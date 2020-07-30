Name the new Commissioner

Hillmanhunter1
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jan 9, 2009
- Messages
- 2,731
We're going to need a serious player, and someone who can get up to speed quickly.
My vote goes to Mairead McGuinness.
Thoughts?
My vote goes to Mairead McGuinness.
Thoughts?
McEntee has the credentials too, but it is no slight on Zappone to say she's not the right person for the job as we approach the end of the Brexit negotiations.I doubt it will be McGuinness, maybe McEntee, probably has to be female, maybe Zappone will be tempted, she'd be PC enough to satisfy the media.
She's an immigrant lesbian, ticks all the PC boxes.but it is no slight on Zappone to say she's not the right person for the job
Have you lost your mind?She's an immigrant lesbian, ticks all the PC boxes.
What an ignorant post. You are better than that.She's an immigrant lesbian, ticks all the PC boxes.
Mat CarthyThe government will throw a complete curveball and nominate Mary Lou McDonald