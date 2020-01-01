National Children’s Hospital will be one of the most expensive buildings ever built

Further delays and cost overruns have firmly placed the National Children’s Hospital in the top 20 most expensive buildings ever built. While some Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil members will dismiss this as just tabloid headlines, the numbers match with the more reputable Irish Times.

www.irishmirror.ie

New Children's Hospital to be one of the world's most expensive buildings

The original estimate to build the hospital on a site at St James’s in Dublin city centre was set to be €400 million
www.irishmirror.ie www.irishmirror.ie
www.thesun.ie

Children’s Hospital among most expensive ever built - with World Trade Centre

THE National Children’s Hospital will be among the most expensive buildings ever — on a list with the rebuilt World Trade Centre. Public procurement expert Dr Paul Davis has warned that the cost of…
www.thesun.ie www.thesun.ie
www.irishtimes.com

Fresh delays and millions in extra costs for children’s hospital revealed

Documents reveal hospital board will need €15m to defend against 'exceptional' claims by contractors
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

Originally proposed in 1993, it wasn’t until David Drumm headed up the HSE in 2006 and forced it through by refusing to sign off on any spending by the existing children’s hospitals. A site at the Mater was proposed but rejected by planners. At least one greenfield site was offered after this but rejected by Fianna Fáil. In the end a ludicrous site in St James Hospital was selected by Fine Gael who proceeded to let the contractors have a free for all with the budget. They promised that it would be finished in 2020 at all costs. 2020 is here and the hospital is nowhere near finished. The current estimate of €2.4bn is likely to escalate even more so watch this space, it should be in the top 10 most expensive buildings before long.
 


Now I'm just a peasant, a pleb, mother, housewife and part-time teacher of IT and administration. So my idea could be a smelly pile, here it is though.

The Children's Hospital should have been built on the site where RTE stands in Montrose (send RTE to Athlone or to the dump, whatever), it would be right beside a teaching hospital (Vincent's Hospital) and the National Maternity Hospital is due to be built beside Vincent's (if the Pope gets his thumb out), it would be an ideal spot, lots of busses, the DART isn't a million miles away and I believe they already have a helipad.

PS - The piece of land that RTE sold to builders has already been built on, beautiful, exclusive, unaffordable for most, apartments and houses, a new set of traffic lights were installed on the N11 and the last thing the N11 needs is a new set of traffic lights.

You can drive all the way from the North of Spain to the South of Spain without ever meeting a traffic light, just beautifully maintained roundabouts and everything flows.
 
