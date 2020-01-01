Microchipping Politicians?

I bet the Oireachtas bar never collected the last lot of outstanding bills either but quietly wrote them off. Which is why we'd be back where we are now with a major unpaid bill owed to the Oireachtas bar which is actually a bar owned and paid for by the taxpayer.



You'd think with our long cultural connection with public houses that we'd know and acknowledge by now that allowing people to run up a large slate and leave it unpaid isn't good for the pub's profitability.



I said the last time that this bar should be shut down until such time as all bills are paid. I'd say the same now and add if necessary involve assigning the debt to a collection agency.