Men of 1916 were "constitutional republicans" - Micheal Martin

Just Jack
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2010
- Messages
- 3,739
Sinn Féin 'not stealing our republican clothes...They're a mafia group', says Martin | BreakingNews.ieMicheal Martin said the reality is Sinn Féin has not stolen "[Fianna Fail's] republican clothes" and is not the successor to the "constitutional republican" 1916 members.
The re-writing of history is reaching epic proportions now and will probably intensify as the centenary celebrations draw closer.
Martin's attempts to paint the men of 1916 as constitutional democrats is as farcical as last week's Sindo editorial which claimed it was outrageous to compare the 'unmandated' violence of the 1970s with the ermm.... unmandated violence of 1916. :lol: