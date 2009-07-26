Moriarty Tribunal implications for FG?

If as Denis O'Brien concedes that it appears Moriarty is not going to amend his substantive findings in the preliminary report and the Tribunal finds that there was a 'corrupt relationship' between Michael Lowry and O'Brien then there are a range of implications for FG. The first casualty is that FG can no longer point the finger of corruption at FF without it being thrown back at them.

But there is a much deeper implication. Lowry was FG's chief fundraiser and after entering government until the time he left office FG managed to wipeout an estimated 2-3million debt in the period of 2 years of government. It begs the question were there many more instances of corruption under John Bruton with Lowry as chief fundraiser? The preliminary conclusions of Moriarty will being that whole period back under scrutiny.
 


Fine Gael will be very annoyed if the eradication of that debt is resurrected again. They took a great dislike to Vin. Browne for requesting answers about that debt.
 
John Bruton - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Additionally, many years later Frank Dunlop made allegations before the planning tribunal that he had informed Bruton about demands for a £250,000 bribe made to him by a Fine Gael Dublin councillor, Tom Hand, in order to rezone the Quarryvale development. Dunlop testified that when he informed Bruton of the bribery attempts, Bruton replied, "There are no angels in the world or in Fine Gael". Bruton vehemently denied this and Fine Gael counsel told the Planning Tribunal in 2003: "I refute entirely Mr Dunlop's contention that he advised me then of the alleged demand made to him by the late Tom Hand". However, following further evidence at the Tribunal, Bruton returned to it in October 2007 and conceded that "it gradually came back to me", that Dunlop, "did say to me something about a councillor looking for money".[8] But, in his own evidence to the tribunal in 2007, Dunlop himself said that he had not mentioned any figure of 250,000 to Bruton in his 1993 conversation with him.
" It gradually came back to me " Mature reflection ?
 
kerrynorth said:
But there is a much deeper implication. Lowry was FG's chief fundraiser and after entering government until the time he left office FG managed to wipeout an estimated 2-3million debt in the period of 2 years of government. It begs the question were there many more instances of corruption under John Bruton with Lowry as chief fundraiser? The preliminary conclusions of Moriarty will being that whole period back under scrutiny.
Its going to give great ammunition to FF to divert attention from their carry on. I suspect Labour will benefit greatly, especially when the IT brigade get on their high horses. I find it hard to believe that there was a raft of corrupt decisions made in the 2 years that FG were in power which have remained undiscovered during the following 12 years of FF govt. Sort of like keeping the fake Moon Landing secret for 40 years.
 
kerrynorth said:
If as Denis O'Brien concedes that it appears Moriarty is not going to amend his substantive findings in the preliminary report and the Tribunal finds that there was a 'corrupt relationship' between Michael Lowry and O'Brien then there are a range of implications for FG. The first casualty is that FG can no longer point the finger of corruption at FF without it being thrown back at them.
Not really as FG threw him out of the party when the allegations first came out. You can't do a test to see if someone is open to corruption when you let them run or anything like that. On the other hand FF devotedly supported their politicians who are corrupt and retain them as leader.

But there is a much deeper implication. Lowry was FG's chief fundraiser and after entering government until the time he left office FG managed to wipeout an estimated 2-3million debt in the period of 2 years of government. It begs the question were there many more instances of corruption under John Bruton with Lowry as chief fundraiser? The preliminary conclusions of Moriarty will being that whole period back under scrutiny.
Never seen any real evidence to suggest that so I very much doubt it.
 
Not exactly new news though is it?

Lowry has been labelled as corrupt for years & that has been a very minor thorn in Fine Gael's side for a while but the party expelled him and did all it can do as opposed to Fianna Fail who protected the many crooks in their party for so much longer
 
turdsl said:
Fine Gael will be very annoyed if the eradication of that debt is resurrected again. They took a great dislike to Vin. Browne for requesting answers about that debt.
Mainly because Browne was hawking himself round all the constituencies in Dublin at the time, desperately seeking a Fine Gael nomination.
 
hiding behind a poster said:
Mainly because Browne was hawking himself round all the constituencies in Dublin at the time, desperately seeking a Fine Gael nomination.
Is that true or did he start the rumour himself?
 
The Journal.ie:

For three years, ministers have repeatedly given the EXACT same answer to Moriarty questions

GARDAÍ HAVE NOT begun a full investigation into the findings of the Moriarty Tribunal over four years after its findings were published, it has emerged.

Though gardaí carried out an initial examination of the report they are still waiting for guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions as to whether a full garda investigation should be carried out.

This has been the same position that the government has been outlining in responses to Dáil questions about the tribunal since May 2012, according to an analysis by TheJournal.ie
June 18
F. Fitzgerald to N. Collins:

In addition, I am informed by the Garda authorities that, following the examination by An Garda Síochána of the report of the Moriarty Tribunal, the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions was sought with a view to determining whether or not a full Garda investigation should be commenced.
Same reply to M. Martin on June 16
... and to R. Shortall on May 12
... and to P. Doherty on June 24, 2014
... and (by A. Shatter) to B. Kelleher on April 15, 2014
... and to P. Doherty on April 23, 2013
... and to P. Doherty on December 12, 2012
... and to M. Martin on May 1, 2012

This is Fine Gael/Labour's democratic revolution, transparent governance, accountability to Dáil, etc.?

This looks more like a typical traditional run-around! :mad:
 
After the publicity of Noonan trying to evade giving straight answers to Catherine Murphy
Moriarty, Lowry and Dennis O Brien are back to Haunt Fine Gael.
 
Utopian Hermit Monk said:
The Journal.ie:

For three years, ministers have repeatedly given the EXACT same answer to Moriarty questions



June 18
F. Fitzgerald to N. Collins:



Same reply to M. Martin on June 16
... and to R. Shortall on May 12
... and to P. Doherty on June 24, 2014
... and (by A. Shatter) to B. Kelleher on April 15, 2014
... and to P. Doherty on April 23, 2013
... and to P. Doherty on December 12, 2012
... and to M. Martin on May 1, 2012

This is Fine Gael/Labour's democratic revolution, transparent governance, accountability to Dáil, etc.?

This looks more like a typical traditional run-around! :mad:
Browne got stuck into the FGer over this on the telly last night after she tried to play the eejit....:)
 
Why would a person named as corrupt be eligible for a government contract.
 
The tribunal that dare not speak it's name seems to be the case these days....

But your right UHM....nail them on the doorstep and make it loud enough for your neighbours to hear....
 
