My God, Larry Murphy's back!!

In what must rank as one of the biggest non-stories of the year, the Indo, in public service mode, has tracked down convicted sex offender Larry Murphy to Holland. In any other walk of life the writer of this article, the hysterical Paul Williams, would be viewed as a stalker as he admits following and filming this guy over a period of 5 months. My favourite quote from the story is that Murphy is .....glancing furtively at female passersby.
Quick, castrate him

Rapist Larry Murphy caught on camera talking to women - National News - Independent.ie
 


Gimpanzee

I agree with the sentiment, but wouldn't it be better if you'd not given it oxygen by starting a thread?
 
Not sure you'd be so glib if you were the person he'd had in his car, and who is only alive because of others happening upon the scene..
 
willow68 said:
Not sure you'd be so glib if you were the person he'd had in his car, and who is only alive because of others happening upon the scene..
What a pompous po-faced reply.
 
Aristodemus said:
In what must rank as one of the biggest non-stories of the year, the Indo, in public service mode, has tracked down convicted sex offender Larry Murphy to Holland. In any other walk of life the writer of this article, the hysterical Paul Williams, would be viewed as a stalker as he admits following and filming this guy over a period of 5 months. My favourite quote from the story is that Murphy is .....glancing furtively at female passersby.
Quick, castrate him

Rapist Larry Murphy caught on camera talking to women - National News - Independent.ie
That guy is a dangerous snake. Larry Murphy is also very dangerous. I've read the column and I'm not even sure what the story is that Paul Williams thinks he has found. I suppose it's like a lot of William's 'stories'.
 
niall78 said:
That guy is a dangerous snake. Larry Murphy is also very dangerous. I've read the column and I'm not even sure what the story is that Paul Williams thinks he has found. I suppose it's like a lot of William's 'stories'.
I was listening to the Ray D'arcy show and Williams was on half heartedly alluding to an accomplice of Murphy's. As usual the information was too sensitive wink wink.

Usual Williams 'I know but can't tell you' crap.
 
Last edited:
Maybe Larry has learned pick up?

The former carpenter has found work in the Dutch city and was seen hanging around a bus stop where he chatted with women looking for directions.
[video=youtube;z2ih9LGNx2E]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2ih9LGNx2E&feature=related[/video]
 
What a pompous po-faced reply.
??? What's pompous about my reply? Do you have daughters that might travel to Amsterdam and happen unwittingly upon this model citizen? Do you really believe that some ten years in the clink are enough to reform this person? Do you know the recidivism rates for sex offenders, especially without professional supervision - the Dutch cops keeping a close eye on him don't count, btw?
 
Murphy is a horrible waste of oxygen, but all we can do is make sure he is never in a position to harm again
 
I would want to know if the bastard was within 200km of me, I would have no problem castrating or administering something fatal to the guy. He is an evil bastard who should never have been left out of prison.
 
We came across him many years ago in Wicklow pub one afternoon. He was staring at a fourteen years old girl whose parent is deaf. We got a very strong impression that he was going to rape her. It was very uncomfortable for us to see him staring at young teenager girl all afternoon.

Eventually we took the matter into our hands as he followed us into the toilet looking for a fight. However the pub owner stopped and barred all of us out. Then we spoke to a guard offering our story as they weren't interested at all whatsoever. We didn't know his real name at that time until some 7 years later until we saw his name in the paper re court appearance. We recognized quickly it was the same man that we met in Wicklow pub.

Don't blame other people for not reporting like we didn't bother at the end just because the guards weren't that keen nor interested at all.
 
Last edited:
Aristodemus said:
In what must rank as one of the biggest non-stories of the year, the Indo, in public service mode, has tracked down convicted sex offender Larry Murphy to Holland. In any other walk of life the writer of this article, the hysterical Paul Williams, would be viewed as a stalker as he admits following and filming this guy over a period of 5 months. My favourite quote from the story is that Murphy is .....glancing furtively at female passersby.
Quick, castrate him

Rapist Larry Murphy caught on camera talking to women - National News - Independent.ie
Clearly the Indo is not what is used to be.

Back in the days of the fugitive Bishop Casey, we would have had a full report on his whereabouts and a fabricated interview. Lazy journalism.
 
Larry Murphy is back in action, and Scattered wants to reduce the number of gardai.....
 
