NCT: it's time to End the Monopoly

Half Nelson
Dec 12, 2009
- 21,833
NCT backlog sees drivers facenew rules, which also allow drivers to undergo an NCT 90 days before their NCT cert expires, has resulted in many of the NCT centres being swamped in the run-up to Christmas and into the new year especially in urban areas...
..the earliest available date for online bookings at both Northpoint One and Northpoint Two testing centres in Ballymun, was January 31, while the earliest date available in Drogheda, Co Louth was February 16.
Motorists may now find themselves unable to drive legally and unable to get an appointment within a reasonable time. It's three penalty points, at least, and a fine.
To sell a car with an NCT cert, you may need to wait up to three months for an appointment.
If you buy a car without a cert, you may have to wait up to three months before being allowed to drive it on the road.
Since NCT cannot cope with the workload, to the detriment of motorists, isn't it time to allow others seek certification to carry out the tests?