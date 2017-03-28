Michael Healey Rae suffers another near death experience

automaticforthepeople

automaticforthepeople

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 22, 2012
Messages
4,671
Last year the winner of the reality tv show Election 2016, Michael Healey Rae suffered a near death experience when a cow took exception to his excessive bull shyte in a field. As a consequence Michael was admitted to Kerry County Home beyond in Kilgarvan where the minor injuries unit removed our hero from the horns of his dilemma and the offending bovine dispatched to the knackers yard.

Some time ago Michael won another reality TV show when he spent time in the foothills of Croagh Patrick with a few celebs while his auld fella furiously fingered his phone voting night noon and morning to keep his gom of a son in the competition for fear of him coming home early and despoiling the grand peace and quiet that the folks around the ring were in enjoying in his absence.
Tis a strange to report but on the very night when another Kerryman was following in Michaels footsteps taking the prize for Dancin with the shtars, what befell the bould Michael only that he would choke so hard on the chicken wings from the take away in Kilgarvan that it was decided that an ambulance and a reporter would be telephoned so as to get him back in the news headlines again.

It seems the coughing fit was caused when he was presented with the phone bill for voting for Aidan to win Dancin with the shtars. We're getting closer to a by election than we think. Who'll the Healey Raes run if the 3rd attempt to revive Michael's publicity drive comes unshtuck?

'Janey mac, that was a tight one': Ambulance called for Michael Healy-Rae after choking fit
 


Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
Who ?

Sounds like attention seeking syndrome.
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
32,948
NDEs are nothing to laugh at and often have profoundly deleterious effects on the patient.
 
automaticforthepeople

automaticforthepeople

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 22, 2012
Messages
4,671
Socratus O' Pericles said:
NDEs are nothing to laugh at and often have profoundly deleterious effects on the patient.
Click to expand...
The county sturgeon says that in severe cases anoxia occurs! The older brother's young wan who is a teacher had to explain that that means that the brain is deprived oxygen and that brain damage can often result. Luckily in this case there's divil the bit of a chance of that even if he never breathed for another fortnight.
 
Last edited:
ShinnerBot No.32564844524

ShinnerBot No.32564844524

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2013
Messages
4,043
automaticforthepeople said:
Last year the winner of the reality tv show Election 2016, Michael Healey Rae suffered a near death experience when a cow took exception to his excessive bull shyte in a field. As a consequence Michael was admitted to Kerry County Home beyond in Kilgarvan where the minor injuries unit removed our hero from the horns of his dilemma and the offending bovine dispatched to the knackers yard.
Click to expand...
If by dispatched to the bovine yard you mean Leinster house Wink...wink...;)

The cows doing grand I hear and god up above is looking after it's weather.
 
G

gatsbygirl20

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 1, 2008
Messages
22,551
Poor guy.

Choking on a chicken wing--or choking on anything--is a very frightening experience.

I like Michael Healy Ray in a funny sort of way. Lovely accent.
 
G

gatsbygirl20

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 1, 2008
Messages
22,551
Cruimh said:
Mind you the description seems a tad embellished - unless an ambulance just happened to be parked outside his house while the staff had a fag break .....
Click to expand...
Apparently, a neighbour performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on him, because he had turned purple, the poor chap.

Although it would not surprise me if Michael had his own personalised Kerry ambulance on standby.

He was attacked by a calf and hospitalised last year during crucial government-formation talks.

Someone up there has it in for Michael.
 
Cai

Cai

Well-known member
Joined
May 30, 2004
Messages
8,004
Did his cap & head remain joined through this unpleasant experience?
 
D

Dearghoul

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 8, 2013
Messages
9,640
gatsbygirl20 said:
Apparently, a neighbour performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on him, because he had turned purple, the poor chap.

Although it would not surprise me if Michael had his own personalised Kerry ambulance on standby.

He was attacked by a calf and hospitalised last year during crucial government-formation talks.

