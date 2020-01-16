MEP Mick Wallace supports Venezuela's pariah government. Why?

extra-ie.cdn.ampproject.org

WATCH: 'He's an unelected gobs***e' — Mick Wallace gets rap on knuckles for swearing in debate

Irish MEP Mick Wallace got a telling off by an official during a debate after he called Venezuelan deputy Juan Guaido an 'unelected gobs***e'. The Wexford native was taking aim at Spain, one of several countries to recognise Guaido as Venezuela's president, rather than Nicolas Maduro. Wallace...
extra-ie.cdn.ampproject.org extra-ie.cdn.ampproject.org
Has Mick gone closet communist going by his support for the pariah Venezuelan government? He looks a bit crazy in that wooly head of white hair, possibly a mid life crisis!
What motivated his guttersnipe insult of the Venezuelan opposition leader?
I believe that as a bankrupt developer he suffers from envy of those among his former developer associates who have become very rich. His attitude towards them is like the vindictiveness of a defrocked priest. His fantasies about confiscating their property has led him to become a convert to Marxism/closet communism.
Are his constituents aware of his radicalism?
 
So just to clear one thing up - who elected Guaidó to the presidency?
Perhaps the same people who overthrew the Bolivian president Morales and put Jeanine Añez in his place? Currently, efforts are afoot to stop Morales' party from contesting the new elections. This is the sort of democracy we could expect if Guaidó ever got control of Venezuela.
 
I feel like repeating Wallace's guttersnipe insult towards your support for Venezuela. Either you are a Marxist/closet communist or incapable of rstional reasoning. If you admitted to the former, you might get respect for honesty. But deceit and lies have always been part of the communist mentality.
 
Patslatt1 said:
I feel like repeating Wallace's guttersnipe insult towards your support for Venezuela. Either you are a Marxist/closet communist or incapable of rstional reasoning. If you admitted to the former, you might get respect for honesty. But deceit and lies have always been part of the communist mentality.
You obviously have no problem with American appointed dictators. Are you fascist?
 
What's wrong with supporting a democratically elected government?
 
Mods can the dishonest thread title be altered please to reflect the substance of the report and not the bias of the OP author?
 
