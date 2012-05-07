Minister John Perry's Massive Mystery Mileage expenses

yet another example of the oireachtas mileage system that's very hard to make sense of http://www.politics.ie/forum/labour/182250-ruairi-quinns-missing-4-000-kms.html

Ken Foxe reports in Irish Mail in Sunday and on John Perry’s enormous mileage claims – The Story (with some documents) how John Perry FG TD for Sligo–North Leitrim and Minister for Small Business claimed €30,000 in mileage expenses in 11 months including for 8,722kms in July.

the dept of enterprise said he was carrying out his ministerial duties while also holding meetings at his 3 constituency offices.

but
The Fine Gael TD even managed to claim for 4,417kms in a month in which only two official appointments are listed in his diary.
the ministers mileage claims are supposed to exclude private and party related use but there seems to be no way to account for this and as with Ruairi Quinn the mileage doesn't match their listed ministerial engagements.
 
Could he not have taken the 'gravy' train?

It always runs on time!
 
RobertW said:
And on it goes. . . .unbelievable.
3 points

yet watch the usual hacks defend it

Im fairly certain if i attempted to claim 30,000 in ( tax free ) mileage revenue would audit me !!

It is disgusting contempt - and not the first example - of taxpayers money and the exact opposite to the mandate they sought and received
 
And people wonder why a portion of the electorate would use the Fiscal Treaty referendum to cut these pigs off from the trough?
 
I wonder would that be same John Perry who spent over €40000 on a Public Relations company that is run by a former Fine Gael press officer. this they tell us is for advice and speech writing, Those ministers also have Press offices and secretaries. to advice them. Those ministers also choose to tell us at the same time the country is broke, They have to cut the hours on the home help who visit old people in their home. There is only just over 12 months of their term of office gone and their arrogance for the people who gave them power is exceeding Fianna Fail.
 
Perry's business and property empire in Sligo is rumoured to be struggling.
 
MacBeth said:
Perry's business and property empire in Sligo is rumoured to be struggling.
Shouldn't all tds be audited for this sort of thing on a regular basis ?
 
God bless Ken Foxe-keep up the good work. These people have to be watched 24/7. I suppose he will have the " Quinn Answwer". By the way I wonder how Quinns milage in doing since. At least we have one person keeping an eye on these TROUGHERS.
 
Those guys then send out their messengers to tell us the country is broke and do what they tell us, they know best, Lies Bluff, deceit, anything is good enough for the people who voted for them. They told us it was our most important election ever. "Vote for change"
We did. We got no change. We got Fianna Fail mark 2.
 
dent said:
Shouldn't all tds be audited for this sort of thing on a regular basis ?
66 TDs claim UNVOUCHED expenses. 8 Cabinet Ministers and 6 Junior Ministers are included in the list.
Enda Kenny, Noonan, Bruton, Burton, Howlin and Shatter are amongst them. It was reported in thejournal.ie and politicalreform.ie/unvouched that John Perry claimed the highest amount.
TDs who go down the unvouched route are not audited. This would not be accepted anywhere else and there were promises to alter the rule in the name of TRANSPARENCY. Now that the Irish media is owned by corrupt friends of politicians nothing will be published on this matter so it is important to spread the word on the internet.

FG 23 TDs unvouched
Labour 17
Indos 8
FF 5
SF 1
 
What has become of our country. just another set of people at the trough. Thousands been spent on Public Relations companies some of them with Fine Gael connections. Those ministers have their own secretaries, special advisers and their own Press Officers, There is an abuse of taxpayers money here, We read in todays paper a father who brought his daughter to the Mater Hospital. She had to wait for ovewr 2 days, one night sleeping on the floor. No bed. No trolley.No pillow. No blanket,Just a spot on the floor. I do not know if this is true or not but there is a name and address. Surely if this is true the minister must answer, He had all the answers when in opposition. Now to say the least he is a very weak minister. Surely there must be local TDs who will investigate this and tell us the truth. How can their be such abuse of public money if this is also happening.
 
8,722km for July is 281km travel every day, monday-sunday, in July.

281km is roughly the driving distance between Waterford and Sligo.

Amazing stuff!
 
If I attempted to submit an expense claim at work with no receipts to back it up I would be laughed out of the finance office! This is absolutely disgusting! The arrogance of these fools knows no bounds. They will find themselves going down the FF route come the next election.
 
Aindriu said:
If I attempted to submit an expense claim at work with no receipts to back it up I would be laughed out of the finance office! This is absolutely disgusting! The arrogance of these fools knows no bounds. They will find themselves going down the FF route come the next election.
the ff route is to retire on very very large pensions , what we need is these guys swinging from lampposts
 
