"New" IRA admits that it killed journalist in Londonderry

So yet another version of the illegal IRAs has admitted that it killed journalist Lyra McKee.
Having shot Lyra McKee in the head, this IRA then issued a statement offering ' "full and sincere apologies" to her family and friends'.
How does that work? They shoot her dead and then claim to be sorry for doing so? The obvious alternative would have been to not shoot her in the first place.
What were these latest IRA people trying to achieve? If they claim to be at war, why shoot a journalist in the head?
'New IRA' admits Lyra McKee murder
"The New IRA has admitted carrying out the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, according to the Irish News.
In a statement given to the paper the group offered "full and sincere apologies" to her family and friends.
Ms McKee, 29, was shot in the head on Thursday night while observing rioting in Londonderry's Creggan estate."
