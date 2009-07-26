Moriarty Tribunal implications for FG?

kerrynorth





If as Denis O'Brien concedes that it appears Moriarty is not going to amend his substantive findings in the preliminary report and the Tribunal finds that there was a 'corrupt relationship' between Michael Lowry and O'Brien then there are a range of implications for FG. The first casualty is that FG can no longer point the finger of corruption at FF without it being thrown back at them.
But there is a much deeper implication. Lowry was FG's chief fundraiser and after entering government until the time he left office FG managed to wipeout an estimated 2-3million debt in the period of 2 years of government. It begs the question were there many more instances of corruption under John Bruton with Lowry as chief fundraiser? The preliminary conclusions of Moriarty will being that whole period back under scrutiny.
