Minister John Perry's Massive Mystery Mileage expenses

yet another example of the oireachtas mileage system that's very hard to make sense of http://www.politics.ie/forum/labour/182250-ruairi-quinns-missing-4-000-kms.html
Ken Foxe reports in Irish Mail in Sunday and on John Perry’s enormous mileage claims – The Story (with some documents) how John Perry FG TD for Sligo–North Leitrim and Minister for Small Business claimed €30,000 in mileage expenses in 11 months including for 8,722kms in July.
the dept of enterprise said he was carrying out his ministerial duties while also holding meetings at his 3 constituency offices.
but
but
the ministers mileage claims are supposed to exclude private and party related use but there seems to be no way to account for this and as with Ruairi Quinn the mileage doesn't match their listed ministerial engagements.The Fine Gael TD even managed to claim for 4,417kms in a month in which only two official appointments are listed in his diary.
