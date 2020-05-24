Moving to Derry from Dublin

Hi all,



I'm interested in moving up to Derry from Dublin. I've had the idea of leaving Dublin for 2 years now and Derry is one of the places I've considered plus I know people there and like the city and county. I know it's not the best time with a pandemic going on and Brexit on the horizon but I'm sick of my job and disillusioned with expensive Dublin and see little hope of myself ever owning property in Dublin with the cost of living. If things work out in Derry I could well buy a property outright there in my early 30s whereas in Dublin I'd be lucky to start off with an expensive mortgage by mid-30s.



Any Dubliners or Southerners have experience of moving up? I'm looking for admin related work but it seems thin on the ground, same with call centres.