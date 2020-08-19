Need for distances to towns on road signs near motorway exits

Travelling north on the N7 and running low on petrol, a Burger King billboard before the Roscrea exit led me to think a petrol station could be found near the restaurant. On exiting, I chose to drive to Roscrea,the biggest of three towns there. I was surprised to learn I had to drive for about 12 minutes to find a petrol station close to Roscrea.



This experience led me to email a suggestion to Transport Infrastructure Ireland,to place a number for the distance in kilometres beside the names of towns on road signs near motorway exits. For instance, a small metal plate could be screwed to the road sign beside the town name eg ROSCREA 15K. The size of the 15K number and letter would have to be large enough to prevent motorists from slowing down suddenly to read it.



Of course, vested interests in the towns that are distant from the motorway would prefer to keep the motorway drivers in the dark about the distances.