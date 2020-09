deepness said: Developing something in the midlands will only be an extension of Dublin. Developing what we have in the correct fashion would be best approach. A motorway connecting the ones outside Dublin would be a start, maybe a half decent train service.



"At the moment we have a train service between Galway and Limerick, two of the biggest cities in the country, with a handful of passengers and there are those among us who genuinely believe that the old rail track from Sligo to Tuam has potential. They are deluded," Cllr Roche said.

There's controversy already about the dismal numbers using the Limerick - Galway rail service.I'm not convinced a country the size of Ireland really needs more cities tbh...Dublin competes with other international cities and should be developed as such. It is not competing with Limerick or Cork or Galway or Waterford etc... all of which should be trying to develop as niche/support cities...It's like the Shannon Stopover...It thwarted route development for decades... the extent of which only became obvious after Open Skies... and yet for those decades we were told it thwarted nothing by local interests in the Midwest...Same will happen if Dublin is neglected by trying to force development elsewhere.The investment will just to go another country...