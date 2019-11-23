More ambitious education needed for Irish teenagers going by PISA international tests

recedite said: Take Germany's 12.8% "low achievers". There's nothing wrong with that as long as there is a decent job available to them, with decent pay and conditions.

Whats the point in somebody who flips burgers having a good Leaving Cert? Not everybody needs to be an academic.

In Ireland everybody wants to get their kids to third level education. Even if its just to fart around for a few years studying arts or social justice. Germans don't aspire to that. They value highly educated people, but they also value highly skilled tradespeople and anyone who works hard and is honest.



Its beneficial to society to have a spread in these percentiles. Trying to get convergence is not going to achieve anything.

Until education reforms a few years ago, Germany was diverting the low achieving student teenagers too early into questionable and low quality vocational education and apprenticeships, unlike the advanced level apprenticeships in mechanical engineering industries where Germany excels. Ethnic Turks were overrepresented in the vocational stream.If Germany could cut its low achievers from 12.8 to 6.4, that extra 6.4 percent of the population who move up from low achievers could benefit from improved employment opportunities as well as improved quality of life. Good job opportunities for low achievers continue to shrink in the ongoing computer revolution.Apprenticeships in Ireland tend to be concentrated in construction as Ireland has little employment in apprentice oriented mechanical engineering. For those interested in skilled manual occupations outside of construction, third level institutes of technology offer good career choices. But now that they are upgrading to universities, the excessively slow evolution of courses suitable for university status and the diversion of practical trainers' time into getting PhDs could hobble vocational job training. One institute put a PhD with no experience as a chef in charge of the department for training chefs.Why is the government allowing this likely disastrous move to university status for ITs? Is it because snobbish TDs want universities in their county or constituencies? Or because universities are failing to exploit the business opportunities available through collaboration with industry? Collaboration generally occurs in two ways, through university R&D that companies can commercialise and through quick responses to changing vocational training needs of business by third level institutes in local and regional areas they serve.As for arts courses, for serious students the study of subjects such as English,history and political theory can improve writing and communications skills and foster creative thinking, valuable skills in life and the workplace.Of course, to overcomre barriers in recruitment for professional business jobs, arts graduates need to take one yesr postgraduate business degrees.