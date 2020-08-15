Micheál's days are numbered?

Jim O’Callaghan would be ‘honoured’ to lead Fianna Fáil TD says Micheál Martin could have given Barry Cowen more time to address drink driving controversy

The disasterous Sunday Buisness Post poll, showing FF on 10% and a negligble 4% in Dublin, has roused Eamon O'Cuiv to decry that the battering his party is enduring is "existential".A month back the - more appealing to Dublin's electorate - influential backbencher Jim O'Callaghan expressed his desire to lead Fianna Fáil.The knives are out for Micheál who must be under unbearable pressure, with no respite in sight as the Covid menace threatens the economy and a reinvigorated FG relish the prospects of another election. It may well be a personal relief if he is relieved of the burden of Taoiseach and FF hope that a fresh, post Bertie face can revive their fortunes.