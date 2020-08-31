Meron Benvenisti RIP

The Jewish world lost one of it's greatest sons this Rosh Hashanah. A man who was deputy mayor of Jerusalem for most of the 1970s. a great archeologist and historian as well as a serious thinker who had a passionate interest in Ireland. Primarily though he will be remembered along side Edward Said and Israel Shahak for having seen through the nonsense of the "Oslo Process" from the get go. His Canaanism terrified the European Left-Liberals in Palestine with it's very reasoned out dismissal of ideas of a "Two State Solution". The defection of Peter Beinart from Liberal Zionism to Post-Zionism caused a huge stir but actually the similar defection of the man who has written the obituary linked below was much more important in terms of Jewish intellectual history, I really recommend his book "Paradigm Lost: From Two State Solution to One State Reality" which demonstrates a intimate knowledge of Jewish, Muslim and Christian societies in Palestine."....... Meron’s life, as he described it, was a long process of disillusionment with the conventional Zionism that he absorbed as a youth. His father, who cared not a whit for the country’s Arab inhabitants, was a distinguished geographer who was obsessed with the Zionist principle of “Yediat Haaretz” (knowing the land). Meron took that principle to its logical extension, loving not only the land but the Palestinian Arabs inhabiting it. Their natural comfort in the landscape and their tenacious human attachment to the “places” of their habitation — not simply to the map image of a politically designated “space” — was his model for what it meant to be what he claimed to be: a native of the country. Intimately exposed to Palestinian suffering and the injustices imposed upon them, he came to see the Zionist project not as building the land, but the “obliteration of the landscapes of my childhood.” ....."