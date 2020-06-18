Modern slavery in the UK up to 100,000, new report suggests

silverharp
Pretty bad , with a focus in back street textile companies paying people as low as £2 per hour. There is a Corona angle , not a surprise that recent outbreaks overlap in towns where this activity goes on, you can just picture the poor and crowded working conditions.
Seems like an simple enough problem to get on top of, they aren't exactly buried underground. Why is this underbelly of the UK economy tolerated?
At least 100,000 modern slavery victims in UK, report claims | ITV News
Five years after the Modern Slavery Act was passed - in what was Theresa May’s crowning glory in the Home Office - a major report claims there are ten times more victims than believed.
www.itv.com
There could be more than 10 times the number of victims of modern slavery than estimated – and the pandemic threatens to fuel a further increase.
According to the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) and Justice and Care, there are at least 100,000 victims, which dwarfs the 10,000 working figure estimated by a government study in 2017.
The economic and social cost of modern slavery is believed to be between £3.3 billion and £4.3 billion – but this sum is based on up to 13,000 victims, meaning the true cost could be far greater.
“Nobody knows the true scale and cost of the crime, but based on a new police data analysis tool we believe there could be at least 100,000 victims in the UK, with the actual number likely to be even greater,” a report published by the centre on Monday stated.
It also warned of a "serious risk" that coronavirus could "lead to a rise in modern slavery and human trafficking.