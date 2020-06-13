Monster government deficits will lead to some huge tax increases after an economic recovery. Who will be targetted?

Given historically low interest rates ,governments may be tempted simply to keep borrowing indefinitely like Japan to cover fiscal deficits. The risk in doing so is connected to the significant risk of economic depression in the next decade. This could lead to falling prices in deflation with low nominal rates of interest becoming positive real rates as has happened in Japan, say a 2% nominal rate becoming a 4% real rate with deflation of 2%. If Irish government debt rose to say 150% of the economy, then real interest on government debt of 4% would take 6% of the economy. Add to that the interest on private sector debt and debt service could become very burdensome.

If the EU eventually wants to return to its policy of limiting government debt to 60% of economies to limit debt burdens on Europe's grandchildren, some big tax increases will be inevitable. PAYE has no room for increases since Irish income taxes are among the highest in the EU once taxable income rises above the average pay. Such taxes are difficult to swallow given the modest Irish welfare state benefits.

So other taxable areas will have to be squeezed hard.The most politically astute FF and FG tax policy would be to let the Greens rip on carbon tax increases for which the Greens can be blamed in the next general election. Such increases could see the prices of petrol and diesel at the pump go back to levels approaching the peak of prices over a decade ago. However, despite the docility of Irish public, the government might fear riots like those of rural French Green Jackets triggered by petrol price increases.

The other obvious target for taxes is housing LPT, local property taxes that are very low by international standards. Great variations in housing styles make valuations difficult, so valuations would have to be rough justice in many cases. If FF regards Dublin as a lost political cause, it may favour big increases in LPT as Dublin could generate a lot more tax given very high house prices.

Instead of huge increases in taxes, a sensible proposal would be to freeze public sector pay and pensions until the gap with the private sector pay average is reduced to the same 13% gap as in the UK,a reduction of the Irish premium gap of about 45%. If the economy grows at 3.5% nominal a year, the freeze would need to last seven years. The saving in pay over time would reduce the need for tax increases by maybe one quarter to a third.A precedent for a long term freeze occured in Brazil where pensions of workers in the formerly nationalised industries take half the federal budget.

The political left will call for corporate tax increases even though low corporate taxes on multinationals have been the key driving force of the Irish economy since the late 1950s. Those tax breaks were introduced to revive and modernise the economy after the huge mass emigration of the 1950s that depopulated large swathes of rural Ireland. Raising those taxes would kill the goose that lays the golden egg and Ireland doesn't have a strong indigeneous manufacturing sector to replace multinationals.