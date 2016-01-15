Men of 1916 were "constitutional republicans" - Micheal Martin

Just Jack

Just Jack

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 10, 2010
Messages
3,739
Micheal Martin said the reality is Sinn Féin has not stolen "[Fianna Fail's] republican clothes" and is not the successor to the "constitutional republican" 1916 members.
Click to expand...
Sinn Féin 'not stealing our republican clothes...They're a mafia group', says Martin | BreakingNews.ie

The re-writing of history is reaching epic proportions now and will probably intensify as the centenary celebrations draw closer.

Martin's attempts to paint the men of 1916 as constitutional democrats is as farcical as last week's Sindo editorial which claimed it was outrageous to compare the 'unmandated' violence of the 1970s with the ermm.... unmandated violence of 1916. :lol:
 


Seanie Lemass

Seanie Lemass

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 26, 2010
Messages
19,788
Interestingly, and no doubt a by product of the Collins cult initiated by the film, the blueshirts are much less apologetic and revisionist about 1916 and the Tan War than FF!

Obvioualy that also has to do with fact that FF and SF are competing for similar vote, but even so you would not have seen that back in John Unionist era!
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,968
Re the celebrations are Viagra the official sponsors...

 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,741
Given SF's support for the EU one wonders do they have a right the republican clothes of the leadership of the 1916 Rebellion either....
 
Vega1447

Vega1447

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 18, 2007
Messages
5,685
Mods: merge this with the Patsy McGarry thread..
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,968
Ratio Et Fides said:
Given SF's support for the EU one wonders do they have a right the republican clothes of the leadership of the 1916 Rebellion either....
Click to expand...
Not since they replaced the Brits out, Marxist socialist one party 32 county dictatorship democratic statelet in policy, with the dinning at Windsor and average industry expense account...
 
T

Trainwreck

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
26,416
Just Jack said:
Sinn Féin 'not stealing our republican clothes...They're a mafia group', says Martin | BreakingNews.ie

The re-writing of history is reaching epic proportions now and will probably intensify as the centenary celebrations draw closer.

Martin's attempts to paint the men of 1916 as constitutional democrats is as farcical as last week's Sindo editorial which claimed it was outrageous to compare the 'unmandated' violence of the 1970s with the ermm.... unmandated violence of 1916. :lol:
Click to expand...
I would like to see some more intelligent thinking about 1916.

For one, I never see any historian of commentator placing 1916 in the context of a European-wide (arguably global) social and political upheaval.

We treat the uprising as a self contained quintessential Irish event, but I don't think it is coincidence that there was similar nationalist and (Soclist leaning) discontent, resistance and revolution.

The Serbian nationalist movement was a major factor in sparking WWI. The Russian revolution, the rise of social discontent and Socialism in Britain.

I just fear I am going to find 1916 too twee. An oversimplified narrative that doesn't do justice to all the social factors at work in Ireland at the time.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
31,195
The time for this bollox really is post election. There's limited column inches available, do FF REALLY think there's more votes in winning this argument than in attacking the govt over health/floods etc? If not: WTF are they talking about it?
 
Nudavongs

Nudavongs

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 31, 2015
Messages
6,580
In Wednesday's Anglo-Celt, Brendan Smith, FF TD for Cavan-Monaghan has some harsh things to say about Sinn Féin.

"[H]e [Gerry Adams] believes that every element of Irish life and society is secondary to the needs of Sinn Fein...."

"the lengths to which they will go to try and inappropriately adopt reputations for their own ends. Incredibly, for example, Sinn Féin's election posters include Constance Markievicz - who chaired Fianna Fáil's inaugural meeting.

"Appropriating the founders of our nation to legitimise the Provisional IRA shows once again that Sinn Fein remains the greatest threat to the high esteem which the Irish people rightly hold for our founding generation".
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,968
Trainwreck said:
I would like to see some more intelligent thinking about 1916.

For one, I never see any historian of commentator placing 1916 in the context of a European-wide (arguably global) social and political upheaval.

We treat the uprising as a self contained quintessential Irish event, but I don't think it is coincidence that there was similar nationalist and (Soclist leaning) discontent, resistance and revolution.

The Serbian nationalist movement was a major factor in sparking WWI. The Russian revolution, the rise of social discontent and Socialism in Britain.

I just fear I am going to find 1916 too twee. An oversimplified narrative that doesn't do justice to all the social factors at work in Ireland at the time.
Click to expand...
Aye all the history of this island needs to be viewed in connection with a wider European perspective, however as a nordie moi can sympathise with those that view us as being at the centre of the universe...
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
NeilW said:
I would like it to be 2017 and for all this stuff and nonsense to be over. The country has gone mad.
Click to expand...
I would like all snivelling west Brits to fvck up whining whilst the rest of the nation gets on with commerating the Easter rising.
 
O

ON THE ONE ROAD

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 20, 2005
Messages
4,696
Seanie Lemass said:
Interestingly, and no doubt a by product of the Collins cult initiated by the film, the blueshirts are much less apologetic and revisionist about 1916 and the Tan War than FF!

Obvioualy that also has to do with fact that FF and SF are competing for similar vote, but even so you would not have seen that back in John Unionist era!
Click to expand...
when the 'principle of consent' got put on a pedestal the way of looking at partition as a usurpation of a right by a greater power went out the window. Where once broad nationalism in ireland accepted it was not equal to britain but in different ways attempted to find paths to deal with that post anglo irish agreement ireland pretends both states are equal but rather when faced deal with the reality that its not it comes out with this stuff. its all very confused. Modern ireland is in a very confused state.
 
N

NeilW

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 31, 2005
Messages
4,420
eoghanacht said:
I would like all snivelling west Brits to fvck up whining whilst the rest of the nation gets on with commerating the Easter rising.
Click to expand...
What is "commerating"? Is it something people do with their clothes on or off?
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
between the bridges said:
Aye all the history of this island needs to be viewed in connection with a wider European perspective, however as a nordie moi can sympathise with those that view us as being at the centre of the universe...
Click to expand...
What?


You mean mention the formation of the UVF, Larne gun running, the Covenant and the threat of ethnic cleansing of northern nationalists?


The harrasites aren't too fond of all the facts, Ireland was utopia under the Brits.

Until the pesky republicans upset the place, sort of like the north pre 69
 
Last edited:
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
T

Trainwreck

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
26,416
eoghanacht said:
I would like all snivelling west Brits to fvck up whining whilst the rest of the nation gets on with commerating the Easter rising.
Click to expand...
Yep, it's gonna be a looooong year.

At least the build up only lasts till Easter and then it is downhill from there. God help us had it been the Christmas Uprising!
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2006
Messages
32,410
Trainwreck said:
Yep, it's gonna be a looooong year.

At least the build up only lasts till Easter and then it is downhill from there. God help us had it been the Christmas Uprising!
Click to expand...


He said, from London.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom