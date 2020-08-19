Money and Safety in Hi Tech

With high tech comes issues of safety, as a link I will introduce very clearly outlines by a very intelligent individual and he does so in just about 20 minutes, which isn't too long to convince you that safety is a must in high tech.We have high tech entering into the lives of billions of humans on this planet at a pace that is mind boggling. Maybe you think that is an exaggeration, but the Internet is more and more reaching into people's homes, and people's businesses; large and small. It is not an exaggeration to state that billions are affected.What I think is a problem is that people think of safety in terms of whether that tree is going to fall on my car, or if that manhole cover is secure, or if one blown tire on an aircraft landing gear system will still allow the flight crew to get that bird down safely. You know, people tend to think of safety for those things we can touch. Those brick-and-mortar things.But safety also should be considered when a program is written that millions or billions of people may rely upon to do some mundane chore in a living or business environment.Yes, there is a lot about keeping them spammer folks from getting your money in some Al Capone way, and on the factory floor there are people who are very serious about safety in codes written to run machines and such like that; but might there be other areas in digital high tech where maybe safety isn't closely watched by busy folks running around taking care of daily this-or-that? You know, you and me and papa and mama, and the kids and your teacher and all those normal folks that are so busy and safety is just about that tree and that hole in the road (probably not that landing gear).Is it possible that safety issues arise in the meetings at high tech companies and maybe one or two code writers state there could be a safety issue in some code for some browser or some other type of everyday used thingy, but there is a money issue involved and the top folks in that high tech company tell those one or two code writers that the safety issue is not important enough, so shelve those thoughts?As the Internet becomes more and more relied upon by more and more people on Earth, and off, we need to ask whether the level of awareness about safety in code writing is properly addressed by the high tech company upper-management; and whether the average Net citizen has any awareness at all of safety being important in what they do on the Net, outside of that one that everyone knows about --- stopping the Net Capone types.Now this gentleman you might want to listen to was involved in a high tech decision related to safety that ended up taking the lives of some really cool people and it could have been avoided if the issue of safety had taken the front seat and had not been asked to go to the back of the room.Yes, this safety issue is related to brick-and-mortar, but that shouldn’t matter. We need to start thinking of code writing as not something done by some mysterious folks like them monk fellas thousands of years ago that copied stuff into book formats because there were no copy machines and printing presses. Code writers aren’t monks. Well, some aren’t. Code writers should be looked upon like that mechanic fixing your car, when safety comes to your mind.