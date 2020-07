midlander12 said: We have been here before, not least towards the end of the 2014 Indyref campaign. I would not get too excited about this, unless a hard Brexit actually takes place, in which case you're into a completely different ballgame. Click to expand...

We weren’t. With the exception of a couple of outliers, the polling was comprehensive that Scotland would vote remain.It’s natural the numbers would close. The Scots were explicitly told that the only way to remain in the EU was to remain with the uk. That’s no longer true. The younger folks who are furious over Brexit will be on for independence as well.The independence folks had 3 practical problems last time (leaving out the people who just like being I the union).1. How to stay or accelerate accession to the EU. That problems been answered for them.2. What currency will they use. Their dumb idea last time is even less feasible now.3. What will the economy of Scotland look like when it starts overly dependent on the oil market, out of the EU and with its part of uk debt.2 and 3 still haven’t been dealt with by the snp. Who are really just as ideologically driven as the in their own way.