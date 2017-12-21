Micheál Martin holding back Fianna Fails electoral future.

Recently chatting to a Fianna Fail Councillor and she is of the opinion that Micheál Martins Ministerial political legacy (2007-2011) is one of the big factors in why voters are slow to return to Fianna Fail. The Councillor said when she is canvassing she gets a lot of negative feedback on Micheál Martin role in that failed Government. Talking to a lot of family, friends and work colleagues, they also see Micheál Martin as a reason for not voting for Fianna Fail.

In my opinion Micheál Martin got lucky when Labour entered Government in 2011 and handed the opposition benches to FF. This factor saved FF and Micheál Martins leadership, but for FF to grow and get back their old voters, they need to remove Micheál Martin as leader. If this does not happen Fianna fail are not going to progress.

Would be interested to hear Pie posters views on this, and maybe a poll would also be nice :)
 
Ask him about his trip to Uganda:

http://www.politics.ie/forum/foreign-affairs/135015-fianna-fail-tullow-oil-uganda.html
 
Your post would seem to suggest that the continued existence of FF is a good thing. Seeing as the feedback is only referring to the 2007/11 period, it would seem the feeders back are suffering from typical FF amnesia in regards to the previous two terms, that are now the biggest obstacle on the road to recovery. Benchmarking wasn't foolhardy, it was criminal, particularly in the way in which it was done. Bank debt was only a fraction of national debt clocked up as a result of that particular little vote grabber.

If Micheál Martin is detrimental to FF, may he stay at the helm forever.
 
Who else have they got?
 
Who could they appoint leader that is not tarnished by the past and has at least a little bit of ability ?

The problem with IMFF now is that FG have again proven themselves as a viable alternative to the IMFF.

Why would people change back to IMFF and face another economic crash ?
 
The more RTE and Newstalk wheel out DIG OUT the better also.

Lest we forget the ************************************************************************************************************************************************************************ and his former big supporter Mehole
 
I'd suspect Dilly might do an even better job than Mehole. Be great if he got it. :D
 
An absolute humdinger for the job.
 
Was thinking about this in a way over the past 48 hours. I was going to start a thread, but I don't think I have permission. (How long?, what criteria must you meet to be allowed to start threads?)

My line of thought on the matter was that it would be better from a FF point of view if MM did not become Taoiseach after the next election. Nearly all posters here agree that FF need to get back into office as soon as possible, but personally speaking I would find it very hard to give FF first preference with MM as leader, (as mentioned by opening poster).

If MM does not become Taoiseach that would mean a new leader that would almost certainly not be tainted as a member of Bertie's cabinet and with say 2 elections 2018 FG win and subsequent election in 2021/2022 resulting in FF return to power, a chance for people like Eamon Og in Galway, Willie O'Dea and returning Mary Hanafin to be replaced. It would also mean FF would be 10 years out of power and the party would lose some of its toxicity with younger voters and voters in the Capital (FF only got 15% in Dublin).

Finally, if FF win the next election they will probably have low numbers 30-32% first preference vote and 58-65 seats nedding a mid sized coalition partner or a confidence and supply agreement, whereas if they go another term in opposition you could be looking at 35-38% vote and say 73 seats and a traditional FF position.
 
I would go left field and appoint Lisa Chambers as leader, total break from the past.
 
Do you suFFer from delusion ?

If FG have another 5 years there will be no need for IMFF.
 
The SG controversy back in the news will have spooked the horses....

People looking at the FF PP and still seeing some of the familiar faces from the Ahern/Cowen eras and then wondering does the leopard change it's spots perhaps..?
 
