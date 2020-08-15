  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
Micheál's days are numbered?

S

StormWarning

Active member
Joined
Oct 8, 2010
Messages
290
The disasterous Sunday Buisness Post poll, showing FF on 10% and a negligble 4% in Dublin, has roused Eamon O'Cuiv to decry that the battering his party is enduring is "existential".
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1305109631384125440
A month back the - more appealing to Dublin's electorate - influential backbencher Jim O'Callaghan expressed his desire to lead Fianna Fáil.
www.google.com

Jim O’Callaghan would be ‘honoured’ to lead Fianna Fáil

TD says Micheál Martin could have given Barry Cowen more time to address drink driving controversy
www.google.com www.google.com

The knives are out for Micheál who must be under unbearable pressure, with no respite in sight as the Covid menace threatens the economy and a reinvigorated FG relish the prospects of another election. It may well be a personal relief if he is relieved of the burden of Taoiseach and FF hope that a fresh, post Bertie face can revive their fortunes.
 

E

enuffisenuff

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 27, 2011
Messages
3,700
They should have been numbered after 2008
 
S

Sidewindered

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 4, 2020
Messages
393
It's really only a matter of time before he makes a complete balls of either some development with Brexit; some development in the north; both at once; or some catastrophic 26-internal policy failure in health or housing.

I don't think FF have a future except for some maybe some minor party of rural conservative gombeens but the remaining (increasingly elderly) faithful still Believe in FF as some sort of National Movement and given Martin's personal attitudes and tone-deaf political incompetence his days are numbered.
 
