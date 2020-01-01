Michael Collins hat removed from Dublin museum

Talk Back said: The whole affair is very strange - even the routes they took that fatal evening were peculiar.



If the hat shows he was shot in the back of the head as the article states - questions need to be asked as to why the man sitting next to him in the touring car was an active MI5, agent.



Emmett Dalton after he retired from Free State army is known to have returned to MI5 HQ in London, and then set up a film studio - proceeds of the work carried out in Beal na Blath it's said. Click to expand...

Collins wasn't supposed to come back to Cork that night. He was to head on to Bantry from Clonakility and stay the night in Bantry. On hearing Collins was in Clonakiity, the Bantry officers he was due to meet in Bantry just happened to be in Clonakiity the same time and reported directly to Collins there, thus saving him a journey.They were on the coast, why they came back inland via Mcroom and not directly via Skibereen and Kinsale makes no sense, especially when he had already been in Macroom that morning.Beal Na Blath has been altered significantly since then and it's difficult to envision how it did look then.