Netiquette - what is a 'meme'

bluefirelog said: How do you upload images? I know this has been answered before but don't know where. The FAQ goes on about adding as an attachment...my settings say attachment off, img on. When I click on the little picture icon and add the url and click on preview...there is just a tiny rectangle and the image is not showing up...? Click to expand...

The easiest way for me is to right click on the image, select copy image, then right click on your post and paste. The reason you would use the image facility on the site is that it legitimises the image by giving an address link for copyright purposes. This is for DGDS reasons (don't ask, sworn to secrecy).Video images are a little more tricky as you'll need to use the video link icon on your options list in replying to thread. Again, right click on the video link and copy video url or copy video current url, then click on the video link on your reply and select paste and click OK.One thing that might help is to respond to my original mail by quoting the OP. When you look at my post you'll see that the image is still there (showing that it's a copy/paste and not an url link), but the YouTube video won't show, just the coding for the link.Does this make sense?