My God, Larry Murphy's back!!

Aristodemus
Well-known member
- Joined
- Oct 8, 2009
- Messages
- 3,696
In what must rank as one of the biggest non-stories of the year, the Indo, in public service mode, has tracked down convicted sex offender Larry Murphy to Holland. In any other walk of life the writer of this article, the hysterical Paul Williams, would be viewed as a stalker as he admits following and filming this guy over a period of 5 months. My favourite quote from the story is that Murphy is .....glancing furtively at female passersby.
Quick, castrate him
Rapist Larry Murphy caught on camera talking to women - National News - Independent.ie
Quick, castrate him
Rapist Larry Murphy caught on camera talking to women - National News - Independent.ie