Microsoft replaces journalists with robots (anyone notice?)

Seems that Microsoft is replacing human content generators (journalists) with software that writes articles from press releases:
Microsoft sacks journalists to replace them with robots

The articles people see in their new Edge browser homepage are now more likely to have been software generated than written by a human content generator. Will Irish newspapers follow this trend? Is this a new way for The Churnal to finally make some money?
 


'The team working on the Microsoft site did not report original stories but still exercised editorial control, selecting stories produced by other news organisations – including the Guardian – and editing content and headlines where appropriate to fit the format. The articles were then hosted on Microsoft’s website, with the tech company sharing advertising revenue with the original publishers.'

They were not journalists, they were content editors.

The sub-editor in the Guardian, who described them as journalists in its headline, also clearly isn't a journalist. Or a decent sub-editor.
 
A lot of newspapers and news websites do this kind of thing too. At least the Gruaniad has reduced the number of spelling mistakes. Spellcheckers were the start of the robot revolution.
 
