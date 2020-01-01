Microchipping Politicians?

Hi All......some controversy about this ......so I ask....why stop at kids....

Surely if its acceptable for those with special needs, it would also solve the 'wheres the td for expenses dilemma'.....

and indeed....why stop there.....

Candidate asks should special needs kids be microchipped with Nora Quoirin pic

'I understand this is a very sensitive subject and I am sorry if the post has caused offence'
Or is it all a bit of a 'mad' plan to get free publicity....
 


I like it. TDs after all are employees. It would sort out a few things about their mileage expenses, we'd know whether they were voting for each other in the Oireachtas, all sorts.

Any TD or Senator talking about microchipping people should be challenged to undergo that process themselves so we can see how the system works.

You wouldn't see them for dust.
 
It could create a kind of Assassination Politics situation if the politician's microchip had a battery power source that contained toxic chemicals. Powered microchips may be health risks.

Assassination market - Wikipedia

I always think any idea of this kind should be immediately met with demands that it be trialled on politicians.

Quickest way to make them bugger off.
 
The greedy cartel would fight that idea to their last breath.....unless the alcohol made the microchips malfunction :rolleyes:

TDs, senators facing €20,000 unpaid Dáil bar bills

TDs and senators are facing combined unpaid Oireachtas bar and restaurants bills of almost €20,000 more than a year-and-a-half ago after a new system was introduced to cut down on politicians' debt.
I bet the Oireachtas bar never collected the last lot of outstanding bills either but quietly wrote them off. Which is why we'd be back where we are now with a major unpaid bill owed to the Oireachtas bar which is actually a bar owned and paid for by the taxpayer.

You'd think with our long cultural connection with public houses that we'd know and acknowledge by now that allowing people to run up a large slate and leave it unpaid isn't good for the pub's profitability.

I said the last time that this bar should be shut down until such time as all bills are paid. I'd say the same now and add if necessary involve assigning the debt to a collection agency.
 
Let's face it, should be an easy job for the collection agency because none of the pols would want bailiffs appearing at their home address and of course the debtors wouldn't be able to evade that easily as the Oireachtas would have their home addresses.

I'd like to see the pol who wants to be in a courtroom either explaining an unpaid bar tab of a few hundred euro. Wouldn't look great. This lot would be easy to collect, and the collection agency's fee as well.
 
Better yet, let's have a leak of the names of the welshers in this run up to an election.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
Better yet, let's have a leak of the names of the welshers in this run up to an election.
Suspect there's a bit of a LARPing failure there, Lumpy. Still though, if there are microchipped politicians, it shouldn't be a tougher problem than hacking Sky. That only took a few seconds and the number of people interested would be much larger.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
Let's face it, should be an easy job for the collection agency because none of the pols would want bailiffs appearing at their home address and of course the debtors wouldn't be able to evade that easily as the Oireachtas would have their home addresses.

I'd like to see the pol who wants to be in a courtroom either explaining an unpaid bar tab of a few hundred euro. Wouldn't look great. This lot would be easy to collect, and the collection agency's fee as well.
It should be easy, like anyone else who owe the state it's taken out of salaries, social welfare, this debt should be taken out of their salaries and if not re-elected it should be taken out of their pensions
 
That Dail bar is an anachronism and should be closed down. There have been infamous incidents around that bar, not least a senior politician threatening a garda with the old transfer caper when he was weaving his way out the door to his car.
 
They've got the bar at the Merrion if they need a drink after work. From the last time I was there there was no indication that the pols couldn't find the Merrion.

Let them try run up that sort of slate at the Merrion without paying. Gardai would be called.
 
There's a very good reason for microchipping politicians. Look at Callely, who for a long time was unable to remember whether he lived in Dublin or Cork. A quick look at the data from the microchip would have helped him out.

It would certainly pay for itself as a system as well on mileage claim costs being verifiable all of a sudden. Along with the junket crew at councillor level.

In the UK there is certainly a case for chipping the royals. Along with sundry corgis.
 
Why chips, why not ear tags that we have on cattle? They will all be culled at some point.
 
