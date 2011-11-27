Netiquette - what is a 'meme'

Here is a meme (meem)



And of course, any Jesus or animal derivative thereof.

Here's another one:

[video=youtube;QSYk8ofhYFY]http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=QSYk8ofhYFY[/video]

So, basically, a meme (in the internet sense) is a idea or fashion, that has globally become a standardisation on the internet that all people comprehend and can collectively understand and/or find funny. The point is however, that once it becomes a meme it becomes unfashionable and derided upon, so that anybody on this site that decides to launch facepalms after certain threads or posts, are themselves worthy of said facepalms.

This thread is also to alert you to the forthcoming meme known as the "Fenton" which started off here and has gone global. Numerous parodies can be found under the Fenton/Benton tags, but the original is still best.

[video=youtube;3GRSbr0EYYU]http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=3GRSbr0EYYU#t=46 s[/video]
 


How do you upload images? I know this has been answered before but don't know where. The FAQ goes on about adding as an attachment...my settings say attachment off, img on. When I click on the little picture icon and add the url and click on preview...there is just a tiny rectangle and the image is not showing up...?
 
bluefirelog said:
How do you upload images? I know this has been answered before but don't know where. The FAQ goes on about adding as an attachment...my settings say attachment off, img on. When I click on the little picture icon and add the url and click on preview...there is just a tiny rectangle and the image is not showing up...?
The easiest way for me is to right click on the image, select copy image, then right click on your post and paste. The reason you would use the image facility on the site is that it legitimises the image by giving an address link for copyright purposes. This is for DGDS reasons (don't ask, sworn to secrecy).

Video images are a little more tricky as you'll need to use the video link icon on your options list in replying to thread. Again, right click on the video link and copy video url or copy video current url, then click on the video link on your reply and select paste and click OK.

One thing that might help is to respond to my original mail by quoting the OP. When you look at my post you'll see that the image is still there (showing that it's a copy/paste and not an url link), but the YouTube video won't show, just the coding for the link.

Does this make sense?
 
Meme in the OP ie: Internet meme, is basically a bastardised version of what Dawkins actually meant by it when he first set it out in The Selfish Gene. It's really any concept of behaviour that is culturally transmitted. 'Belief in God' is the one that Dawkins has the problem with ;D
 
Some memes

https://i.pinimg.com/originals/cf/93/a8/cf93a8a8865f0c4497841d3833be0faa.jpg
https://ruinmyweek.com/wp-content/u...-d-be-very-upset-king-of-the-hill-memes-5.png
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/0AqN4CeN4UA/hqdefault.jpg
https://i.imgflip.com/49nwu2.jpg
https://mohamedsalahquotes.com/wp-c...-ok-boomer-memes-for-a-snappy-comeback-44.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/ed/62/4e/ed624e448c152c0e4b4a687adebf40d8.jpg
https://lifeslurp.info/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/boomer-memes-01.jpg
https://memechecker.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/say-ok-boomer-45aa7fefa5.jpg
https://ruinmyweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/gen_x_memes_2.png
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/fb/45/71/fb4571b6208f243783a1fd32bdf7f323.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/7b/b4/2e/7bb42e637aae59dfc72855611312e7ca.jpg
https://ruinmyweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/gen_x_memes_9.png
https://ruinmyweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/gen_x_memes_4.png
https://i.imgflip.com/3mgdn5.jpg
https://i.imgflip.com/299crl.jpg
https://i.imgflip.com/3bkjt5.jpg
https://img.ifunny.co/images/984095c4d1ac8cf1b25ebbd2d5f3e66a3679471db12a67fad2a2f1684c1cc779_1.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/736x/bf/d3/d2/...962cd89--liberal-politics-political-views.jpg
https://cdn.ebaumsworld.com/mediaFiles/picture/2362229/85939421.png
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/images/2019/trump_inthe_way_meme.jpg

Geddit?
 
best-****ing-meme-ever.jpg
 
