Natural Gas Pipeline Explosion in West Virginia

CptSternn
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 4, 2010
- Messages
- 3,920
W.Va. gas line explodes, burns homes and roads - Yahoo! News
Let's not forget, the one in Mayo is like four times the size (girth) of a normal pipeline, it's the first of it's kind, and runs right past two primary schools and a church, closer than the ones in America because laws there forbid what they are planning to do in Mayo.
This is like the third major natural gas pipeline explosion in America this year. The other two leveled many homes as well. I wonder how long once they get the new experimental one up and running in Mayo it will be until it happens there.SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — At least five homes went up in flames Tuesday afternoon and a badly burned section of Interstate 77 in West Virginia was closed after a natural gas line exploded in an hour-long inferno.
No injuries were immediately reported, but firefighters had just begun to reach damaged structures late in the afternoon after the intense flames kept them at bay for several hours.
Several people were treated for smoke inhalation, and a shelter was set up at Sissonville High School, where Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin planned a late-afternoon press conference
State Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Baylous said a slight risk of a secondary explosion remained, but people were told to stay inside their homes rather than evacuate. The explosion occurred near Sissonville just before 1 p.m. in a 20-inch transmission line owned by NiSource Inc., parent of Columbia Gas.
...
He got in his car and drove closer, seeing fire that stretched as high as the hilltops.
"The flames were so high, they were so massive," he said. "I could only imagine what had happened"
Carper said the flames spanned about a quarter of a mile and ran through a culvert under the interstate.
"It actually cooked the interstate," he said. "It looks like a tar pit."
Let's not forget, the one in Mayo is like four times the size (girth) of a normal pipeline, it's the first of it's kind, and runs right past two primary schools and a church, closer than the ones in America because laws there forbid what they are planning to do in Mayo.