.
The wives and husbands of US presidential contenders are important .
Donald Trumps wife is herself an immigrant to the USA who obeyed the laws of that country and took out citizenship.
Whatever weaknesses Trump has they are more than compensated for by this impressive , intelligent and very beautiful women.
What do other posters think..
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melania_Trump
Melania Trump On Donald: 'He Knows The Consequences'
