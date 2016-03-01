Melania Trump will make a great First Lady.

The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
I am just watching this great girl defend her man. She is both beautiful and totally feminine.
The last time anything like her came near the White House was Jacki Kennedy.

The wives and husbands of US presidential contenders are important .

Donald Trumps wife is herself an immigrant to the USA who obeyed the laws of that country and took out citizenship.

Whatever weaknesses Trump has they are more than compensated for by this impressive , intelligent and very beautiful women.

What do other posters think..



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melania_Trump

Melania Trump On Donald: 'He Knows The Consequences'
 


The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
17,478
You can't fault his taste in women anyway., well not this one anyway.

And surprisingly enough given his personality his children(adults now) come across very well and rounded and not spoilt at all.

But he still has not a hope in hell of getting to the White House.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
Betson said:
You can't fault his taste in women anyway., well not this one anyway.

And surprisingly enough given his personality his children(adults now) come across very well and rounded and not spoilt at all.

But he still has not a hope in hell of getting to the White House.
Click to expand...
Why not?

Trumps language is colourful but it is backed by a heart of gold.

He makes slip ups in language but his heart is in the right place.

Anyway can we discuss what a great asset Melania will be to the White House and world diplomacy.
 
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
17,478
The Field Marshal said:
Why not?

Trumps language is colourful but it is backed by a heart of gold.

He makes slip ups in language but his heart is in the right place.

Anyway can we discuss what a great asset Melania will be to the White House and world diplomacy.
Click to expand...
The general electorate is far too PC for him , and the party he is running for is in complete disarray.

He will win the nomination but will tank in the general election , you can not poll as badly as him among Blacks and other minorities and still win the White House these days , the demographics are changing big time in the state s and they do not favour the GOP.

The election is likely to be the biggest landslide win for the Democrats in decades.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
Betson said:
The general electorate is far too PC for him , and the party he is running for is in complete disarray.

He will win the nomination but will tank in the general election , you can not poll as badly as him among Blacks and other minorities and still win the White House these days , the demographics are changing big time in the state s and they do not favour the GOP.

The election is likely to be the biggest landslide win for the Democrats in decades.
Click to expand...
If you had to get married to Hilary or Melania who would you pick.?

Everybody is writing off Trump.
The last foreign and only foreign born First Lady was the English born wife of President John Quicncy Adams

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Quincy_Adams#Legacy
 
Last edited:
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
Kaplan said:
She should be deported. Send her home.
Click to expand...
Why should she be deported?

Melanie Trump is afaik a naturalised USA citizen.

Why do you radically hate immigrants to the USA who obey the laws of that country..?
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
She is one good looking woman allright

- but whether she will be the next First Lady in the White House

- is another story

As of now I would still back Hilary to be that Lady!:D
 
fontenoy

fontenoy

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 4, 2011
Messages
2,390
Kaplan said:
She should be deported. Send her home.
Click to expand...
I agree, send them all home. The Irish, English, German, Italian, Polish, Dutch. America for Americans. Reparations should be paid to the native Americans aswell.
 
H

HereWeGoAgain

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 2, 2012
Messages
14,578
Brian O'Connell ‏@oconnellbrian 45 mins45 minutes ago
This am on @TodaySOR I meet the Irish priest helping @realDonaldTrump get to heaven. Cld we soon see a Doonbeg plaza? After 10 @RTERadio1

On Sean O'Rourke @ 10
 
tribade

tribade

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 10, 2010
Messages
1,287
HereWeGoAgain said:
Brian O'Connell ‏@oconnellbrian 45 mins45 minutes ago
This am on @TodaySOR I meet the Irish priest helping @realDonaldTrump get to heaven. Cld we soon see a Doonbeg plaza? After 10 @RTERadio1

On Sean O'Rourke @ 10
Click to expand...
So the priest is trying to kill him?
 
B

blinding

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 1, 2008
Messages
19,093
If Donald goes Full Trump

Then we can console ourselves looking at his Missus.
 
daveL

daveL

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 29, 2010
Messages
19,367
The Field Marshal said:
I am just watching this great girl defend her man. She is both beautiful and totally feminine.
The last time anything like her came near the White House was Jacki Kennedy.

The wives and husbands of US presidential contenders are important .

Donald Trumps wife is herself an immigrant to the USA who obeyed the laws of that country and took out citizenship.

Whatever weaknesses Trump has they are more than compensated for by this impressive , intelligent and very beautiful women.

What do other posters think..



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Melania_Trump

Melania Trump On Donald: 'He Knows The Consequences'
Click to expand...
?
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
Catalpast said:
She is one good looking woman allright

- but whether she will be the next First Lady in the White House

- is another story

As of now I would still back Hilary to be that Lady!:D
Click to expand...
No doubt Hilary will get votes based only on her gender which reflects the unthinking nature not just of American but now alas also Irish politics.

Anyhow if Hilarious is elected she will be "president" and not "First Lady."
What you would have then is the peculiar novelty of Billy Clinton being the "First Man" in the White House.
 
The Field Marshal

The Field Marshal

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
43,651
Levellers said:
Q: 'And what first attracted you to the billionaire Donald Trump?'
Click to expand...
It is sad to see this level of cynicism displayed in the above post .
As if wealthy people can not be loved for who they are.

It is quite
obvious that Melania is very much in love with her husband.
 
L

Levellers

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2011
Messages
14,312
The Field Marshal said:
It is sad to see this level of cynicism displayed in the above post .
As if wealthy people can not be loved for who they are.

It is quite
obvious that Melania is very much in love with her husband.
Click to expand...
I envy your innocence.

Donald when he had black hair:

 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top