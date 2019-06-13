Mike Pompeo suggests US could try to block Corbyn becoming UK PM.

Two things strike me here.



1 - Pompeo is merely saying what will happen IF the UK voted for Corbyn - useful information for the electorate to help them make up their minds?, yes - blocking Corbyn?, no - let the people decide. Many in the UK are complaining they didn't have enough information before the referendum on Brexit, so here's a guy helping to inform them ahead of a probable GE - helpful? you betcha.



2 - of course Labour and Corbyn will make a big virtue signaling deal about this - assuming that Trump's disapproval is some kind of liberal lefty badge of honour and the people will vote in their droves for Corbyn 'cos Trump wants them not to...the same kind of dysfunctional logic that delivered Brexit in the first place.