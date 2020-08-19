  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Need for distances to towns on road signs near motorway exits

Patslatt1

Joined
Nov 18, 2009
Travelling north on the N7 and running low on petrol, a Burger King billboard before the Roscrea exit led me to think a petrol station could be found near the restaurant. On exiting, I chose to drive to Roscrea,the biggest of three towns there. I was surprised to learn I had to drive for about 12 minutes to find a petrol station close to Roscrea.

This experience led me to email a suggestion to Transport Infrastructure Ireland,to place a number for the distance in kilometres beside the names of towns on road signs near motorway exits. For instance, a small metal plate could be screwed to the road sign beside the town name eg ROSCREA 15K. The size of the 15K number and letter would have to be large enough to prevent motorists from slowing down suddenly to read it.

Of course, vested interests in the towns that are distant from the motorway would prefer to keep the motorway drivers in the dark about the distances.
 

artfoley56

artfoley56

Joined
Mar 24, 2011
i travel the m7 frequently. there's ample signage on it for distances to large towns as well as signage regarding the distances to services. there's plenty of reasons to criticise TFI, this isn't one of them.
 
