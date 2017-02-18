Mueller's Investigation of Trump on the ropes. Chart the unravelling here (Second Thread)

When Trump claims in all seriousness and with a straight face on live television that the leaks re: Russia are real but the reporting of them is 'fake news'... well... we're on a hiding to nothing with him...



It's tedious stuff... which even Fox isn't buying... that anything Trump doesn't like is 'fake news' blah blah blah.. while anything he states as fact is true despite many of those things being patently untrue...



But his base love all the bullsh!it and lap it up... so I guess it will continue...



I think over time the rest of us will learn to pay far less attention to what Trump says and more on what he actually does...



He's very tedious with his self indulgent and self obsessed rambling about sh!te... crowd sizes, the size of his victory, MSM, fake news, Clinton etc. blah blah blah... and we're only a month in...



It's hard to know if he's compus mentis or not... which probably isn't the ideal situation for the world to be in.