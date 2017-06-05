Missing Members in FG, 10,000 Paper Members! any thoughts?

nwofg1

nwofg1

Well-known member
Joined
May 22, 2013
Messages
943
Several years FG said they had over 35,000 paid up members. Now we are told its just over 20,000. What i would like to know is for somebody to explain how 15,000 people disappeared since 2011?
Also it seems to me that the 10,000 paid members are just paper members again is the party membership dying?
To finish the membership who did turn up did not want Leo Varadker as leader, this was ignored by the TDs who voted him, yet again ignoring the wishes of the membership. I for one are looking forward for these "Judas" TDs to ask for help near the next GE and we will tell them to go to hell.
 


Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
nwofg1 said:
Several years FG said they had over 35,000 paid up members. Now we are told its just over 20,000. What i would like to know is for somebody to explain how 15,000 people disappeared since 2011?
Also it seems to me that the 10,000 paid members are just paper members again is the party membership dying?
To finish the membership who did turn up did not want Leo Varadker as leader, this was ignored by the TDs who voted him, yet again ignoring the wishes of the membership. I for one are looking forward for these "Judas" TDs to ask for help near the next GE and we will tell them to go to hell.
Click to expand...
Sent to the Gulags by Enda...:cool:
 
nwofg1

nwofg1

Well-known member
Joined
May 22, 2013
Messages
943
Kenny was not Garret that is for sure. FG im sorry to say have been lying to its members for years. Our TDs are sell outs, The party needs to be destroyed. I want a new FG , Garret would turn in his grave now at these Judas bastards
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
So what if FG don't have thousands of members.

They are still number 1 in popularity amongst tax non dom media oligarchs.

And that means they have the power to tell the sheeple how to vote.
 
E

enuffisenuff

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 27, 2011
Messages
3,506
10,000 2 pint in a pub men?
 
nwofg1

nwofg1

Well-known member
Joined
May 22, 2013
Messages
943
Analyzer said:
So what if FG don't have thousands of members.

They are still number 1 in popularity amongst tax non dom media oligarchs.

And that means they have the power to tell the sheeple how to vote.
Click to expand...
Many genuine members now feel they have to be stopped. they dont care about people, They have lied, Leo Varadker is not wanted by the party members nor will the people of Ireland want him. I have given my adult life to FG and now we must all band together to Destroy them. Last week hot home, Look at the horrible people we have as our TDs, something has to give we cannot allow these people to destroy this country.
 
bokuden

bokuden

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 23, 2010
Messages
11,250
O

Odyessus

Well-known member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
12,890
nwofg1 said:
Many genuine members now feel they have to be stopped. they dont care about people, They have lied, Leo Varadker is not wanted by the party members nor will the people of Ireland want him. I have given my adult life to FG and now we must all band together to Destroy them. Last week hot home, Look at the horrible people we have as our TDs, something has to give we cannot allow these people to destroy this country.
Click to expand...

What exactly is it that you object to in FG TDs? Is it just that they ignored the vote of the membership in the leadership election, or is it something else?
 
nwofg1

nwofg1

Well-known member
Joined
May 22, 2013
Messages
943
Odyessus said:
What exactly is it that you object to in FG TDs? Is it just that they ignored the vote of the membership in the leadership election, or is it something else?
Click to expand...
The TDs ignored the views of the membership, they sold out one by one to Leo. Many members now asking whats the point in being a member, we feel used , we are nothing more then extras, we supposed to pay 20 euro a year to be a member, we are expected to buy Superdraw tickets , give up our own time , work for these bastards for free so they can land a nice cushy job that pays them over a 100,000 a year . Its a sad joke that is no longer funny , So knowing this , if they can treat its own members as cheap whores, what must they think of the men and women in the street. This country needs to change.
 
nwofg1

nwofg1

Well-known member
Joined
May 22, 2013
Messages
943
Half Nelson said:
Yep!
Click to expand...
The media is full of liberal people who liked the idea of gay, arrogant guy with a exotic sounding name run the country, i overheard one member this week liken him to JFK, good god we are doomed
 
R

Round tower

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 9, 2011
Messages
7,567
nwofg1 said:
enuffisenuff said:
10,000 2 pint in a pub men?[/QUOte

I am the only FG person brave enough to tell the truth on here.
Click to expand...
I believe that did happen and if people was telling the truth they would agree.

On members numbers, in our local FC we did not have a meeting till last Monday night, the one before that was 5 or 6 years. Which i could not attend due to a life long friend dying in hospital from injuries he received in a crash. Normally the membership was picked up at the AGM, so to vote in the election of the new leader u had to be a member for the last 2 years, even though i got the letter from HQ, gets a membership card every year, i was told i was not on the membership list entitled to vote.
Click to expand...
 
T

Toowoomba

nwofg1 said:
The media is full of liberal people who liked the idea of gay, arrogant guy with a exotic sounding name run the country, i overheard one member this week liken him to JFK, good god we are doomed
Click to expand...

Nothing new.........De Valera. petunia
 
gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
46,739
Mortell and the rest of them who run the FG party take their counsel from pollsters and public relations people, instead of FG party members. This has been ongoing for years.

Fine Gael party members have been ignored by the party "leadership" for years.
 
HarshBuzz

HarshBuzz

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 28, 2008
Messages
11,815
HarshBuzz

HarshBuzz

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 28, 2008
Messages
11,815
I am agog to find out the OP's solution to FG's and indeed Ireland's woes.

Could it be 'Vote FF'? :lol:
 
C

cricket

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 7, 2009
Messages
13,786
I raised the 50% no show for the leadership election here.
Seems many were people who joined just once and not active in years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top