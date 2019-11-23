More ambitious education needed for Irish teenagers going by PISA international tests

2018 PISA international test results in reading, maths and science show percentages of top performing students and low achievers.While Ireland did relatively well at 7.5% low achievers, it was mediocre again in top performers at 15.4% in comparison to English speaking countries. By comparison, top performers and low achievers were 24.1% & 6.4% in Canada, 20.2% & 10.9% New Zealand, 19.4% & 9.0% UK, 18.9% & 11.2% Australia and 17.1% & 12.6% USA.
In science, Ireland's results deteriorated a lot.
Going by Leaving Cert exams which look rigorous on honours papers, students face a high standard. But the standard may not be achieved if exams encourage too much emphasis on memorisation and drills and insufficient emphasis on term papers, reports and research projects which don't count towards LC marks. The solution is school inspector audits that specifically assess the latter in public disclosures to assist parents with school choice.
The percentage of top performers can have considerable importance. Many countries depend heavily on a small minority of professional elites and the bigger this percentage, the bigger this elite is likely to be. Ireland's 15.4% is considerably lower than the other English speaking countries and needs to improve.
A final point. Many advanced democracies should be ashamed at their percentage of low achievers: New Zealand 10.9, USA 12.6, Australia 11.2,Germany 12.8, Belgium 12.5,France 12.5, Austria 12.5,Italy 13.8,Israel 22.1. These are big spending welfare states that can afford to do better but may be diverting too much money into education bureaucracies at the expense of the classroom.
In science, Ireland's results deteriorated a lot.
Going by Leaving Cert exams which look rigorous on honours papers, students face a high standard. But the standard may not be achieved if exams encourage too much emphasis on memorisation and drills and insufficient emphasis on term papers, reports and research projects which don't count towards LC marks. The solution is school inspector audits that specifically assess the latter in public disclosures to assist parents with school choice.
The percentage of top performers can have considerable importance. Many countries depend heavily on a small minority of professional elites and the bigger this percentage, the bigger this elite is likely to be. Ireland's 15.4% is considerably lower than the other English speaking countries and needs to improve.
A final point. Many advanced democracies should be ashamed at their percentage of low achievers: New Zealand 10.9, USA 12.6, Australia 11.2,Germany 12.8, Belgium 12.5,France 12.5, Austria 12.5,Italy 13.8,Israel 22.1. These are big spending welfare states that can afford to do better but may be diverting too much money into education bureaucracies at the expense of the classroom.