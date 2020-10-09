Granballoon
Sorry for the tag title gore in the title, but mods have been 'moving' threads to where no one can see them 'accidentally' recently. Whoopsie, I'm sure.
New Zealand has managed to bring their deaths and new cases back down to zero twice, in the same span of time the gutless Irish government locked down its own citizenry but was too gutless to stop inbound flights, specifically from America, one of the worst affected countries at this point. New Zealand severely restricted US flights from the off, as the virus moved westwards across the North American continent.
Can we get Jacinda Arden on loan? Why does Ireland produce the low-rent calibre of politician that it does?
New Zealand declares it 'beat the virus again' as Auckland comes out of second lockdown
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has declared that the country “beat the virus again” after a second Covid-19 wave was contained.
www.independent.ie
https://www.businesstraveller.com/business-travel/2020/03/26/air-new-zealand-further-cuts-international-flights-over-coronavirus/
