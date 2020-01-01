National Children’s Hospital will be one of the most expensive buildings ever built

New Children's Hospital to be one of the world's most expensive buildings The original estimate to build the hospital on a site at St James’s in Dublin city centre was set to be €400 million

Children’s Hospital among most expensive ever built - with World Trade Centre THE National Children’s Hospital will be among the most expensive buildings ever — on a list with the rebuilt World Trade Centre. Public procurement expert Dr Paul Davis has warned that the cost of…

Fresh delays and millions in extra costs for children’s hospital revealed Documents reveal hospital board will need €15m to defend against 'exceptional' claims by contractors

Further delays and cost overruns have firmly placed the National Children’s Hospital in the top 20 most expensive buildings ever built. While some Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil members will dismiss this as just tabloid headlines, the numbers match with the more reputable Irish Times.Originally proposed in 1993, it wasn’t until David Drumm headed up the HSE in 2006 and forced it through by refusing to sign off on any spending by the existing children’s hospitals. A site at the Mater was proposed but rejected by planners. At least one greenfield site was offered after this but rejected by Fianna Fáil. In the end a ludicrous site in St James Hospital was selected by Fine Gael who proceeded to let the contractors have a free for all with the budget. They promised that it would be finished in 2020 at all costs. 2020 is here and the hospital is nowhere near finished. The current estimate of €2.4bn is likely to escalate even more so watch this space, it should be in the top 10 most expensive buildings before long.