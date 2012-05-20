More Arab violence - no red (green) lines.

Y

yanshuf

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2004
Messages
13,251
An Israeli couple went through an assault in which the girl was raped, and the guy was made watch.

An Aarab from Nablus was arrested for a rape assault

Arab gang arrested today for planning to kidnap Israelis after they already attacked a settler car with a woman and her daughter inside:

Arab gang arrested

Their violence - a years after the slaughter of the Fogel family - knows no bounds.

Their pogroms continue, and as a matter of fact, they never ceased from trying to kill Jews.

The premeditated victimisation of the so called "Palestinian" is one big plan to eradicate Israel and thus get rid of the leftists' well poiseners.
 


T

Third Recount

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 3, 2010
Messages
1,589
Hopefully the I.D.F. are oiling their weapons and getting ready to teach these scum a lesson
 
S

Samell

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 6, 2010
Messages
1,099
cillian32 said:
Terrible crime ........Were these people settlers on Palestinian land?
Click to expand...
The land was called ISRAEL long before the Romans decided to call it Syria Palestina after the Jewish revolt of AD43 so tell your Palestinian mates to urinate off back to wherever they came from be it Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon or Saudi Arabia. Oh they wont go there because they may be persecuted or even worse be made to behave.

Sick of people saying poor Palestine and Palestinians if they didn't import weapons in food and medicine shipments and actually listened to why they can't just destroy a country because they disagree with them, they might just get somewhere.
 
gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
46,739
Samell said:
The land was called ISRAEL long before the Romans decided to call it Syria Palestina after the Jewish revolt of AD43 so tell your Palestinian mates to urinate off back to wherever they came from be it Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon or Saudi Arabia.
Click to expand...
Bullsh1te.

There was never a place called israel. It didn't exist before 1948.
 
G

Gary Spedding

Active member
Joined
Mar 15, 2012
Messages
170
yanshuf said:
An Israeli couple went through an assault in which the girl was raped, and the guy was made watch.

An Aarab from Nablus was arrested for a rape assault
Click to expand...
Okay to first point out the obvious:

Rape is a disgusting crime and should be condemned.

Now that is out of the way lets discuss your portrayal of this in racial terms:

If a white man rapes a white woman in England of America his race is NEVER mentioned unless to describe him if they are still looking for him i.e. caucasion white male

In Israel if a Jewish male was to rape a Jewish woman it is treated as a crime in civil law and the race of the person is never mentioned it just says Man rapes woman. It is only when it involves a Palestinian or an ethnic minority is rape used to justify racism which is sick if i'm honest.

I'm surprised Arutz Sheva hasn't tried to portray the rape as an act of "terrorism" yet as well.

I wanted to also display how you have used this story in portraying your racism you gave us this link with the title "An Aarab from Nablus was arrested for a rape assault" - Not only did you mispell Arab but let us see what happens when we link the article directly from Haaretz source to this page without changing the descriptor text:

Suspect in Tel Aviv rape case admits only to mugging - Haaretz Daily Newspaper | Israel News

I would further ask all those who look at this thread to consider these two articles:

Using rape to justify racism

Police distort crime data, inciting violence against refugees



yanshuf said:
Arab gang arrested today for planning to kidnap Israelis after they already attacked a settler car with a woman and her daughter inside:
Arab gang arrested

Their violence - a years after the slaughter of the Fogel family - knows no bounds.

Their pogroms continue, and as a matter of fact, they never ceased from trying to kill Jews.

The premeditated victimisation of the so called "Palestinian" is one big plan to eradicate Israel and thus get rid of the leftists' well poiseners.
Click to expand...
Again look at how you represent this: "Arab gang" - racial description...

Imagine if we started saying "Jewish gang" or trying to blame or generalise about the entire Jewish people in the same way you are about Arabic people.

You also add your own spin to this suggesting this is somehow linked to the Fogel murders (If you wish to see the police report from the Fogel murders I have it and the photographs in my email inbox) which by the way were widely condemned amongst Palestinian civil society and by the PA itself.

