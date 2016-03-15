Merkel and the EU's management of the 'migrant crisis'

The BBC reports that today the 'EU' [not Germany and Greece] is close to making a deal with Turkey over how to manage the millions of migrants making their way to the Greek islands.For Ireland this is the beginning of taking a collective responsibility for migration from the worlds two most populous continents. The plan is extremely unconvincing:* a discrimination will be made between Syrian refugees (accepted from camps in Turkey, only) and other nationalities.* persons intercepted at sea (or possibly landing on beaches) will be 'sent back' to Turkey, after a 'hearing' by Greece (where's the resource for that?)* the numbers sent back by 'the EU' ( I hope the re-fouling entity is clearly legally Greece) will determine the numbers accepted from refugee camps in Turkey* Turkish citizens get reduced visa requirements to travel to (or disappear into) the EU. The will work slightly better in regulation-heavy continental states- Ireland will be an open goal.* the lot is allegedly in accordance with 'EU law'By this horlicks they intend to avoid any reform of the structure of laws they have set up which offer great incentives to become a refugee in Europe eg lifelong residence (not for the duration of your conflict or dictatorship), work visa, services to find work, university fees paid, equal rights to welfare benefits and social housing alongside the receiving country's nationals.What's the alternative?It is necessary to recognise the special case of Syria, all of whose citizens face severe danger, and are in a very different very different situation to that of Afghanistan, Eritrea and Iraq. Shelter should be temporary eg 5 years renewable. There should be no obligation upon Member States to provide equal benefits and housing if their own citizens are disadvantaged-these temporary residents get shelter, but where resources are limited, in lesser quality accommodation than our own nationals. University fees should be subject to means testing.I might point out, this enormous issue got zero discussion during the recent Irish general election. Let's hope the Irish people have chosen able, far-sighted , imaginative, international representatives who can figure a way through this mess- but if they have, it was without the benefit of ever hearing what those representatives' ideas were.