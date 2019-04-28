National Broadband - is this amazing leadership, electioneering or a corrupt waste of tax - what do you think?

Government set to decide whether to sign off on €3bn National Broadband Plan The plan aims to bring high-speed internet to smaller towns and one-off homes around Ireland.

Last week we heard that the government will decide next week whether to proceed with the NBP, but that all the signs were they would, despite senior officials questioning if it represented good value for money.The stories doing the rounds are not for consumption by tax payers with high blood pressure - we'll pay €3bn but own nothing (like NTR), Denis O'Brien is in the picture (like IW) and the bidding process is massively flawed (like Project Eagle) and it's costs have spiraled out of control (like the NCH) - basically it's the perfect case study of our state's massive failings.Now I don't have a crystal ball, so maybe they'll pull the plug, but if they do proceed they'll be taking on huge responsibility - well, insofar as any Irish politician takes responsibility for anything - Bertie still has a pension many CEO's would envy as a salary despite leading the country over a cliff - but they'll be opening the book on their collective legacies.So - is this ballsy leadership, yelling "damn the torpedoes" to make sure rural Ireland get's brought into the 21st century, is this still just kite flying to see what the reaction might be - and then doing as Varadkhar does best, lead from well behind his "followers", is this just electioneering to make LE19 and (maybe) GE19 easier for FG's rural candidates or is it just another way to funnel billions of tax payers' euro into the usual suspects' pockets?