Netiquette - what is a 'meme'

Malbekh
Here is a meme (meem)
And of course, any Jesus or animal derivative thereof.
Here's another one:
[video=youtube;QSYk8ofhYFY]http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=QSYk8ofhYFY[/video]
So, basically, a meme (in the internet sense) is a idea or fashion, that has globally become a standardisation on the internet that all people comprehend and can collectively understand and/or find funny. The point is however, that once it becomes a meme it becomes unfashionable and derided upon, so that anybody on this site that decides to launch facepalms after certain threads or posts, are themselves worthy of said facepalms.
This thread is also to alert you to the forthcoming meme known as the "Fenton" which started off here and has gone global. Numerous parodies can be found under the Fenton/Benton tags, but the original is still best.
[video=youtube;3GRSbr0EYYU]http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=3GRSbr0EYYU#t=46 s[/video]
