More British honours for Ulster folk

death or glory

Sep 1, 2012
20,190

tokkie

Jan 15, 2011
18,529
death or glory said:
It's that time again when the New year honours are anounced.

Isn't it great that we have a system where people who do a lot for the community are rewarded by the British establishment.

Among those who took the soup are Eamon Holmes.

https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/northern-ireland-new-year-honours-list-2018-in-full-36444324.html

Isn't great that the vast majority of the CNR community can accept our British reality.
Do you have any?
 
death or glory

Sep 1, 2012
20,190
tokkie said:
Do you have any?
Not yet, but I was checking the papers this morning with anticipation.

What about you, did you get one and would you accept it if you did.
 
InsideImDancing

Apr 3, 2011
21,661
Take the soup?

Fook'n knacker..
 
death or glory

Sep 1, 2012
20,190
InsideImDancing said:
Take the soup?

Fook'n knacker..
Don't be bitter, there's always next year for you.
Would you be allowed to get a British honour for services to the GAA?
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,741
death or glory said:
Not yet, but I was checking the papers this morning with anticipation.

What about you, did you get one and would you accept it if you did.
DOG are you growing soft in your old age? Are you not furious that one of themuns got an honour while a true and Loyal son of Ulster such as yourself was passed by?
 
N

Niall996

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2011
Messages
11,823
It's great that they save everyone a lot of trouble by publishing the target list.
 
death or glory

Sep 1, 2012
20,190
Ratio Et Fides said:
DOG are you growing soft in your old age? Are you not furious that one of themuns got an honour while a true and Loyal son of Ulster such as yourself was passed by?
Hard as nails me. I love seeing the CNR community embrace our British identity, it means the union is secure.
 
tokkie

Jan 15, 2011
18,529
death or glory said:
Not yet, but I was checking the papers this morning with anticipation.

What about you, did you get one and would you accept it if you did.
Don't give up. There's plenty of scope and opportunity for you to get one.

You could start a GAA club for the kids of OO members. It would help with cross community relations.

You could teach grammar and literacy to Craigmore.
 
C

Craigmore..

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2013
Messages
5,396
tokkie said:
Don't give up. There's plenty of scope and opportunity for you to get one.

You could start a GAA club for the kids of OO members. It would help with cross community relations.

You could teach grammar and literacy to Craigmore.
Oh look here socially inept boy is here to tell me that I cannot hold opinions and give us a window into his mental disturbance...
 
N

NMunsterman

Well-known member
Joined
May 18, 2007
Messages
6,704
death or glory said:
It's that time again when the New year honours are anounced.

Isn't it great that we have a system where people who do a lot for the community are rewarded by the British establishment.

Among those who took the soup are Eamon Holmes.

https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/northern-ireland-new-year-honours-list-2018-in-full-36444324.html

Isn't great that the vast majority of the CNR community can accept our British reality.
The Irish Nation has already granted the right of the people in the North - as per the GFA - the right to identify as Irish or British or both.

The British minority in Ireland also voted to accept the GFA.

After the Re Unification of Ireland, our British minority in the north-eastern 6 counties of our country will be allowed to continue to identify as British as per the GFA, so no issue.
 
former wesleyan

Nov 29, 2009
25,986
NMunsterman said:
The Irish Nation has already granted the right of the people in the North - as per the GFA - the right to identify as Irish or British or both.

The British minority in Ireland also voted to accept the GFA.

After the Re Unification of Ireland, our British minority in the north-eastern 6 counties of our country will be allowed to continue to identify as British as per the GFA, so no issue.
Lighten up ffs !
 
vivabrigada

Nov 17, 2011
20,099
death or glory said:
Hard as nails me. I love seeing the CNR community embrace our British identity, it means the union is secure.
A late entry for comedy post of the year.
 
Boy M5

May 20, 2010
21,420
death or glory said:
It's that time again when the New year honours are anounced.

Isn't it great that we have a system where people who do a lot for the community are rewarded by the British establishment.

Among those who took the soup are Eamon Holmes.

https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/northern-ireland-new-year-honours-list-2018-in-full-36444324.html

Isn't great that the vast majority of the CNR community can accept our British reality.
In fairness, looking at the cut of him, Holmes has long taken soup, pies, chips, lard.....
 
AhNowStop

May 23, 2017
12,199
tokkie said:
Don't give up. There's plenty of scope and opportunity for you to get one.

You could start a GAA club for the kids of OO members. It would help with cross community relations.

You could teach grammar and literacy to Craigmore.
Lmao .... ffs Tokkie, Doggy is undoubtedly wet for a pat on the head from his real British masters but trying to educate craiggy baby is a step to far ... an impossible task surely :shock:
 
