"Mr.President, you're fired" An American speech-writers dream riposte?

Given the show-business nature of US politics, that line, or variations of it, has to have been weighed up a punchline to be used by Biden's team (or maybe Trump's as a way of defusing Biden's use of it) over the past few months. Given the presidential incumbent, it must be an obvious response by Biden at some stage, but I bet it will still come as a surprise to many.

I wouldn't expect a bookie to give me long odds on the prospects of its use at some stage during the debates. The question is, given that it could be delivered very effectively as a knock-out blow, should they wait? Now or later?

My own view, is that if Biden isn't confident enough to deliver it spontaneously after delivering a killer retort, ( he's not the greatest speaker) he should wait till the end of his wrap up speech and use it as his closing words. But I believe it should be now rather than later. The Trump team will of course be expecting it, so that needs to be weighed up as well.

My thoughts - but will it work?