Someone up there has it in for Michael.
Click to expand...
We don't even have to look to the skies.

The beasts of the field and the barnyard fowl have it in for him.

'Tis like something out of Saki.
 
G

gatsbygirl20

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 1, 2008
Messages
22,551
Dearghoul said:
We don't even have to look to the skies.

The beasts of the field and the barnyard fowl have it in for him.

'Tis like something out of Saki.
Click to expand...
Or Shakespeare.

Strange auguries occur at the death of kings.

In Macbeth, Duncan's murder is foreshadowed in the stables, barnyard and in the animal kingdom

"A falcon towering in her pride of place / Was by a mousing owl hawked and killed"

There's definitely going to be a change of leadership somewhere
 
gijoe

gijoe

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
15,244
First it was a Cow.......and now its a Chicken......I'm taking bets on what animal tries to make it third time lucky.
 
D

Dearghoul

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 8, 2013
Messages
9,640
gatsbygirl20 said:
Or Shakespeare.

Strange auguries occur at the death of kings.

In Macbeth, Duncan's murder is foreshadowed in the stables, barnyard and in the animal kingdom

"A falcon towering in her pride of place / Was by a mousing owl hawked and killed"

There's definitely going to be a change of leadership somewhere
Click to expand...
Bet its in the AAA.

Ive a feeling in me waters.
 
D

Dearghoul

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 8, 2013
Messages
9,640
gijoe said:
First it was a Cow.......and now its a Chicken......I'm taking bets on what animal tries to make it third time lucky.
Click to expand...
Is there anything in the prophecies of Colmcille about accidents while trying to cut down Rhododendrons.

If there was I'd probably believe it.
 
automaticforthepeople

automaticforthepeople

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 22, 2012
Messages
4,671
May the curse of St Brendan and all his blessed monks in Gallarus rain forth from this day forward on every chicken wing that was ever plucked for the terror it created beyond in Iveragh.
 
Socratus O' Pericles

Socratus O' Pericles

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 12, 2009
Messages
32,948
gatsbygirl20 said:
Or Shakespeare.

Strange auguries occur at the death of kings.

In Macbeth, Duncan's murder is foreshadowed in the stables, barnyard and in the animal kingdom

"A falcon towering in her pride of place / Was by a mousing owl hawked and killed"

There's definitely going to be a change of leadership somewhere
Click to expand...
Something is rotten in the Kingdom of Kirry.
 
Cruimh

Cruimh

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2010
Messages
83,462
gatsbygirl20 said:
Apparently, a neighbour performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on him, because he had turned purple, the poor chap.
Click to expand...
That is the bit that made me wonder ....

“Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, it wasn’t working. They had brought out a glass of water but every bit of it came back up again. I knew if water couldn’t get down, I knew I wasn’t getting enough air to keep me going.
Click to expand...
He says the Heimlich failed, he was going purple, so he would only have had a few minutes of Consciousness left, and death would have followed quickly - How long would it usually take an ambulance? 20 minutes? If the Heimlich had failed he would have been dead before then .... When I was in Hospital a few years ago a lady with swallowing difficulties choked, Heimlich failed, she was unconscious in a couple of minutes - but luckily (being a hospital) a crash team arrived a couple of minutes later and got her airway cleared.
 
K

kalipa

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 19, 2010
Messages
10,207
The bull should have been given a medal for effort
 
zippo222

zippo222

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 7, 2009
Messages
3,708
Cruimh said:
That is the bit that made me wonder ....



He says the Heimlich failed, he was going purple, so he would only have had a few minutes of Consciousness left, and death would have followed quickly - How long would it usually take an ambulance? 20 minutes? If the Heimlich had failed he would have been dead before then .... When I was in Hospital a few years ago a lady with swallowing difficulties choked, Heimlich failed, she was unconscious in a couple of minutes - but luckily (being a hospital) a crash team arrived a couple of minutes later and got her airway cleared.
Click to expand...


 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top