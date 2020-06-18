Modern slavery in the UK up to 100,000, new report suggests

It is fairly routine for foreign embassy officials from the ME or Africa to have household servants who would be indistinguishable from slaves in any real sense. Cases pop up from time to time when someone escapes from such a situation and reaches police or social services. Usually what happens is the police can do nothing because the slave-owner will have diplomatic immunity. It isn't hard for a senior or wealthy business person from such regions to have diplomatic immunity extended to them by way of 'special advisor' appointments to their embassy so they can claim immunity if they happen to like breaking UK law and they are pretty much untouchable.



The factory conditions for poor, illiterate, possibly even undocumented immigrants where such factorys can get away with it will always be there. They've been around since Victorian times and nothing much has changed. If there is a need someone will supply it and at the harsh end on piece work in a factory in Leicester or a sewing sweat shop it is always going to be Victorian.



Employers and the business interest are always only signed up to free movement of goods, services and people up to the point those things are useful, no surprise there. And immigrant populations replacing the shrinking demographic of useful working class hands is an obvious gimme for the business interest because you can use cheap labour to drag down pay and conditions elsewhere. A very slow form of scab-working designed to create drag on conditions and pay.



Slavery is always about economics first and people a very distant second. Slavery was an economic boom when it was industrialised in the pre-Victorian era in the west and the economics which underpin it are still around so why would we expect it to have disappeared?