This is also not a continuation of any kind of "pogrom" so please stop trying to turn reality completely on its head here. I again point to the fact that if this was a knife attack between Jewish Israeli's or if it was an Israeli Settler attack on Palestinians such as this here:

WATCH: Settlers shoot Palestinian in head while soldiers stand by

It is never described as a "terror attack" merely displayed rightly for the crime it is in the correct context.

Look also how you use these crimes for political gain it is very concerning that you would create a political framework for what are crimes that happen on a daily basis throughout the world - with the exception of course of planned kidnap of Israeli's which is a politically motivated concept.

These crimes are disgusting yet instead of merely condemning the crimes you concoct a framework of racial hatred, political propaganda and furthering a Pro-Israeli agenda where only one part of what you mention is actually in essence part of the framework of the Israel - Palestine conflict.

It could be argued that the Palestinian trying to knife IDF at Gush Etzion is responding to the occupation - notice that Arutz Sheva (which is the right wing settler owned news station) fails to mention that Gush Etzion (I happen to know exactly which junction he is talking about as ive stood there many times) is in the occupied palestinian territories and under military control for Palestinians and civil control for Israeli settlers (defacto Apartheid).

Also some more background - A friend of mine named Myron Joshua who lives in Gush Etzion settlement picks up Palestinians to offer them rides in his car all the time and he has not once been threatened or stabbed.

Context for you!
 
cillian32

cillian32

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 9, 2010
Messages
4,075
Samell said:
The land was called ISRAEL long before the Romans decided to call it Syria Palestina after the Jewish revolt of AD43 so tell your Palestinian mates to urinate off back to wherever they came from be it Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon or Saudi Arabia. Oh they wont go there because they may be persecuted or even worse be made to behave.

Sick of people saying poor Palestine and Palestinians if they didn't import weapons in food and medicine shipments and actually listened to why they can't just destroy a country because they disagree with them, they might just get somewhere.
Click to expand...
Tut tut .....very aggressive post.......are you Israeli by any chance?
 
S

Samell

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 6, 2010
Messages
1,099
Bullsh1te.

There was never a place called israel. It didn't exist before 1948.

Wrong answer.

Judea or Judæa ( /dʒuː.ˈdiː.ə/[1]; from Hebrew: יהודה‎, Standard Yəhuda Tiberian Yəhûḏāh "Tribe of Judah", Greek: Ιουδαία, Ioudaía; Latin: Iudaea) was the name of the mountainous southern part of the historic Land of Israel (Hebrew: ארץ ישראל‎ Eretz Yisrael) from the 8th century BCE (Assyrian rule) to the 2nd century CE, when Roman Judea was renamed Syria Palaestina following the Jewish Bar Kokhba revolt.
 
gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
46,739
Samell said:
Bullsh1te.

There was never a place called israel. It didn't exist before 1948.

Wrong answer.

Judea or Judæa ( /dʒuː.ˈdiː.ə/[1]; from Hebrew: יהודה‎, Standard Yəhuda Tiberian Yəhûḏāh "Tribe of Judah", Greek: Ιουδαία, Ioudaía; Latin: Iudaea) was the name of the mountainous southern part of the historic Land of Israel (Hebrew: ארץ ישראל‎ Eretz Yisrael) from the 8th century BCE (Assyrian rule) to the 2nd century CE, when Roman Judea was renamed Syria Palaestina following the Jewish Bar Kokhba revolt.
Click to expand...
judea existed.
judea's existence is an historical fact.

israel didn't exist.
israel's existence pre 1948 is a myth.
 
G

Gary Spedding

Active member
Joined
Mar 15, 2012
Messages
170
gerhard dengler said:
judea existed.
judea's existence is an historical fact.

israel didn't exist.
israel's existence pre 1948 is a myth.
Click to expand...
For goodness sake I'm president of a Palestine Society and yet I still state this is complete hogwash showing you have no concept of history.

Judea existed in what was then (2000 Years ago) known as the Land of Israel during Biblical times.

There was also a Kingdom of Israel that existed alongside Judea in the land of Israel.

Research basic history PLEASE!
 
gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
46,739
Gary Spedding said:
For goodness sake I'm president of a Palestine Society and yet I still state this is complete hogwash showing you have no concept of history.

