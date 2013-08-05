New Emergency Emerging In Fukushima Plant.

Glow-in-the-dark tropical fish. Cool. I suppose it is better than firing out into space somehow, and cheaper, any of course we avoid any unpleasant reaction to anyone getting a large sea of salty plutonium in the face and them being from Planet X where the Ravenishing Space-Lashers live. So long term we're okay with the radioactive water going into the sea plan.



I can't help thinking it isn't a good idea.



I may have to go back to the drawing board with some additional technical input to see whether a space-elevator could be anchored by an enormous Bronze Badger with Clockwork Moving Ears somewhere just west of Kells.



If we're going to sh1t in the street we may have to have a think about why the area is beginning to smell bad.