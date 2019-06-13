Mike Pompeo suggests US could try to block Corbyn becoming UK PM.

parentheses
So Mike Pompeo, Trump's Secretary of State, has suggested America could "push back" if there is a prospect of Jeremy Corbyn becoming UK Prime Minister. Pompeo made the remarks to a gathering of Jewish leaders in America. The context of his remarks suggests America would make efforts to block Corbyn becoming UK PM. Possibly these efforts might involve covert means.
A UK Labour party spokesman was quoted saying, "President Trump and his officials’ attempts to decide who will be Britain’s next prime minister are an entirely unacceptable interference in the UK’s democracy.”
The controversy comes after Trump refused to meet Corbyn during his visit to the UK.
