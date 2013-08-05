New Emergency Emerging In Fukushima Plant.

Urk.

BBC News - Fukushima radioactive water leak an 'emergency'

Japan's nuclear watchdog has said the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant is facing a new "emergency" caused by a build-up of radioactive groundwater.

A barrier built to contain the water has already been breached, the Nuclear Regulatory Authority warned.

This means the amount of contaminated water seeping into the Pacific Ocean could accelerate rapidly, it said.
However, the head of a Nuclear Regulatory Authority task force, Shinji Kinjo, told the Reuters news agency on Monday that the countermeasures were only a temporary solution.

Tepco's "sense of crisis is weak," Mr Kinjo said. "This is why you can't just leave it up to Tepco alone"

"Right now, we have an emergency," he added
Tepco are pretty much screwing Japan, and it's been amazing that they've been allowed to get away with it given the stakes. The WSJ have a good article on why the Tritium levels discussed by the company aren't a huge risk, the problem is that they weren't monitoring it until recently. Fukushima Watch: Tritium Levels Soar on Coast at Fukushima Plant - Japan Real Time - WSJ

They simply haven't been as open with the Japanese public and govt as they should have been.
 


Mr Pseudonym

Mr Pseudonym said:
I'll comment on your thread, Sync, if you'll address my grievance as posted
in Moderators ate my hamster thread (this sentence will be deleted shortly).

TEPCO has history. Following the 2002 scandal, it "admitted to two hundred occasions, over more than two decades between 1977 and 2002, involving the submission of false technical data to authorities".

The regulators were heavily criticised as well, as they were tipped-off two years previous to making the information public.

Tokyo Electric Power Company - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

Japanese corporate scandals: A critical mass of disgust? | The Economist
Are you Tom Cruise?
 
Glow-in-the-dark tropical fish. Cool. I suppose it is better than firing out into space somehow, and cheaper, any of course we avoid any unpleasant reaction to anyone getting a large sea of salty plutonium in the face and them being from Planet X where the Ravenishing Space-Lashers live. So long term we're okay with the radioactive water going into the sea plan.

I can't help thinking it isn't a good idea.

I may have to go back to the drawing board with some additional technical input to see whether a space-elevator could be anchored by an enormous Bronze Badger with Clockwork Moving Ears somewhere just west of Kells.

If we're going to sh1t in the street we may have to have a think about why the area is beginning to smell bad.
 
