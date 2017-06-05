Missing Members in FG, 10,000 Paper Members! any thoughts?

Several years FG said they had over 35,000 paid up members. Now we are told its just over 20,000. What i would like to know is for somebody to explain how 15,000 people disappeared since 2011?

Also it seems to me that the 10,000 paid members are just paper members again is the party membership dying?

To finish the membership who did turn up did not want Leo Varadker as leader, this was ignored by the TDs who voted him, yet again ignoring the wishes of the membership. I for one are looking forward for these "Judas" TDs to ask for help near the next GE and we will tell them to go to hell.