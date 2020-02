Another Emperor with no clothes.



Stays an Emperor though. Will stay in his big house. Will continue to drive the Merc.



How much of the money these guys have - and I am not referring to Mr. Crosbie in particular - was derived from enterprises that were proven ultimately insolvent or untenable?



Just because bustness is only revealed in 2013 doesn't mean such an enterprise wasn't bust all along. Why is money banked privately prior to that bustness off limits?



The bailout of those who caused all this continues apace - and I include the "little guy" who "only" had 1 or 2 BTL's in that. The prudent will bail them all out.