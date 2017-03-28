Michael Healey Rae suffers another near death experience

Last year the winner of the reality tv show Election 2016, Michael Healey Rae suffered a near death experience when a cow took exception to his excessive bull shyte in a field. As a consequence Michael was admitted to Kerry County Home beyond in Kilgarvan where the minor injuries unit removed our hero from the horns of his dilemma and the offending bovine dispatched to the knackers yard.Some time ago Michael won another reality TV show when he spent time in the foothills of Croagh Patrick with a few celebs while his auld fella furiously fingered his phone voting night noon and morning to keep his gom of a son in the competition for fear of him coming home early and despoiling the grand peace and quiet that the folks around the ring were in enjoying in his absence.Tis a strange to report but on the very night when another Kerryman was following in Michaels footsteps taking the prize for Dancin with the shtars, what befell the bould Michael only that he would choke so hard on the chicken wings from the take away in Kilgarvan that it was decided that an ambulance and a reporter would be telephoned so as to get him back in the news headlines again.It seems the coughing fit was caused when he was presented with the phone bill for voting for Aidan to win Dancin with the shtars. We're getting closer to a by election than we think. Who'll the Healey Raes run if the 3rd attempt to revive Michael's publicity drive comes unshtuck?