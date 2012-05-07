Minister John Perry's Massive Mystery Mileage expenses

What has become of our country. just another set of people at the trough. Thousands been spent on Public Relations companies some of them with Fine Gael connections. Those ministers have their own secretaries, special advisers and their own Press Officers, There is an abuse of taxpayers money here, We read in todays paper a father who brought his daughter to the Mater Hospital. She had to wait for ovewr 2 days, one night sleeping on the floor. No bed. No trolley.No pillow. No blanket,Just a spot on the floor. I do not know if this is true or not but there is a name and address. Surely if this is true the minister must answer, He had all the answers when in opposition. Now to say the least he is a very weak minister. Surely there must be local TDs who will investigate this and tell us the truth. How can their be such abuse of public money if this is also happening.