Mentors, Mentees, and assorted other Mentalisms.

Don't know where to put this and did do a search to see if anyone had flagged a Mentor-related thread but nothing in the last six months that I can see. So.



I've been very lucky in the mentors I've had in my career. In fact, extraordinarily lucky now I ponder on it. So I'm in the pomp workwise where I have enough experience to be able to mentor others, and have been doing so for about twelve-fifteen years. I don't mean mentoring some Neet with 'knife' in his eyes and on first name terms with probation officers.



I mean work-related mentoring of new or younger first and second job people. They are usually numerate and literate so you can pretty much do something at least with most of 'em.



Young lady who I've been mentoring for about four years turned out to be hellishly smart, a serious piece of news intellectually, and a really clever worker in that she thinks about the 'how' we'll do this task as much as 'what' we have to do.



So I've got a couple of decades experience on her in analytical roles of one kind, sometimes financial related, other times corporate intel and public affairs intel and a couple of other diverse things, which I guess is why the office wants me mentoring. The young lady has aced every damn challenge I can think of, and has done it for four straight years, progressing through grades like a metronome.



She drew the mentoring to a close herself, which is the way it should be to my mind, when she was checking on on a complex thing we always in our team relate to one another as a way of checking our thinking, and because there is a psychological trick which helps you to realise the answer to a problem, when you try to explain the issue to others. She wasn't sure about something in her own mind, so said 'Not sure how big the business was so I looked for trends in Net Asset Value over the last five years'...



The moment I'd dreaded. She's never been trained to look at NAV in company accounts. What it means is she has now got the framework to switch as an analyst from one sector into another, using analytical skills which work everywhere but only experienced analysts can do this.



The entry level: Junior Researcher/Researcher/Analyst (Can find you everything there is available on a subject/task)



Senior Research Analyst (Can act as a consultant to an internal client, helping them to set the parameters of the job, knows where to start and even more crucially when the critical information has been found, or can report adequately on why the info isn't available). Can get in and out of jobs fast, production usually clinical and high.)



'Where do you want to go today'. Few enough in any sector, every organisation needs at least one person like this. I've occasionally crawled out on that plateau here and there but you'd expect that with my experience by now. The young lady I've been mentoring basically just sauntered past me and now knows the plateau is there. Seen it for herself and possibly clearer than I have.



Anyways. Sorry for the meander. Might as well make some vague paw at online dacency by asking if anyone else will have had experiences, trained others, been trained either well or badly, may have an opinion on the best way to mentor different people.



The experience is on my mind because I've been feeling like a parent who has watched a child leave the nest and go to university, and I've never had that experience but I do now get a tiny inkling of what the mix of happiness and sadness is like.