New Hampshire votes - 2020 Primary

New Hampshire state law mandates that they hold the first primary in the nation and in time honored tradition they will do that on Tuesday February 11th. Iowa was the first state to hold a caucus and did so last week. The vote count bungle there last week did not have the normal effect of winnowing the crowd and thus there are many candidates still in the race. Ten of the major candidates are still there and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has skipped the state.New Hampshire does not have a "closed primary" and allows voters who are independent or not registered to a particular party to request a ballot of a party of their choice and this could be crucial given that Trump is facing token opposition in his race. Independent voters may choose to avoid the GOP primary and cast votes in a more meaningful way.Sanders from neighboring Vermont won the state primary convincingly four years ago and polls indicate he is doing well here again. Warren is from neighboring Massachusetts and New England candidates tend to do well here although her polling here has been more variable. Biden's recent polling here is not good and Biden after his fourth place finish in Iowa needs an improvement here to steady the ship. Buttigieg has polled well here too, particularly after his strong performance in Iowa last week. Kloubacher after some recent strong debate performances including in New Hampshire last Friday has seen a surge in her support and one recent poll put her at third in the state.Polls close at 7 pm EST or midnight GMT and results should start to trickle in shortly after that.