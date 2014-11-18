NCT: it's time to End the Monopoly

new rules, which also allow drivers to undergo an NCT 90 days before their NCT cert expires, has resulted in many of the NCT centres being swamped in the run-up to Christmas and into the new year especially in urban areas...
..the earliest available date for online bookings at both Northpoint One and Northpoint Two testing centres in Ballymun, was January 31, while the earliest date available in Drogheda, Co Louth was February 16.
NCT backlog sees drivers face

Motorists may now find themselves unable to drive legally and unable to get an appointment within a reasonable time. It's three penalty points, at least, and a fine.

To sell a car with an NCT cert, you may need to wait up to three months for an appointment.

If you buy a car without a cert, you may have to wait up to three months before being allowed to drive it on the road.

Since NCT cannot cope with the workload, to the detriment of motorists, isn't it time to allow others seek certification to carry out the tests?
 


The future of selling second hands cars ? business opportunity alert,

National database of all maintenance jobs carried out, so regular service, timing belt, NCT passed, uploaded onto national database and people can check the service history and mileage of a second hand car before buying it. (for a small fee of course)

SIMI garages could clean up, imagine buying a second hand car and looking at its service record online before you make a bid ? it would clear out a load of Arthur Daly's, ? I've got stung a couple of times buying second hand, sh1tbag dealers covering up faults and knowing full well money will have to be spent soon.
 
storybud1 said:
The future of selling second hands cars ? business opportunity alert,

National database of all maintenance jobs carried out, so regular service, timing belt, NCT passed, uploaded onto national database and people can check the service history and mileage of a second hand car before buying it. (for a small fee of course)

SIMI garages could clean up, imagine buying a second hand car and looking at its service record online before you make a bid ? it would clear out a load of Arthur Daly's, ? I've got stung a couple of times buying second hand, sh1tbag dealers covering up faults and knowing full well money will have to be spent soon.
Such a service exists elsewhere....

CARFAX - Vehicle History Reports and Used Car Listings
 
The NCT is a load of b*llocks.

Remember all that corruption up at the Fonthill NCT centre?

I put a car through there a few years back and it failed on emissions, there was nothing I could do about it.

If I'd have left €100 in the glovebox it would've passed.

NCT 'bribe' vehicles crushed by RTE - Independent.ie

Idiotic concept open to corruption.
 
The NCT system was a catastrophic mistake. We should have gone for the UK system where ordinary garages (compete) to do it, and also can do any resulting repair work. I'd love to know the full economic cost in terms of time wasted with our system of test, taking car away to be repaired, and back again for retesting. And that's before you consider the monopoly effects.

It's interesting that the standard (ie maximum) cost of a UK MOT is 55 pounds, but in practice with competition you can get it for less than half that price.
 
A money racket. I've yet to pass first time and while most so called faults were just come back for a visual inspection, some of them were, omg are you serious??
 
It is a ridiculous racket. Of course there is a backlog. If a car fails it has to get a retest. If enough cars fail there is an overtime requirement. Therefore cars are being failed, with the net result that there is an increased requirement for overtime for the testers.

Does it make any sense to prepare for the NCT, if you are nearly certain that some task will be listed as required, so that a retest/additional inspection is required ?
 
Analyzer said:
It is a ridiculous racket. Of course there is a backlog. If a car fails it has to get a retest. If enough cars fail there is an overtime requirement. Therefore cars are being failed, with the net result that there is an increased requirement for overtime for the testers.

Does it make any sense to prepare for the NCT, if you are nearly certain that some task will be listed as required, so that a retest/additional inspection is required ?
Right now I need to replace a part of the exhaust, but for that I would not be bringing the car to a garage prior to NCT. Indeed on two occasions, a part 'needed' to be replaced according to NCT and yet when I bring the car to garage over it, the lads there were shaking their heads saying nothing wrong there, but what can you do...
 
Dubstudent said:
It was petrol, a 1.4 1996 VW Vento. It was a reliable oul tank of a thing.
Ahh....i know with the diesels there are a few things you can do...i got hers through recently after it failed...did all the filters and oil and you can put injector cleaner into the tank and drive it hard for a few days......
 
Orbit v2 said:
The NCT system was a catastrophic mistake. We should have gone for the UK system where ordinary garages (compete) to do it, and also can do any resulting repair work. I'd love to know the full economic cost in terms of time wasted with our system of test, taking car away to be repaired, and back again for retesting. And that's before you consider the monopoly effects.

It's interesting that the standard (ie maximum) cost of a UK MOT is 55 pounds, but in practice with competition you can get it for less than half that price.
The UK system is a disaster. Every garage gives a different MOT. The AA were veru much against us adapting that system because it is so hit and miss.
 
