More Arab violence - no red (green) lines.

Arab gang arrested



Their violence - a years after the slaughter of the Fogel family - knows no bounds.



Their pogroms continue, and as a matter of fact, they never ceased from trying to kill Jews.



Okay to first point out the obvious:Rape is a disgusting crime and should be condemned.Now that is out of the way lets discuss your portrayal of this in racial terms:If a white man rapes a white woman in England of America his race is NEVER mentioned unless to describe him if they are still looking for him i.e. caucasion white maleIn Israel if a Jewish male was to rape a Jewish woman it is treated as a crime in civil law and the race of the person is never mentioned it just says Man rapes woman. It is only when it involves a Palestinian or an ethnic minority is rape used to justify racism which is sick if i'm honest.I'm surprised Arutz Sheva hasn't tried to portray the rape as an act of "terrorism" yet as well.I wanted to also display how you have used this story in portraying your racism you gave us this link with the title "" - Not only did you mispell Arab but let us see what happens when we link the article directly from Haaretz source to this page without changing the descriptor text:I would further ask all those who look at this thread to consider these two articles:Again look at how you represent this: "Arab gang" - racial description...Imagine if we started saying "Jewish gang" or trying to blame or generalise about the entire Jewish people in the same way you are about Arabic people.You also add your own spin to this suggesting this is somehow linked to the Fogel murders (If you wish to see the police report from the Fogel murders I have it and the photographs in my email inbox) which by the way were widely condemned amongst Palestinian civil society and by the PA itself.This is also not a continuation of any kind of "pogrom" so please stop trying to turn reality completely on its head here. I again point to the fact that if this was a knife attack between Jewish Israeli's or if it was an Israeli Settler attack on Palestinians such as this here:It is never described as a "terror attack" merely displayed rightly for the crime it is in the correct context.Look also how you use these crimes for political gain it is very concerning that you would create a political framework for what are crimes that happen on a daily basis throughout the world - with the exception of course of planned kidnap of Israeli's which is a politically motivated concept.These crimes are disgusting yet instead of merely condemning the crimes you concoct a framework of racial hatred, political propaganda and furthering a Pro-Israeli agenda where only one part of what you mention is actually in essence part of the framework of the Israel - Palestine conflict.It could be argued that the Palestinian trying to knife IDF at Gush Etzion is responding to the occupation - notice that Arutz Sheva (which is the right wing settler owned news station) fails to mention that Gush Etzion (I happen to know exactly which junction he is talking about as ive stood there many times) is in the occupied palestinian territories and under military control for Palestinians and civil control for Israeli settlers (defacto Apartheid).Also some more background - A friend of mine named Myron Joshua who lives in Gush Etzion settlement picks up Palestinians to offer them rides in his car all the time and he has not once been threatened or stabbed.Context for you!