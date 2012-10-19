Military Matters

ruserious

ruserious

Jan 3, 2011
This is a generic thread for all things military.

Feel free to post random things to do with the military, both foreign and domestic and we can chat here about it.
This thread is not intended to focus on one particular issue, but just a place to let off steam and discuss things such as different armies, weapons, footdrill, jokes, rumours, memories, you name it.

Trolling will be ignored and reported.

So I shall start off today with footdrill.
What is your favourite aspect of it and which parts do you hate most? Have you seen the new Irish arms drill?
What do you think?

Here is a video of the best footdrill I have ever seen. The Royal Norwegian Guard. Simply amazing.

[video=youtube;iDtspS-qliU]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDtspS-qliU[/video]

Anyway, let the topics begin. It is hoped, this thread can me a magazine type thread with various topics of interests and good banter.
 


P

Polaris555

Apr 30, 2012
They look like the Salvation army, get a life.
 
emulator

emulator

Oct 20, 2010
At the risk of swerving the thread a little bit.... what ship is that in you avatar ? Looks like a painting? Nice one too...
 
firefly123

firefly123

Dec 8, 2009
I bet there will be a "I think we should get rid of the army" post any minute now....
 
ruserious

ruserious

Jan 3, 2011
emulator said:
At the risk of swerving the thread a little bit.... what ship is that in you avatar ? Looks like a painting? Nice one too...
It's a US battleship during WWII. Not sure of the exact ship.
 
Nemesiscorporation

Nemesiscorporation

Oct 2, 2011
ruserious said:
This is a generic thread for all things military.

Feel free to post random things to do with the military, both foreign and domestic and we can chat here about it.
This thread is not intended to focus on one particular issue, but just a place to let off steam and discuss things such as different armies, weapons, footdrill, jokes, rumours, memories, you name it.

Trolling will be ignored and reported.

So I shall start off today with footdrill.
What is your favourite aspect of it and which parts do you hate most? Have you seen the new Irish arms drill?
What do you think?

Here is a video of the best footdrill I have ever seen. The Royal Norwegian Guard. Simply amazing.

[video=youtube;iDtspS-qliU]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDtspS-qliU[/video]

Anyway, let the topics begin. It is hoped, this thread can me a magazine type thread with various topics of interests and good banter.
I have a suggestion for the military that would help the economy.

Train every soldier to at least HND and degree level in various jobs, such as logistics, engineering, etc. Get them to serve say five years for having all education fees paid.

That way the military would be churning out engineers, logistics experts, etc at a very high rate into the economy.

That would help take Ireland away from being a call center to start the process of being a production center with increased value of workers.

Just a thought :)
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Apr 25, 2008
ruserious said:
Here is a video of the best footdrill I have ever seen. The Royal Norwegian Guard. Simply amazing.

[video=youtube;iDtspS-qliU]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDtspS-qliU[/video]
Great piece of viewing thanks.
 
Eire1976

Eire1976

Nov 20, 2010
Just a poser to you, do any of you remember when the WEU wanted to give Ireland several Billions pounds in the early ninties to boost our forces and Dick Spring turned it down?
 
emulator

emulator

Oct 20, 2010
ruserious said:
It's a US battleship during WWII. Not sure of the exact ship.
Ahh. It's a nice looking painting. I was on the HMS Belfast in London a couple of times which I found fascinating (I have a sea background). Spent hours on her both times. Shouldn't be too hard to find out which ship that is.... It looks like it could be a Capital Ship.

EDIT:

Just had a look. It's the Bismark....

DKM Bismarck
The German battleship Bismarck is one of the most famous warships of the Second World War. The lead ship of her class, named after the 19th century German chancellor Otto von Bismarck, Bismarck displaced more than 50,000 tons fully loaded and was the largest warship then commissioned. Her chief claim to fame came from the Battle of the Denmark Strait in May 1941 during which the battlecruiser HMS Hood, flagship of the Home Fleet and pride of the Royal Navy, was sunk within several minutes. In response, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill issued the order to "Sink the Bismarck", spurring a relentless pursuit by the Royal Navy.

Two days later, with safer waters almost in reach, Fleet Air Arm aircraft torpedoed Bismarck and jammed her rudder, allowing heavy British units to catch up with her. In the ensuing battle on the morning of 27 May 1941, Bismarck was heavily attacked for nearly three hours before sinking.
Click to expand...
 
ruserious

ruserious

Jan 3, 2011
emulator said:
Ahh. It's a nice looking painting. I was on the HMS Belfast in London a couple of times which I found fascinating (I have a sea background). Spent hours on her both times. Shouldn't be too hard to find out which ship that is.... It looks like it could be a Capital Ship.

EDIT:

Just had a look. It's the Bismark....



Absolutly correct there!
 
Eire1976

Eire1976

Nov 20, 2010
ruserious said:
That's what I was thinking although it is called the Iowa class. Of which, the USS New Jersey is a part of.
I was going to write Iowa but thought the first was the New Jersey, my mistake. Must go over all my hardback books by Osprey on battleships and aircraft carriers again. Getting rusty, used to be able to name any ship on sight along with all WW2 aircraft.
 
Eire1976

Eire1976

Nov 20, 2010
The most amazing thing about the Norwegian drill is that all those guys are new recruits, maybe in a year at most.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Jan 3, 2011
Eire1976 said:
The most amazing thing about the Norwegian drill is that all those guys are new recruits, maybe in a year at most.
That's their full time roll, almost like out military band, but better.
 
R

rant_and_rave

Oct 7, 2009
Has there even been an opinion poll on NATO membership? I personally am in favour. We could offer naval facilities and air bases to the Yanks and European NATO forces. It would also bolster our military capability and give the Irish Defense Forces an opportunity to train with the best.
 
R

rant_and_rave

Oct 7, 2009
Eire1976 said:
Just a poser to you, do any of you remember when the WEU wanted to give Ireland several Billions pounds in the early ninties to boost our forces and Dick Spring turned it down?
Very interesting. Do you have any links or sources of information?
 
