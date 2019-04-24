"New" IRA admits that it killed journalist in Londonderry

So as usual in Irish Republican world there is a supposed "political party" attached to this "New" IRA outfit.When will people stop tolerating this nonsense that these IR terrorist organisations have separate political wings? This Saoradh outfit is part of this latest IRA, and should be treated as such."Social media giant Twitter has suspended an account linked to the dissident republican party Saoradh.Saoradh, which translates as liberation in Irish, has the support of the New IRA.The paramilitary group carried out the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, whose funeral took place on Wednesday.Paddy Gallagher, spokesman for Saoradh, said that the party was aware the account had been suspended."