New Zealand declares it 'beat the virus again'

Granballoon

Sep 12, 2020
Sorry for the tag title gore in the title, but mods have been 'moving' threads to where no one can see them 'accidentally' recently. Whoopsie, I'm sure.

New Zealand declares it 'beat the virus again' as Auckland comes out of second lockdown

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has declared that the country “beat the virus again” after a second Covid-19 wave was contained.
New Zealand has managed to bring their deaths and new cases back down to zero twice, in the same span of time the gutless Irish government locked down its own citizenry but was too gutless to stop inbound flights, specifically from America, one of the worst affected countries at this point. New Zealand severely restricted US flights from the off, as the virus moved westwards across the North American continent.


Can we get Jacinda Arden on loan? Why does Ireland produce the low-rent calibre of politician that it does?
 
Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
Low-calibre regulation.
 
Granballoon

Sep 12, 2020
Lumpy Talbot said:
Low-calibre regulation.
Why do you believe they haven't banned US flights for the time being? Have they even addressed it? I haven't seen any of the media ask them this. Disastrous circle jerk. I'm sure they'll 'apologize' for it after the fact, after several have died as a result.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
Party member/donor/friend probably has the shopping concessions at Shannon I should imagine.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
One former Fine Gael Minister keeps her own Gardai out there in Dublin Airport in kennels. Clever dogs. She just phones them and gives them a name and they race down the concourse in an effort to harass the blogger first.
 
de valera's' giddy goat

de valera's' giddy goat

Jul 22, 2011
so we stop all flights and ferry traffic into the republic...and then people continue to cross back and forth with our border to the UK, without any restriction, where cases are much worse than ours at the minute with less than half our population.
 
Granballoon

Sep 12, 2020
de valera's' giddy goat said:
so we stop all flights and ferry traffic into the republic...and then people continue to cross back and forth with our border to the UK, without any restriction, where cases are much worse than ours at the minute with less than half our population.
Or stop travel from any form of transportation, from any country with covid cases, which should have been done in March. Drastic measures need to be taken when it's hundreds of lives on the line.

This won't be the last time we face a virus like this. Our idiot politicians won't be on the ball next time, either, I'd be willing to bet.
 
Prester Jim

Prester Jim

Jul 3, 2009
It is obviously easier to do that in NZ with its isolation but I think that the c19 crisis has exposed the lie that a lot of western nations tell themselves, that they are well run. Lots of east asian nations have kept deaths down to hundreds or even less than that and thats only counting democracies. Only a couple of scandi countries and Germany have really done a good job in Europe all things considered. We (and I include Ireland here) need to entice the very best into politics and many nations are getting complete barrel scrapings (England and Wales) or mediocrities like us.
If you want proof of how mediocre our leaders are, look at Varadkar (the media and "elite" clearly think is our best), there's a tranche of well educated and succesful people in Ireland that think he's the bee's knees but he has barely a national or ministry achievement to his name; his success is all a personal level and most likely he will leave national politics and get an international job where he glides about making no difference except to commentate on the work of others.
 
shiel

Feb 14, 2011
Interesting comparison.

New Zealand is a country of two islands which if it was in Europe would stretch from the straits of Gibraltar on the border of Africa to the English Channel.

Despite its size it has only the same population roughly as Ireland south of the border.

It is the remotest developed country in the world being a distance towards the south pole from Australia as if it was in mid Atlantic relative to Europe.

Australia which is the size of Europe west of the Urals has a population in the twenty millions.

Ireland in contrast is a few miles off a continent that has circa 700 million people.

Comparisons between coping with corona virus in Ireland and New Zealand are, therefore, a bit off the wall.
 
JCR

Jul 22, 2009
There is not the political or societal will to do the same job as was done in New Zealand. Its not all on the politicians. That's one thing. Another is the nature of our economy, an essential part of Ireland's economy is simply to facilitate the various international corporations that provide the jobs. I'm sure they would prefer an open border internationally.

Then there is the mess that is the north. There no political will to do what needs to be done about the border i.e. close it off apart from those who really need to travel to work. Instead we are going to pretend the useless authorities up there are able to work with us on an all Ireland strategy. Its a lost cause.
 
JCR

Jul 22, 2009
Prester Jim said:
It is obviously easier to do that in NZ with its isolation but I think that the c19 crisis has exposed the lie that a lot of western nations tell themselves, that they are well run. Lots of east asian nations have kept deaths down to hundreds or even less than that and thats only counting democracies. Only a couple of scandi countries and Germany have really done a good job in Europe all things considered. We (and I include Ireland here) need to entice the very best into politics and many nations are getting complete barrel scrapings (England and Wales) or mediocrities like us.
If you want proof of how mediocre our leaders are, look at Varadkar (the media and "elite" clearly think is our best), there's a tranche of well educated and succesful people in Ireland that think he's the bee's knees but he has barely a national or ministry achievement to his name; his success is all a personal level and most likely he will leave national politics and get an international job where he glides about making no difference except to commentate on the work of others.
Those nations have gotten series of frights and take things a lot more seriously when it comes to pandemics and potential pandemics.

Its not just the leaders of our countries, don't forget who elects them. Our leaders say 'we're not able to do that here'. The electorate concur.

And that's if you think governments are really in charge of anything in a country like Ireland anyway.
 
