Michael Collins hat removed from Dublin museum

Why Michael Collins' hat was removed from a Dublin museum
The hat that Irish revolutionary Michael Collins was wearing when he was gunned down at Beal na mBlath in 1922 was removed from display at the National Museum of Ireland because "blood and brain residue" were visible on it. The historic hat had been on display at the Dublin museum for decades...
www.irishcentral.com
Did anyone else pick up on this little nugget from the article?
"The cap shows Michael Collins was shot in the back of the head and you can't hide the reality of the dreadful things that happened during the Civil War."
Was this the real reason why the hat was removed?