My God, Larry Murphy's back!!

We came across him many years ago in Wicklow pub one afternoon. He was staring at a fourteen years old girl whose parent is deaf. We got a very strong impression that he was going to rape her. It was very uncomfortable for us to see him staring at young teenager girl all afternoon.



Eventually we took the matter into our hands as he followed us into the toilet looking for a fight. However the pub owner stopped and barred all of us out. Then we spoke to a guard offering our story as they weren't interested at all whatsoever. We didn't know his real name at that time until some 7 years later until we saw his name in the paper re court appearance. We recognized quickly it was the same man that we met in Wicklow pub.



Don't blame other people for not reporting like we didn't bother at the end just because the guards weren't that keen nor interested at all.