"Mr.President, you're fired" An American speech-writers dream riposte?

Given the show-business nature of US politics, that line, or variations of it, has to have been weighed up a punchline to be used by Biden's team (or maybe Trump's as a way of defusing Biden's use of it) over the past few months. Given the presidential incumbent, it must be an obvious response by Biden at some stage, but I bet it will still come as a surprise to many.
I wouldn't expect a bookie to give me long odds on the prospects of its use at some stage during the debates. The question is, given that it could be delivered very effectively as a knock-out blow, should they wait? Now or later?
My own view, is that if Biden isn't confident enough to deliver it spontaneously after delivering a killer retort, ( he's not the greatest speaker) he should wait till the end of his wrap up speech and use it as his closing words. But I believe it should be now rather than later. The Trump team will of course be expecting it, so that needs to be weighed up as well.
My thoughts - but will it work?
 

I remember reading somewhere and not sure how true this is but the phrase kind of came about by accident. It was in some rehearsal and the losing team was at the Board meeting at the end and there was a lot of squabbling going on, talking over each other and then suddenly Trump blurts out to one particular participant " X You're fired" and the producers loved it.
 
