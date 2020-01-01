Microchipping Politicians?

drjimryan2
- Nov 16, 2009
- 1,769
Hi All......some controversy about this ......so I ask....why stop at kids....
Surely if its acceptable for those with special needs, it would also solve the 'wheres the td for expenses dilemma'.....
and indeed....why stop there.....
Or is it all a bit of a 'mad' plan to get free publicity....
Candidate asks should special needs kids be microchipped with Nora Quoirin pic
'I understand this is a very sensitive subject and I am sorry if the post has caused offence'
www.irishmirror.ie
Or is it all a bit of a 'mad' plan to get free publicity....