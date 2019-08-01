More Than Just a Game - football 2019/2020

With the new EPL season drawing closer, it's time for the obligatory thread.

Will Leicester & Wolves finally overtake United with their inexperienced manager & troubled squad, & what does the increasing strength of such mid table powerhouses mean for the future of the top four?

Will Liverpool continue last seasons form & finally grab another title? Will City prioritise the Champions League over the EPL for that elusive missing trophy?

And what of Sheffield and Norwich?

Any thoughts on the Champions league? It will be interesting to see how Real Madrid fare as Zidane begins to enforce his vision and authority on the club.

Armchair pundits - to your seats and and let the dramas unfold.
 


The transfer season has being quiet so far for the big clubs,

www.skysports.com

Premier League ins and outs: The 2019 summer transfer window moves

Who has your team signed? Who's been shipped out?
www.skysports.com www.skysports.com

Arsenal - Ceballos and Salibo
Villa has being the most busy bringing 12 players
Chelsea - Kovacic loan deal pernament
Liverpool - 2 young players
Man. City bought - Rodri,
Man. U - James, Wan Bissako + possible Dybala and Maguire
Spurs - Ndbombele

Would expect that the league will be between City and Pool with the top 4 between the usual clubs.
If Man. U do the swap deal between Dybala/Lukaku and buy Maguire, they will be guaranted top 4 and could challenge the top 2.
If Palace lose Zaha they could strugle,
It's a season where their will be a good number of Irish involved with
Sheffield U - McGoldrick, Egan, Stevens, Robinson
Spurs - Parrot has played well for Spurs pre seaason, could be involved in the first team squad and the ROI squad.
 
The Liverpool bin dippers will fall back again this season out of the top four and possibly all the way out of the top six. City to win with four or five games to spare.
 
Malmö FF 23px-Flag_of_Sweden.svg.png11–023px-Ulster_Banner.svg.png Ballymena United

If Dundalk beat Slovan Bratislava and Shamrock Rovers beat Austria Wien they could be drawn with Utd, Wolves or Rangers in the Group Stages of the Europa League. Rovers play Wien tonight with a 2-1 lead from the 1st leg.

PL - Liverpool
League Cup - Spurs
FA Cup - Spurs
CL - Man Utd
 
I don't think Dybala is as good as people are making out.
 
Antóin Mac Comháin said:
Malmö FF 23px-Flag_of_Sweden.svg.png11–023px-Ulster_Banner.svg.png Ballymena United

If Dundalk beat Slovan Bratislava and Shamrock Rovers beat Austria Wien they could be drawn with Utd, Wolves or Rangers in the Group Stages of the Europa League. Rovers play Wien tonight with a 2-1 lead from the 1st leg.

PL - Liverpool
League Cup - Spurs
FA Cup - Spurs
CL - Man Utd
Rovers play Limassol away with a 2-1 lead. Vienna is next round.

Wasting your time with Irish ball in this thread.
 
Round tower said:
Arsenal - Ceballos and Salibo
Saw Ceballos play on Sunday, looks promising although a little early to get excited - recieved a massive cheer when he came on.

I think United will struggle again, I do not think their manager is able to outdo Klopp, Pep or Pochettino for a whole season - I doubt he will make it to the end of season.

I have the same reservations about Lampard at Chelsea.
 
Herr Rommel said:
The Liverpool bin dippers will fall back again this season out of the top four and possibly all the way out of the top six. City to win with four or five games to spare.
City v Arsenal, Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool Matchday 10 - 15 and 25-30 suggests that they will have won/lost it by then . If they don't hit a winning streak from the beginning, the game could very well be up for them early on. 2-3 losses against the bottom half clubs before Matchday 10 could set them up for a fall between 10-30 with 8 x Top 6, and Matchday 10-15 will clash with Champions League fixtures, so they need to start with a win, win, win, and as seen with Palace last year, they can be beat by clubs in the lower half.
 
Chelsea's big victory has been getting rid of that Sarri bastard who did nothing for them except get them into the CL and win the Euro cup.
 
rainmaker said:
With the new EPL season drawing closer, it's time for the obligatory thread.

