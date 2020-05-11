New York - Racist white lady makes false claim to NYPD that she is being threatened

This story blew up in the last couple of days, this lady was breaking the park rules by having the dog off its lead in an area not allowed, this gent wasnt happy as he was bird watching in this area. In a quite gratuitous manner , she tells him that she will call the police and tell them that she and her dog are being threatened by an "African American man" and then gets on her phone to do exactly that. Luckily the guy was recording. It drew a lot of attention as was being labelled as an in person Swatting ie hoping that a call to the police would lead to situation that gets out of control which ultimately might end in a death. An example of toxic damsel in distress behavior?