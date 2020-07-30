  • Before posting anything about the COVID-19 virus, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation
    Misinformation and conspiracy theories about this topic will not be tolerated!

Name the new Commissioner

Hillmanhunter1

Hillmanhunter1

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2009
Messages
2,731
We're going to need a serious player, and someone who can get up to speed quickly.
My vote goes to Mairead McGuinness.
Thoughts?
 


wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
35,845
I doubt it will be McGuinness, maybe McEntee, probably has to be female, maybe Zappone will be tempted, she'd be PC enough to satisfy the media.
 
Hillmanhunter1

Hillmanhunter1

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2009
Messages
2,731
wombat said:
I doubt it will be McGuinness, maybe McEntee, probably has to be female, maybe Zappone will be tempted, she'd be PC enough to satisfy the media.
Click to expand...
McEntee has the credentials too, but it is no slight on Zappone to say she's not the right person for the job as we approach the end of the Brexit negotiations.
 
R

Round tower

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 9, 2011
Messages
9,257
Could they do a CJH on it and give it to someone in SF like when he nominated Dick Burke, full sure FF would win the resulting by-election.
 
wombat

wombat

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 16, 2007
Messages
35,845
luggage

luggage

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 1, 2010
Messages
937
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom