New Emergency Emerging In Fukushima Plant.

Urk.
They simply haven't been as open with the Japanese public and govt as they should have been.
Japan's nuclear watchdog has said the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant is facing a new "emergency" caused by a build-up of radioactive groundwater.
A barrier built to contain the water has already been breached, the Nuclear Regulatory Authority warned.
This means the amount of contaminated water seeping into the Pacific Ocean could accelerate rapidly, it said.
Tepco are pretty much screwing Japan, and it's been amazing that they've been allowed to get away with it given the stakes. The WSJ have a good article on why the Tritium levels discussed by the company aren't a huge risk, the problem is that they weren't monitoring it until recently. Fukushima Watch: Tritium Levels Soar on Coast at Fukushima Plant - Japan Real Time - WSJHowever, the head of a Nuclear Regulatory Authority task force, Shinji Kinjo, told the Reuters news agency on Monday that the countermeasures were only a temporary solution.
Tepco's "sense of crisis is weak," Mr Kinjo said. "This is why you can't just leave it up to Tepco alone"
"Right now, we have an emergency," he added
