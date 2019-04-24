"New" IRA admits that it killed journalist in Londonderry

Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 11, 2010
Messages
10,864
So yet another version of the illegal IRAs has admitted that it killed journalist Lyra McKee.

Having shot Lyra McKee in the head, this IRA then issued a statement offering ' "full and sincere apologies" to her family and friends'.

How does that work? They shoot her dead and then claim to be sorry for doing so? The obvious alternative would have been to not shoot her in the first place.

What were these latest IRA people trying to achieve? If they claim to be at war, why shoot a journalist in the head?

'New IRA' admits Lyra McKee murder

"The New IRA has admitted carrying out the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, according to the Irish News.

In a statement given to the paper the group offered "full and sincere apologies" to her family and friends.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot in the head on Thursday night while observing rioting in Londonderry's Creggan estate."
 


Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 11, 2010
Messages
10,864
So as usual in Irish Republican world there is a supposed "political party" attached to this "New" IRA outfit.

When will people stop tolerating this nonsense that these IR terrorist organisations have separate political wings? This Saoradh outfit is part of this latest IRA, and should be treated as such.

Saoradh Twitter account is suspended

"Social media giant Twitter has suspended an account linked to the dissident republican party Saoradh.

Saoradh, which translates as liberation in Irish, has the support of the New IRA.

The paramilitary group carried out the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, whose funeral took place on Wednesday.

Paddy Gallagher, spokesman for Saoradh, said that the party was aware the account had been suspended."
 
P

Pyewacket

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2019
Messages
3,797
Beachcomber said:
So as usual in Irish Republican world there is a supposed "political party" attached to this "New" IRA outfit.

When will people stop tolerating this nonsense that these IR terrorist organisations have separate political wings? This Saoradh outfit is part of this latest IRA, and should be treated as such.

Saoradh Twitter account is suspended

"Social media giant Twitter has suspended an account linked to the dissident republican party Saoradh.

Saoradh, which translates as liberation in Irish, has the support of the New IRA.

The paramilitary group carried out the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, whose funeral took place on Wednesday.

Paddy Gallagher, spokesman for Saoradh, said that the party was aware the account had been suspended."
Where are all the Alex Jones fans on here..... :)
 
Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 11, 2010
Messages
10,864
Watcher2 said:
Its ok, they have learned their lesson and have told their members to be more careful in future when killing people.
Really?

So this is a quality control issue? As in they didn't kill her properly.
 
W

Watcher2

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2010
Messages
34,606
Beachcomber said:
Really?

So this is a quality control issue? As in they didn't kill her properly.
Yeah, really. It was on one of the threads earlier. You might find it on google if yuo are interested. I think what they meant was they did not mean to kill her so they have asked (nicely I guess) their members to be more careful when killing people - that they don't kill innocent people - I guess is the subtext.
 
Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 11, 2010
Messages
10,864
Watcher2 said:
Yeah, really. It was on one of the threads earlier. You might find it on google if yuo are interested. I think what they meant was they did not mean to kill her so they have asked (nicely I guess) their members to be more careful when killing people - that they don't kill innocent people - I guess is the subtext.
I wonder why they shot her in the head if they didn't mean to kill her?
 
Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 11, 2010
Messages
10,864
Good to see that this Saoradh outfit is being clamped down on on the web.

"This site can’t be reached

saoradh.ie’s server IP address could not be found."
 
LISTOWEL MAN

LISTOWEL MAN

Well-known member
Joined
May 14, 2013
Messages
11,835
Beachcomber said:
Doing what?

Pointing out that her PIRA used to do exactly the same things as this "New" IRA is doing?
i predict Mary Lou will express her deep oh so deep sadness at the murder of Lyra (whose murder she would deflect were Lyra a Garda) then Mary Lou will regurgitate some **** about the GFA
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
40,952
Watcher2 said:
Its apparently what they have said. You couldn't bloody make it up, could you. The greatest comedian couldn't parody them better.
The clueless and the cluelessness is probably the biggest blight on all Forums...…..unfortunately.
 
LISTOWEL MAN

LISTOWEL MAN

Well-known member
Joined
May 14, 2013
Messages
11,835
Mary Lou seems to be a no show on SKY NEWS

maybe they kept her waiting too long and she got angry and stormed off like pedophile enabler Gerry in the white house
 
T

Talk Back

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
7,877
Beachcomber said:
So yet another version of the illegal IRAs has admitted that it killed journalist Lyra McKee.

Having shot Lyra McKee in the head, this IRA then issued a statement offering ' "full and sincere apologies" to her family and friends'.

How does that work? They shoot her dead and then claim to be sorry for doing so? The obvious alternative would have been to not shoot her in the first place.

What were these latest IRA people trying to achieve? If they claim to be at war, why shoot a journalist in the head?

'New IRA' admits Lyra McKee murder

"The New IRA has admitted carrying out the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, according to the Irish News.

In a statement given to the paper the group offered "full and sincere apologies" to her family and friends.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot in the head on Thursday night while observing rioting in Londonderry's Creggan estate."
Beachcomber said:
Mort, do you condemn this murder by Irish Republicans?
It will take a better troll than you to brow-beat intelligent people who can think for themselves.

The killing of poor Lyra was not murder - it was not premeditated.

From what I see on the news, she was protesting the enemy Crown Forces raid, and got caught up in Friendly Fire.

That is not to justify what happened - but just stick to the actual facts troll.
 
Beachcomber

Beachcomber

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 11, 2010
Messages
10,864
How is it that the ROI allows Saoradh/New IRA people to parade in Dublin, a couple of days after the organisation has murdered someone in NI?

After the Saoradh/New IRA parade in Dublin, all we get are words of condemnation from ROI politicians. Why aren't they demanding that the people who attended that parade be arrested?

Taoiseach joins condemnation of Saoradh paramilitary parade

"Fine Gael Senator Neale Richmond, chair of the Seanad’s Brexit Committee, also condemned the protest, describing it as “a disgusting attempt at intimidation by a worthless organisation intent on bringing back misery”.

“The tragic events of Thursday night in Derry that resulted in the cold murder of the wonderful Lyra McKee were a flashback to a very dark period of our history that every decent soul on this island is determined to leave behind,” he said. “We must be clear that Saoradh and the dissidents they defend do not act in our name.”

Mr Richmond also tweeted an image which showed the Saoradh group had blocked his Twitter account. “Turns out @EireSaoradh are an awfully sensitive bunch. Cowards, thugs & clowns #notinourname,” he wrote."
 
