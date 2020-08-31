Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Dame_Enda
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2011
- Messages
- 60,453
Last edited:
Last edited:
Hostilities have broken out in Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Nagorno-Karabakh is technically part of Azerbaijan but has an almost entirely ethnic Armenian population. The Azeri (9% in 1828 Census when Muslim peoples were classified as "Tatars", but 22% in 1989) minority largely left during the 1994 war. Armenia supports Nagorno-Karabakh separatists, and is also occupying a large part of Azerbaijan adjoining the region. The 2015 "Republic of Artsakh" (official name of the breakaway state) census counted zero Azeris compared to 144,683 Armenians.
Armenia defeated Azerbaijan in the 1991 war. Russia has been alleged to have armed Armenia in that war. Some reports suggest they armed both sides. One factor is likely to punish Azerbaijans ties to the West, and its support for oil pipelines from Azerbaijan to the West, bypassing Russia.
Turkey supports Azerbaijan as a fellow Turkic-speaking nation and has an economic blockade to punish Armenia. Armenia recently joined the Moscow dominated Eurasian Economic Union, intended as Putin's counterbalance to the EU.
Personally while I normally oppose Russian support for separatists in the former USSR, in this case my position is different. It never had an Azeri majority, and as the recent revolution showed, Armenia is at least more democratic than Azerbaijan (and Armenia's former leader Sargisyan).
Nagorno-Karabakh is technically part of Azerbaijan but has an almost entirely ethnic Armenian population. The Azeri (9% in 1828 Census when Muslim peoples were classified as "Tatars", but 22% in 1989) minority largely left during the 1994 war. Armenia supports Nagorno-Karabakh separatists, and is also occupying a large part of Azerbaijan adjoining the region. The 2015 "Republic of Artsakh" (official name of the breakaway state) census counted zero Azeris compared to 144,683 Armenians.
Armenia defeated Azerbaijan in the 1991 war. Russia has been alleged to have armed Armenia in that war. Some reports suggest they armed both sides. One factor is likely to punish Azerbaijans ties to the West, and its support for oil pipelines from Azerbaijan to the West, bypassing Russia.
Turkey supports Azerbaijan as a fellow Turkic-speaking nation and has an economic blockade to punish Armenia. Armenia recently joined the Moscow dominated Eurasian Economic Union, intended as Putin's counterbalance to the EU.
Personally while I normally oppose Russian support for separatists in the former USSR, in this case my position is different. It never had an Azeri majority, and as the recent revolution showed, Armenia is at least more democratic than Azerbaijan (and Armenia's former leader Sargisyan).
Armenia and Azerbaijan erupt into fighting over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh
The two countries blame each other as clashes involving heavy weapons kill at least 23 people.
www.bbc.com