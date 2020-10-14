More clickbait West Britonism from the Irish Times

Chris Fitzpatrick: It is wrong to commemorate Kevin Barry Centenary anniversary of his execution will, once again, make a hero of a first year medical student who felt justified in taking human life

A classic of the genre in today's Irish Times.At this stage of the game it must be clear to those who guide the Irish Times editorial direction that despite all their pouring filth on those who fought for independence, that the vast bulk of people in this country just don't buy it.The attempts to rehabilitate the RIC show that, when you boil it down, Irish people can still distinguish between worthwhile reconciliation and abject abasement. We're easy going people, it's our blessing and our curse, but we do have some limits.And yet the Irish Times persists with denigrating our fight for national self-determination. This particular article is just meaningless trash. You could get any contrarian pub bore to write a piece of similar standard and value.The Irish Times know this stuff gets no intellectual traction, but what they do know is that it gets a lot of comments, as the article above demonstrates.It's a shame for the paper. In the 90s it commanded justifiable respect. Now it's down in the gutter with the rest of them, grubbing about for cheap hits.