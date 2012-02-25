Nelson Mandela: I am the first accused

Anyone hear how Dr. Paisley is lately?
 
there will never be peace in Africa , they love to fight too much
 
rockofcashel said:
Mandela.. that terrorist... he should have been hanged..

Shouldn't he ?
28 years in prison is a not inconsiderable* punishment.


*George Orwell would not have admired that construction.
 
Nemesiscorporation said:
Whites and blacks initially, then between blacks.

It was Mandela who kept a lid on the whole thing.

Once that lid comes of it will be interesting to see what happens next.
All Afrikaners who are not indigent should have some sort of exit strategy.
 
rockofcashel said:
Mandela.. that terrorist... he should have been hanged..

Shouldn't he ?
Of course. He was the leader of the armed wing of a political party. He's a nasty terrorist with blood on his hands.







Well, that's how people here would speak of him if he had been an Irish republican in the north.
 
