Necessary to jail Covid cases who defy quarantine orders

Bloomberg news "Prognosis" today reported very disturbing news about Covid cases:

"The first time (lockdown) it’s a novelty. The second time, people know what they’re in for and are less willing to take another hit. The virus is exposing socio-economic fault-lines: it’s harder to stay home with a head cold if you work casual shifts for minimum wage and can’t afford to miss a few days. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said that when police door-knocked 500 people confirmed as positive on Thursday, one in four weren’t at home. "

I assume the Australian welfare state provides enough income support for those in quarantine,so the behaviour of those one in four is extremely selfish and criminal in fact.

It wouldn't surprise me if lockdowns have to be reimposed in Ireland as my casual observation of pubs and restaurants in Dublin sees many groups sitting about a metre apart,too close for a prolonged time together.

There was an infamous historic case of an Irish woman in New York City called Typhoid Mary, an asymtomatic carrier of the disease who spread it to numerous people by violating quarantine. Eventually,she was quarantined in solitary confinement for life. Let's hope the potential Covid Marys and Paddys among us can be sent a clear message by publicity of a few jailings in solitary confinement as their behaviour is unlikely to be deterred by fines. The Irish judiciary is extremely reluctant to give jail sentences but should realise the necessity for this in the pandemic.