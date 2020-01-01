Michael Collins hat removed from Dublin museum

Talk Back

www.irishcentral.com

Why Michael Collins' hat was removed from a Dublin museum

The hat that Irish revolutionary Michael Collins was wearing when he was gunned down at Beal na mBlath in 1922 was removed from display at the National Museum of Ireland because "blood and brain residue" were visible on it. The historic hat had been on display at the Dublin museum for decades...
Did anyone else pick up on this little nugget from the article?

"The cap shows Michael Collins was shot in the back of the head and you can't hide the reality of the dreadful things that happened during the Civil War."

Was this the real reason why the hat was removed?
 


Talk Back

Interesting though - contradicts the "official" story, and reinforces the story that he was in fact shot by British/Free State agent.
 
blinding

Fooking RIC / Dublin Metropolitan Police . I knew no good would come of the Blue-Shirts raising these Dr. Frankensteins from their cess-pits !
 
Talk Back

The whole affair is very strange - even the routes they took that fatal evening were peculiar.

If the hat shows he was shot in the back of the head as the article states - questions need to be asked as to why the man sitting next to him in the touring car was an active MI5, agent.

Emmett Dalton after he retired from Free State army is known to have returned to MI5 HQ in London, and then set up a film studio - proceeds of the work carried out in Beal na Blath it's said.
 
runwiththewind

Talk Back said:
Interesting though - contradicts the "official" story, and reinforces the story that he was in fact shot by British/Free State agent.
Emmett did it. Everyone knows that. Meda Ryan was way off. Probably explains why there's no death certificate for Collins
 
McTell

Collins was shot by emmet, can they all get over it ffs

Playing with guns, bad things happen.
 
runwiththewind

Talk Back said:
The whole affair is very strange - even the routes they took that fatal evening were peculiar.

If the hat shows he was shot in the back of the head as the article states - questions need to be asked as to why the man sitting next to him in the touring car was an active MI5, agent.

Emmett Dalton after he retired from Free State army is known to have returned to MI5 HQ in London, and then set up a film studio - proceeds of the work carried out in Beal na Blath it's said.
Collins wasn't supposed to come back to Cork that night. He was to head on to Bantry from Clonakility and stay the night in Bantry. On hearing Collins was in Clonakiity, the Bantry officers he was due to meet in Bantry just happened to be in Clonakiity the same time and reported directly to Collins there, thus saving him a journey.

They were on the coast, why they came back inland via Mcroom and not directly via Skibereen and Kinsale makes no sense, especially when he had already been in Macroom that morning.

Beal Na Blath has been altered significantly since then and it's difficult to envision how it did look then.
 
Talk Back

pedagogus said:
Nonsense. You need to read Meda Ryan's book which deals with that subject in detail.
The hat shows Collins was shot in the back of the head - Emmet Dalton's own family signed an affidavit stating that he did in fact shoot Collins.
 
runwiththewind

Talk Back said:
Emmet Dalton's own family signed an affidavit stating that he did in fact shoot Collins.
I thought he only had one child, a daughter. Wasn't she an actress. I've never heard of the affidavit. Where did you year it?
 
runwiththewind

pedagogus said:
Nonsense. You need to read Meda Ryan's book which deals with that subject in detail.
As much as I like Meda, she's way off on this. I've my doubts that Collins was shot at the location stated.
 
pedagogus

Talk Back said:
The hat shows Collins was shot in the back of the head - Emmet Dalton's own family signed an affidavit stating that he did in fact shoot Collins.
No, it doesn't. A large wound in the back of the head indicates an EXIT wound.
I have never heard or read of such an affidavit. I don't believe it exists. Sonny Neill is still the man.
 
Talk Back

pedagogus said:
No, it doesn't. A large wound in the back of the head indicates an EXIT wound.
I have never heard or read of such an affidavit. I don't believe it exists. Sonny Neill is still the man.
You need to understand what is being said.

The hat was removed - why???

The articles states "The cap shows Michael Collins was shot in the back of the head and you can't hide the reality of the dreadful things that happened during the Civil War."

Was this the real reason why the hat was removed?
 
Talk Back

Families don't sign affidavits all the time to be used in a Court of Law that state one of their members killed another person.

Emmet Dalton's own family signed an affidavit stating that he did in fact shoot Collins.

An affidavit (/ˌæfɪˈdeɪvɪt/ (listen) AF-i-DAY-vit; Medieval Latin for he has declared under oath) is a written sworn statement of fact voluntarily made by an affiant or deponent under an oath or affirmation administered by a person authorized to do so by law. Such statement is witnessed as to the authenticity of the affiant's signature by a taker of oaths, such as a notary public or commissioner of oaths. An affidavit is a type of verified statement or showing, or in other words, it contains a verification, meaning it is under oath or penalty of perjury, and this serves as evidence to its veracity and is required for court proceedings.
 
CatullusV

Do some people here ever put their thinking *cap* on? Ever?

His clothes have been on display for decades. I certainly remember seeing them in the 70s.

So they've suddenly said: "OMG, we've just seem something which doesn't match the 'official' version. Let's get it out of here."

For fùcks sake.
 
Talk Back

CatullusV said:
Do some people here ever put their thinking cap on? Ever?

His clothes have been on display for decades. I certainly remember seeing them in the 70s.

So they've suddenly said: "OMG, we've just seem something which doesn't match the 'official' version. Let's get it out of here."

For fùcks sake.
Yet the fact remains - the articles states "The cap shows Michael Collins was shot in the back of the head and you can't hide the reality of the dreadful things that happened during the Civil War."

The hat was removed - why???

Was this the real reason why the hat was removed?

I remember reading that there was the Collins hat, and another hat that parts of his brain were put in when they moved him.

Going by the article, it was the Collins hat that was removed from the museum - because it showed he was shot in the back of the head.
 
runwiththewind

CatullusV said:
Do some people here ever put their thinking *cap* on? Ever?

His clothes have been on display for decades. I certainly remember seeing them in the 70s.

So they've suddenly said: "OMG, we've just seem something which doesn't match the 'official' version. Let's get it out of here."

For fùcks sake.
They were on display because no one questioned the official version for decades. Over recent years that's changed. His 100 anniversary is coming up, more questions will be asked. We are no longer reliant on 'official ' Ireland for our information.

BTW, the museum states the hat may be seen on request. I wonder who gets to say yes or no.

The display of his hat may upset his relatives, according to the museum, yet it was display when his siblings were alive. Collins has no direct descendants. What descendants he has today are grand or great grand nephews and nieces. Hardly close relatives.
 
