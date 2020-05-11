New York - Racist white lady makes false claim to NYPD that she is being threatened

This story blew up in the last couple of days, this lady was breaking the park rules by having the dog off its lead in an area not allowed, this gent wasnt happy as he was bird watching in this area. In a quite gratuitous manner , she tells him that she will call the police and tell them that she and her dog are being threatened by an "African American man" and then gets on her phone to do exactly that. Luckily the guy was recording. It drew a lot of attention as was being labelled as an in person Swatting ie hoping that a call to the police would lead to situation that gets out of control which ultimately might end in a death. An example of toxic damsel in distress behavior?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1264965252866641920
 


It is a hard one to call in the oul' Oppression Olympics: entitled white female versus black guy. Is there some sort of intersectionality chart where I can look it up and see which side I should take?
 
She has been sacked from her job , and I think also been banned from central park.

Certainly an eventful day for her.
 
It should be illegal to film people without their permission and then to publish it online.
 
It would mean an end to people being harassed like this lady was.

It would be great if people weren't able to publish their holiday photos for all to see. It's such a narcissistic activity.

Perhaps in Japan
 
She had to give up her dog too, she was choking it in the video, not one of Karen's better days
 
I doubt certain posters care as long as racists like this were able to pull these stunts with immunity.
 
No, it is perfectly legal as long as it is not for profit. No one has a right to privacy while in a public place - the very idea is an oxymoron.

Secondly, no one has a right to privacy while in the act of committing a crime , as this woman clearly was.

The very fact you see her as the innocent victim in this is disturbing to say the least.
 
im going to go with this is an outdated view of privacy, if you are in a public place you can be caught on hundreds of cameras a day
 
I don't think it is.

What cameras are you caught on when in a public space? CCTV is fair enough because there's regulations on how that can be used, but other people filming each other without their consent and publishing it for all the world to see is obviously different.
 
It has never been in date. A person has no right to privacy in public. That is the law on the issue, plain and simple.
Again, the only rules governing CCTV are the same as those that govern all filming. As long it is not for profit it is fine, and it is fine to publish it.

Public photography and filming is not and never will be a crime.
 
Leaving aside static cameras, I have 2 for my bike , I want to have evidence if I ever had a cranky run in with someone. At this stage insurance companies should demand them for cars, it would make claims or court cases more straight forward. People should be and mostly are free to use their phones publicly to video.
 
Amy Cooper, the woman who went viral on Memorial Day for calling the police on former Marvel Comics editor Christian Cooper after he asked her to leash her dog in Central Park, has been fired from her job at Franklin Templeton.

The company released an official statement on Twitter, stating, "Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately. We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton."

After Christian Cooper's sister, Melody Cooper, shared a video of the incident on Twitter, it gained traction and went viral, with a majority of people calling Amy Cooper out for attempting to use the police to threaten Christian Cooper. Once Twitter users found Amy Cooper's place of employment, they contacted Franklin Templeton to alert the company. Franklin Templeton responded on the evening of May 25 by placing Amy Cooper on administrative leave while the matter was being investigated.

Amy Cooper also lost custody of her dog, returning it to the Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue. The original video showed her dog choking and struggling to get away from her as she called and spoke to the police. The rescue also released a statement on Facebook, revealing Amy Cooper "voluntarily surrendered the dog in question" while the matter is being addressed.
www.cbr.com

Woman Who Called Police on Former Marvel Editor Has Been Fired

Amy Cooper, the woman who called the police on former Marvel editor Christian Cooper, has been fired from Franklin Templeton.
www.cbr.com www.cbr.com
 
I think that having a camera on a bike or a car is justifiable from an insurance point of view, but that footage should only be used discreetly by insurance companies and possibly the courts in the event of an accident. If the filmer publishes it without the consent of the filmed they should be open to being sued.

Walking around with a camera and filming a lot of people without their consent is totally different though and the law should be amended so that it's illegal. People like the harasser in the op should be punished.
 
