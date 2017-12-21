Micheál Martin holding back Fianna Fails electoral future.

realistic1
Recently chatting to a Fianna Fail Councillor and she is of the opinion that Micheál Martins Ministerial political legacy (2007-2011) is one of the big factors in why voters are slow to return to Fianna Fail. The Councillor said when she is canvassing she gets a lot of negative feedback on Micheál Martin role in that failed Government. Talking to a lot of family, friends and work colleagues, they also see Micheál Martin as a reason for not voting for Fianna Fail.
In my opinion Micheál Martin got lucky when Labour entered Government in 2011 and handed the opposition benches to FF. This factor saved FF and Micheál Martins leadership, but for FF to grow and get back their old voters, they need to remove Micheál Martin as leader. If this does not happen Fianna fail are not going to progress.
Would be interested to hear Pie posters views on this, and maybe a poll would also be nice
