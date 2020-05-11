Microsoft replaces journalists with robots (anyone notice?)

'The team working on the Microsoft site did not report original stories but still exercised editorial control, selecting stories produced by other news organisations – including the Guardian – and editing content and headlines where appropriate to fit the format. The articles were then hosted on Microsoft’s website, with the tech company sharing advertising revenue with the original publishers.'



They were not journalists, they were content editors.



The sub-editor in the Guardian, who described them as journalists in its headline, also clearly isn't a journalist. Or a decent sub-editor.