I managed to get a pass fail on a tire that was three days old... I called the manager over and he agreed the tyre was fine and then hummed and hawed a bit with no explanation proffered. Money racket indeed.
 
storybud1 said:
The future of selling second hands cars ? business opportunity alert,

National database of all maintenance jobs carried out, so regular service, timing belt, NCT passed, uploaded onto national database and people can check the service history and mileage of a second hand car before buying it. (for a small fee of course)

SIMI garages could clean up, imagine buying a second hand car and looking at its service record online before you make a bid ? it would clear out a load of Arthur Daly's, ? I've got stung a couple of times buying second hand, sh1tbag dealers covering up faults and knowing full well money will have to be spent soon.
Why would you buy a car without a service history?
 
Dubstudent said:
The NCT is a load of b*llocks.

Remember all that corruption up at the Fonthill NCT centre?

I put a car through there a few years back and it failed on emissions, there was nothing I could do about it.

If I'd have left 100 in the glovebox it would've passed.

NCT 'bribe' vehicles crushed by RTE - Independent.ie

Idiotic concept open to corruption.
50 was the standard fee. Well worth it too.
 
found an article on NCT here
https://www.indymedia.ie/article/104943

Like so many things related to cars in Ireland, it's a scam.
A protection racket backed up by the threat of gardai enforcers.
<1% of accidents are contributed to by mechanical failure.
It's mostly BAD ROADS, young drivers, speed and booze. And the young drivers are often driving
cool well looked after cars that they dote over.

So is car insurance (and most other insurance). Ever tried to claim off these guys?? My advice, don't unless there are injuries. They load your premium and you lose no claims bonus resulting in a big hike. Then they are really slow to pay up, and there is loads of little clauses they can escape through.

You often have to threaten to move your business before they pay up. But that's hard as they removed your no claims bonus. They have you by the ballz.

Insurance should be state managed, funded by a levy on the price of petrol. The more you drive, the more you pay. No messing about with form filling and bureaucracy. And compensations based on the German model of fixed compensation bands. No gombeen "whiplash" scamming as excuse for eye watering premiums. Because It's a fact that statistically the more you drive the higher your risk of having some sort of accident.

Again, this money scam is protected by garda enforcers

And speaking of Irish Water wanting your PPS, you also need to provide PPS numbers when you apply for a driving license these days. And it's a semi private company quietly brought in to do that. Yet nobody has mentioned this at all.

Again, a money scam protected by garda enforcers

The driving test is another money scam of course. Yes you need one, but what we have is a poor excuse. Have you ever looked at the page of tickboxes the tester has while you are doing your test? hundreds of pink green and blue boxes. The page looks bare without a few ticks. Of course he's going to tick a few. Yhats human psychology. And a few is all it takes to send you back on the costly merry go round. You'll never ever drive again the way you are expected to on your driving test. It's unrealistic. The criteria should be streamlined to two
(1)As a passenger and experienced driver, in your opinion Is the candidate overall competent and in full control of the car?
(2)Should they be allowed to drive on the roads or not?
Simple

Then there is the privatised computerised "theory test". Why does it cost 50 euro to do something that could be done free on the internet??

Having a car in Ireland is a license to be ridden raw by the government and selected private companies, all backed up by the threat of stress and problems imposed by garda enforcers.

And the bureaucratic waste is probably huge. Here's an area where some joined up thinking out of the box could save some costs and unnecessary huge headaches and delays for the state, small business and ordinary working people

We need a whole thread on car matters in general and not just the NCT.
The whole area surrounding cars is "fubar" in so many ways
 
Complete racket. The UK system runs like a charm and is the one we should have went with.
 
Clanrickard said:
The UK system is a disaster. Every garage gives a different MOT. The AA were veru much against us adapting that system because it is so hit and miss.
Disaster how?

I am guessing you have reams of data showing there is a much higher percentage of unsafe cars in the UK.

Thought not
 
The Govt. of the day decided to create a private sector monopoly.

Monopolies are bad whether they're public or private - so this was a bad decision which anyone with a brain could see at the time. End of.

Of course ministers in cushy jobs with fat guaranteed pensions and chauffeur driven cars don't tend to see the 'real world' consequences of anything much, and so we are continually cursed with the consequences of the actions of these spoilt overpaid self serving tossers all the time... and it's really f***ing tedious at this stage.

Should the NCT be fixed?

Of course it should... but would anyone trust the 'class' of gobsh!tes who have created the Irish Water disaster to fix anything?
 
LOCALHERO said:
I managed to get a pass fail on a tire that was three days old... I called the manager over and he agreed the tyre was fine and then hummed and hawed a bit with no explanation proffered. Money racket indeed.
I failed the NCT because there was a little drop of H20 in the rear light....went home, detached the light, got the hair dryer out, headed back to the NCT, and got the cert!
 
