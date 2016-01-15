Men of 1916 were "constitutional republicans" - Micheal Martin

I would like to see some more intelligent thinking about 1916.



For one, I never see any historian of commentator placing 1916 in the context of a European-wide (arguably global) social and political upheaval.



We treat the uprising as a self contained quintessential Irish event, but I don't think it is coincidence that there was similar nationalist and (Soclist leaning) discontent, resistance and revolution.



The Serbian nationalist movement was a major factor in sparking WWI. The Russian revolution, the rise of social discontent and Socialism in Britain.



I just fear I am going to find 1916 too twee. An oversimplified narrative that doesn't do justice to all the social factors at work in Ireland at the time.