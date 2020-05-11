Microsoft replaces journalists with robots (anyone notice?)

Seems that Microsoft is replacing human content generators (journalists) with software that writes articles from press releases:
The articles people see in their new Edge browser homepage are now more likely to have been software generated than written by a human content generator. Will Irish newspapers follow this trend? Is this a new way for The Churnal to finally make some money?
Microsoft sacks journalists to replace them with robots
Users of the homepages of the MSN website and Edge browser will now see news stories generated by AI
