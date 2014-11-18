NCT: it's time to End the Monopoly

found an article on NCT hereLike so many things related to cars in Ireland, it's a scam.A protection racket backed up by the threat of gardai enforcers.<1% of accidents areby mechanical failure.It's mostly BAD ROADS, young drivers, speed and booze. And the young drivers are often drivingcool well looked after cars that they dote over.So is car insurance (and most other insurance). Ever tried to claim off these guys?? My advice, don't unless there are injuries. They load your premium and you lose no claims bonus resulting in a big hike. Then they are really slow to pay up, and there is loads of little clauses they can escape through.You often have to threaten to move your business before they pay up. But that's hard as they removed your no claims bonus. They have you by the ballz.Insurance should be state managed, funded by a levy on the price of petrol. The more you drive, the more you pay. No messing about with form filling and bureaucracy. And compensations based on the German model of fixed compensation bands. No gombeen "whiplash" scamming as excuse for eye watering premiums. Because It's a fact that statistically the more you drive the higher your risk of having some sort of accident.Again, this money scam is protected by garda enforcersAnd speaking of Irish Water wanting your PPS, you also need to provide PPS numbers when you apply for a driving license these days. And it's a semi private company quietly brought in to do that. Yet nobody has mentioned this at all.Again, a money scam protected by garda enforcersThe driving test is another money scam of course. Yes you need one, but what we have is a poor excuse. Have you ever looked at the page of tickboxes the tester has while you are doing your test? hundreds of pink green and blue boxes. The page looks bare without a few ticks. Of course he's going to tick a few. Yhats human psychology. And a few is all it takes to send you back on the costly merry go round. You'll never ever drive again the way you are expected to on your driving test. It's unrealistic. The criteria should be streamlined to two(1)As a passenger and experienced driver, in your opinion Is the candidate overall competent and in full control of the car?(2)Should they be allowed to drive on the roads or not?SimpleThen there is the privatised computerised "theory test". Why does it cost 50 euro to do something that could be done free on the internet??Having a car in Ireland is a license to be ridden raw by the government and selected private companies, all backed up by the threat of stress and problems imposed by garda enforcers.And the bureaucratic waste is probably huge. Here's an area where some joined up thinking out of the box could save some costs and unnecessary huge headaches and delays for the state, small business and ordinary working peopleWe need a whole thread on car matters in general and not just the NCT.The whole area surrounding cars is "fubar" in so many ways