Mike Pompeo suggests US could try to block Corbyn becoming UK PM.

So Mike Pompeo, Trump's Secretary of State, has suggested America could "push back" if there is a prospect of Jeremy Corbyn becoming UK Prime Minister. Pompeo made the remarks to a gathering of Jewish leaders in America. The context of his remarks suggests America would make efforts to block Corbyn becoming UK PM. Possibly these efforts might involve covert means.

A UK Labour party spokesman was quoted saying, "President Trump and his officials’ attempts to decide who will be Britain’s next prime minister are an entirely unacceptable interference in the UK’s democracy.”

The controversy comes after Trump refused to meet Corbyn during his visit to the UK.

Empty threat - they cannot 'block' anyone from becoming PM of the UK. This is just playing to whatever gallery he was standing before when speaking.

It's interesting that they consider this a possibility though.
 
Two things strike me here.

1 - Pompeo is merely saying what will happen IF the UK voted for Corbyn - useful information for the electorate to help them make up their minds?, yes - blocking Corbyn?, no - let the people decide. Many in the UK are complaining they didn't have enough information before the referendum on Brexit, so here's a guy helping to inform them ahead of a probable GE - helpful? you betcha.

2 - of course Labour and Corbyn will make a big virtue signaling deal about this - assuming that Trump's disapproval is some kind of liberal lefty badge of honour and the people will vote in their droves for Corbyn 'cos Trump wants them not to...the same kind of dysfunctional logic that delivered Brexit in the first place.
 
Says more about the Labour party than Trump. Should it happen Trump will meet and greet but ice will be in the air. Not meeting Corbyn may just have had something to do with Corbyn and his buddy Khan badmouthing him.
 
The only thing this will do will be to increase support for Corbyn
When is Trump or his sycophant spokesmen going to realise he is hated across Europe (even in Brexit UK where he has an approval rate of just 20%) and any sort of endorsement is poisonous
Look what his late touting for Le Pen did in 2017 (turned a likley defeat into an evisceration)

Corbyn will be delighted with this, and well should he be

And any Tory wedding himself to some Trump BS promise of a f*ck off trade deal will end up with a big bag of nothing, just gamed by the con artist
 
Empty threat - they cannot 'block' anyone from becoming PM of the UK. This is just playing to whatever gallery he was standing before when speaking.

It's interesting that they consider this a possibility though.
America has quite an extensive record of interfering in the political affairs of other countries.
 
America has quite an extensive record of interfering in the political affairs of other countries.
She has never been able to block the appointment of an elected UK PM. She will not be able to this time either.
 
Any effort form America to block Corbyn would be most welcome.
Fantasize away, if he is elected there will be nothing they can do.
 
Fantasize away, if he is elected there will be nothing they can do.
There is an awful lot they can do . For starters you are begging them for a trade deal after Brexit which places you in an even more disadvantageous position than previously .
Last week their president was telling your leader what they planned for your NHS .:D
Of course highlighting your role under the American empire is "trolling ":rolleyes:
 
She has never been able to block the appointment of an elected UK PM. She will not be able to this time either.
If he was elected they obviously couldn’t but in the election before that they could certainly run interference.
 
Pompeo’s job description includes offending as many foreigners each day as possible: diplomacy, Trump style.
 
There is an awful lot they can do . For starters you are begging them for a trade deal after Brexit which places you in an even more disadvantageous position than previously .
Cretinous post. They cannot block the appointment of an elected UK PM. There is no framework in UK for that to even happen.

You can arouse yourself at the prospect as much as you like but it will remain an unfulfilled fantasy for you and Pompeo to share between you.
 
If he was elected they obviously couldn’t but in the election before that they could certainly run interference.
Yes, good luck with that. If they were capable of seriously doing that in the UK, they would have done so many times in the past.

Any endorsement from Trump is highly liable to have the polar opposite effect.
 
Cretinous post. They cannot block the appointment of an elected UK PM. There is no framework in UK for that to even happen.

You can arouse yourself at the prospect as much as you like but it will remain an unfulfilled fantasy for you and Pompeo to share between you.
Perhaps not . But they can control and do control them and Jeremy will be no exception .
 
Yes, good luck with that. If they were capable of seriously doing that in the UK, they would have done so many times in the past.

Any endorsement from Trump is highly liable to have the polar opposite effect.
It's not doing Boris any harm.
 
Yes, good luck with that. If they were capable of seriously doing that in the UK, they would have done so many times in the past.

Any endorsement from Trump is highly liable to have the polar opposite effect.
The point is they don't need to . You are already under control and do exactly what they want 99.9% of the time
.If you elected someone who they could not control then they would act
 
Pompeo’s job description includes offending as many foreigners each day as possible: diplomacy, Trump style.
I think in this case he was just courting the a demographic.

Amusingly some of our more Anglophobic members are salivating at the idea and convincing themselves this anything other than empty rhetoric.
 
Everyone knows how much control they wield over your country . Getting all huffy and calling people who point this out to you as "Anglophobes" is really rather childish.
 
It's not doing Boris any harm.
The public are not electing Boris, Tory MPs are. And lets face it, Boris is the best of an appalling bunch.

There is already a palpable sense of resentment at another unelected PM, that same sentiment almost caused the Tories to lose the last election.

In fact were it not for the DUP, Corbyn would already be PM.
 
