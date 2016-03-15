Merkel and the EU's management of the 'migrant crisis'

JacquesHughes
Euractiv.com describes how a (much anticipated) EU summit with Turkey 'fell apart' on 7 March.
Merkel-Davutoglu wheeling-dealing wrecks EU summit EurActiv.com
The 'new proposals' came from the Turkish side, were not presented to the member states' leaders beforehand, were welcomed prematurely and haggled upon by Angela Merkel and President Tusk alone, were arguably incompatible with some of the undertakings in the UN Refugee Convention of 1951, and some of the unclear 'rights' in the Fundamental Charter of Rights that was bundled into the Lisbon Treaty eg 'collective expulsions are forbidden'.
Critical EU diplomats and governments are concerned at the high handed character of the Merkel negotiation, the desperate willingness to overlook Turkey's role in the Syrian civil war, the authoritarian tendencies within the Turkish government and the untried nature of what was being proposed- the 'one for one' exchanges of expelled people for refugees.
The European man in the street might ask himself , 'could the cure be worse than the disease?' Some might uncharitably recall 20 years ago , when Turkish actions against Kurds, unregretted by the Turkish state, were a principal cause of refugees.
The hope that someone ('Turkey') is going to solve the refugee crisis for Europe is a mirage. The EU will have to change itself, the incentives, the procedures, the entitlements it offers, and after all these years, maybe accept changing Turkey is a tough call, but engaging with Syria, a desperate and venal regime, vulnerable to persuasive incentives, may be a better long term strategy; and Russia may be just giving them the opportunity
Syria conflict: Russia's Putin orders 'main part' of forces out - BBC News
Will the EU fund a Marshall Plan for Syria?
