Nasty knife attack in Kildare being treated as homophobic

Blokesbloke
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jan 13, 2011
- Messages
- 22,757
I was tuning in to listen to Livelive (for the first time ever - already heard someone say "yoot" for "youth" which delighted me.
Anyway the headlines before it referenced this attack.
I was shocked at how savage it seemed.
Is knife crime a big problem in Ireland?
I still have a rose-tinted view of Ireland, at least outside the big cities, as being quite a peaceful, low-crime place. Sigh.
Anyway the headlines before it referenced this attack.
I was shocked at how savage it seemed.
Is knife crime a big problem in Ireland?
I still have a rose-tinted view of Ireland, at least outside the big cities, as being quite a peaceful, low-crime place. Sigh.
Stabbing attack on gay couple in Kildare being treated as hate crime
AN ATTACK at a Kildare train station over the weekend which left one man hospitalised is being treated by Gardaí as a hate crime.
www.irishpost.com
Last edited: