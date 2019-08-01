More Than Just a Game - football 2019/2020

With the new EPL season drawing closer, it's time for the obligatory thread.



Will Leicester & Wolves finally overtake United with their inexperienced manager & troubled squad, & what does the increasing strength of such mid table powerhouses mean for the future of the top four?



Will Liverpool continue last seasons form & finally grab another title? Will City prioritise the Champions League over the EPL for that elusive missing trophy?



And what of Sheffield and Norwich?



Any thoughts on the Champions league? It will be interesting to see how Real Madrid fare as Zidane begins to enforce his vision and authority on the club.



Armchair pundits - to your seats and and let the dramas unfold.