Will Leicester & Wolves finally overtake United with their inexperienced manager & troubled squad, & what does the increasing strength of such mid table powerhouses mean for the future of the top four?

Will Liverpool continue last seasons form & finally grab another title? Will City prioritise the Champions League over the EPL for that elusive missing trophy?

And what of Sheffield and Norwich?

Any thoughts on the Champions league? It will be interesting to see how Real Madrid fare as Zidane begins to enforce his vision and authority on the club.

Armchair pundits - to your seats and and let the dramas unfold.
Unashamedly a massive Leeds fan. Can't wait to see us back in top flight.

Really like to see Liverpool lift the title this year.....Klopp is amazing manager.

I think Norwich will do best of the teams promoted.....Villa can survive....just about...
But I think Sheff utd will struggle badly.
 
The Nal said:
I don't think Dybala is as good as people are making out.
Even if he is, I think at this stage the fault lines at United are much deeper than simply the players on the pitch.

If they miss out on top four again, despite the now many, many hundreds of millions they have spent on star players since Fergie, then the're in very serious trouble.

There no more top managers or players left that could turn the tide.
 
cunnyfunt said:
I think Norwich will do best of the teams promoted.....Villa can survive....just about...
But I think Sheff utd will struggle badly.
Not sure about Norwich, but I agree about Sheffield - they're fighting for survival almost from opening day.
 
Antóin Mac Comháin said:
Malmö FF 23px-Flag_of_Sweden.svg.png11–023px-Ulster_Banner.svg.png Ballymena United

If Dundalk beat Slovan Bratislava and Shamrock Rovers beat Austria Wien they could be drawn with Utd, Wolves or Rangers in the Group Stages of the Europa League. Rovers play Wien tonight with a 2-1 lead from the 1st leg.

PL - Liverpool
League Cup - Spurs
FA Cup - Spurs
CL - Man Utd
Utd ...CL? One has to dream big I suppose
 
"Take your euro medals and the cigarettes he bought you and throw them in the bin."
 
rainmaker said:
Even if he is, I think at this stage the fault lines at United are much deeper than simply the players on the pitch.

If they miss out on top four again, despite the now many, many hundreds of millions they have spent on star players since Fergie, then the're in very serious trouble.

There no more top managers or players left that could turn the tide.
Im a Utd fan and I agree yeah. Very much in danger of becoming an AC Milan. Huge season ahead.
 
rainmaker said:
Not sure about Norwich, but I agree about Sheffield - they're fighting for survival almost from opening day.
Their survival will be all about their results at home. Needs to be almost above average me thinks...

Curious too to see how Lampard does at Chelsea....plus Utd.....do they sign Juventus player etc?
 
cunnyfunt said:
Utd ...CL? One has to dream big I suppose
I should have said Utd or Spurs. I can't see Spain dominating Europe for another decade, and it's difficult to see who else at this stage will fill the void, other than the English clubs. Ajax, PSG, Porto, Juventus, Munich? Yea, but I think it's about 60%/40%, 3/2, in favor of the English teams, excluding the Spanish.
 
cunnyfunt said:
Their survival will be all about their results at home. Needs to be almost above average me thinks...

Curious too to see how Lampard does at Chelsea....plus Utd.....do they sign Juventus player etc?
I'm very sceptical of these Ole and Lampard appointments. "Oh they know the club" etc. So what? Ole has managed a pub team and a team for 8 months who got relegated and then had a shocker of a start in the 2nd tier.

Lamps has managed a 2nd tier team for a season with average results. Ive no idea how this makes them qualified to manage two of the biggest clubs in the world.

Antóin Mac Comháin said:
I should have said Utd or Spurs. I can't see Spain dominating Europe for another decade
Why not?
 
Antóin Mac Comháin said:
I should have said Utd or Spurs. I can't see Spain dominating Europe for another decade, and it's difficult to see who else at this stage will fill the void, other than the English clubs. Ajax, PSG, Porto, Juventus, Munich? Yea, but I think it's about 60%/40%, 3/2, in favor of the English teams, excluding the Spanish.
I agree English teams could dominate again.....personally although unoriginal...I think it could be City or Liverpool...
 
