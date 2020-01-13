Nasty knife attack in Kildare being treated as homophobic

I was tuning in to listen to Livelive (for the first time ever - already heard someone say "yoot" for "youth" which delighted me.

Anyway the headlines before it referenced this attack.

I was shocked at how savage it seemed.

Is knife crime a big problem in Ireland?

I still have a rose-tinted view of Ireland, at least outside the big cities, as being quite a peaceful, low-crime place. Sigh.

Stabbing attack on gay couple in Kildare being treated as hate crime

AN ATTACK at a Kildare train station over the weekend which left one man hospitalised is being treated by Gardaí as a hate crime.
We are expecting knife crime to get much worse. Our society tends to copy British society so basically there will be more knife crime.
 
blinding said:
We are expecting knife crime to get much worse. Our society tends to copy British society so basically there will be more knife crime.
It's so depressing. What's going on? What's the matter with people? I don't understand it.

I had a run-in with a local chav the other day and got quite depressed. It made me want to leave Birmingham, but is it just the same everywhere else?

Are there any places left where people are still daycent?
 
For some reason politicians seem to have decided that they do not need to keep people safe from knife crime . There was a time when people expected to be kept safe but now they give the politicians a free ride. I suppose people get the politicians that they allow to rule over them.
 
Knife crime is nothing new in Ireland, stabbings have been going on for decades. Remember when Limerick was called Stab City? In fact, stabbing attacks are decreasing.
www.irishtimes.com

Serious stabbing attacks at lowest level in over a decade

Statistics seem to support claims that rising numbers of gardaí on beat having an impact
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

This thread is just another excuse for racist dogwhistling.
 