Judea existed in what was then (2000 Years ago) known as the Land of Israel during Biblical times.

There was also a Kingdom of Israel that existed alongside Judea in the land of Israel.

Research basic history PLEASE!
Click to expand...
You can president of whatever you like, it doesn't change the fact that israel pre-1948 did not exist.
 
G

Gary Spedding

Active member
Joined
Mar 15, 2012
Messages
170
gerhard dengler said:
You can president of whatever you like, it doesn't change the fact that israel pre-1948 did not exist.
Click to expand...
As a modern day state - of course it didn't exist.

As a land/country though it certainly did exist in ancient times.

Please stop perpetuating the denial of others and their history.
 
G

Gary Spedding

Active member
Joined
Mar 15, 2012
Messages
170
On topic to this post regarding the stabbing mentioned in the Arutz Sheva report:

I WILL STATE QUITE CLEARLY NOW THAT THIS IS AN UNCOMFIRMED REPORT AND I AM SIMPLY REPEATING THE INFORMATION THAT HAS BEEN RELAYED TO ME A FEW MOMENTS AGO VIA SOCIAL MEDIA I HAVE NO WAY AT PRESENT TO ACERTAIN WHETHER IT IS TRUE OR NOT THUS I AM MERELY RELAYING THIS NOT REPORTING IT AS FACT

An 18 year old Palestinian killed today by IDF settlers after reportedly attempting to stab one of them with a knife!



http://img560.imageshack.us/img560/2055/54734710150886781504350.jpg

Regardless of what you think of the crime of attempted stabbing it is important to recognise that in most civilised countries they would arrest the person not murder them.

Of course i'm making this statement on the premise of the info i have recieved being true which i'm waiting to confirm.
 
gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
46,739
Gary Spedding said:
As a modern day state - of course it didn't exist.

As a land/country though it certainly did exist in ancient times.

Please stop perpetuating the denial of others and their history.
Click to expand...
I'm not denying anything to anyone.
Territories like Canaan, Judea and Samaria existed. Their existence is an historical fact.

israel's existence pre-1948 is based on a story in a religious textbook. It is an article of belief rather than an historical fact.
 
former wesleyan

former wesleyan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2009
Messages
25,636
gerhard dengler said:
I'm not denying anything to anyone.
Territories like Canaan, Judea and Samaria existed. Their existence is an historical fact.

israel's existence pre-1948 is
based on a story in a religious textbook
Click to expand...
. It is an article of belief rather than an historical fact.
Click to expand...
Is that why the Triumphal Arches in Rome depict the loot -including Menorahs - and slaves taken by the Emperor Titus and presented to the people of Rome ? The Romans read the Bible ?
 
corporal punishment

corporal punishment

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 22, 2010
Messages
2,826
gerhard dengler said:
I'm not denying anything to anyone.
Territories like Canaan, Judea and Samaria existed. Their existence is an historical fact.

israel's existence pre-1948 is based on a story in a religious textbook. It is an article of belief rather than an historical fact.
Click to expand...
Why are you even bothering to argue with these spoons. Go for a walk or something.
 
Y

yanshuf

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2004
Messages
13,251
GS:

Imagine if we started saying "Jewish gang" or trying to blame or generalise about the entire Jewish people in the same way you are about Arabic people.
Click to expand...
Generalise? You are 8 years late. Since 2004, when I came here first, generalisations against Israel, the Jews and the whole conflict was already the common way in this forum.

Funny that I'm not allowed to do what all leftists here do.

And BTW, I didn't mispell "Aarab", when I press A it prints a double letter.
 
G

Gary Spedding

Active member
Joined
Mar 15, 2012
Messages
170
yanshuf said:
GS:



Generalise? You are 8 years late. Since 2004, when I came here first, generalisations against Israel, the Jews and the whole conflict was already the common way in this forum.

Funny that I'm not allowed to do what all leftists here do.

And BTW, I didn't mispell "Aarab", when I press A it prints a double letter.
Click to expand...
Yanshuf,

I notice you didn't respond to my full post merely came back with a tiny baseless remark...

Good one...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top