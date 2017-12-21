Micheál Martin holding back Fianna Fails electoral future.

Was thinking about this in a way over the past 48 hours. I was going to start a thread, but I don't think I have permission. (How long?, what criteria must you meet to be allowed to start threads?)



My line of thought on the matter was that it would be better from a FF point of view if MM did not become Taoiseach after the next election. Nearly all posters here agree that FF need to get back into office as soon as possible, but personally speaking I would find it very hard to give FF first preference with MM as leader, (as mentioned by opening poster).



If MM does not become Taoiseach that would mean a new leader that would almost certainly not be tainted as a member of Bertie's cabinet and with say 2 elections 2018 FG win and subsequent election in 2021/2022 resulting in FF return to power, a chance for people like Eamon Og in Galway, Willie O'Dea and returning Mary Hanafin to be replaced. It would also mean FF would be 10 years out of power and the party would lose some of its toxicity with younger voters and voters in the Capital (FF only got 15% in Dublin).



Finally, if FF win the next election they will probably have low numbers 30-32% first preference vote and 58-65 seats nedding a mid sized coalition partner or a confidence and supply agreement, whereas if they go another term in opposition you could be looking at 35-38% vote and say 73 seats and a traditional FF position.