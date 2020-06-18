Modern slavery in the UK up to 100,000, new report suggests

Pretty bad , with a focus in back street textile companies paying people as low as £2 per hour. There is a Corona angle , not a surprise that recent outbreaks overlap in towns where this activity goes on, you can just picture the poor and crowded working conditions.
Seems like an simple enough problem to get on top of, they aren't exactly buried underground. Why is this underbelly of the UK economy tolerated?


At least 100,000 modern slavery victims in UK, report claims | ITV News

Five years after the Modern Slavery Act was passed - in what was Theresa May’s crowning glory in the Home Office - a major report claims there are ten times more victims than believed.
There could be more than 10 times the number of victims of modern slavery than estimated – and the pandemic threatens to fuel a further increase.

According to the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Justice and Care, there are at least 100,000 victims, which dwarfs the 10,000 working figure estimated by a government study in 2017.

The economic and social cost of modern slavery is believed to be between £3.3 billion and £4.3 billion – but this sum is based on up to 13,000 victims, meaning the true cost could be far greater.

“Nobody knows the true scale and cost of the crime, but based on a new police data analysis tool we believe there could be at least 100,000 victims in the UK, with the actual number likely to be even greater,” a report published by the centre on Monday stated.

It also warned of a "serious risk" that coronavirus could "lead to a rise in modern slavery and human trafficking.
“Nobody knows the true scale and cost of the crime, but based on a new police data analysis tool we believe there could be at least 100,000 victims in the UK, with the actual number likely to be even greater,” a report published by the centre on Monday stated."
Yeah I'd like to see the data supporting that thanks CSJ.
 
Lumpy Talbot

It is fairly routine for foreign embassy officials from the ME or Africa to have household servants who would be indistinguishable from slaves in any real sense. Cases pop up from time to time when someone escapes from such a situation and reaches police or social services. Usually what happens is the police can do nothing because the slave-owner will have diplomatic immunity. It isn't hard for a senior or wealthy business person from such regions to have diplomatic immunity extended to them by way of 'special advisor' appointments to their embassy so they can claim immunity if they happen to like breaking UK law and they are pretty much untouchable.

The factory conditions for poor, illiterate, possibly even undocumented immigrants where such factorys can get away with it will always be there. They've been around since Victorian times and nothing much has changed. If there is a need someone will supply it and at the harsh end on piece work in a factory in Leicester or a sewing sweat shop it is always going to be Victorian.

Employers and the business interest are always only signed up to free movement of goods, services and people up to the point those things are useful, no surprise there. And immigrant populations replacing the shrinking demographic of useful working class hands is an obvious gimme for the business interest because you can use cheap labour to drag down pay and conditions elsewhere. A very slow form of scab-working designed to create drag on conditions and pay.

Slavery is always about economics first and people a very distant second. Slavery was an economic boom when it was industrialised in the pre-Victorian era in the west and the economics which underpin it are still around so why would we expect it to have disappeared?
 
