MEP Mick Wallace supports Venezuela's pariah government. Why?

WATCH: 'He's an unelected gobs***e' — Mick Wallace gets rap on knuckles for swearing in debate Irish MEP Mick Wallace got a telling off by an official during a debate after he called Venezuelan deputy Juan Guaido an 'unelected gobs***e'. The Wexford native was taking aim at Spain, one of several countries to recognise Guaido as Venezuela's president, rather than Nicolas Maduro. Wallace...

Has Mick gone closet communist going by his support for the pariah Venezuelan government? He looks a bit crazy in that wooly head of white hair, possibly a mid life crisis!What motivated his guttersnipe insult of the Venezuelan opposition leader?I believe that as a bankrupt developer he suffers from envy of those among his former developer associates who have become very rich. His attitude towards them is like the vindictiveness of a defrocked priest. His fantasies about confiscating their property has led him to become a convert to Marxism/closet communism.Are his constituents aware of his radicalism?