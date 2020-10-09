New Zealand declares it 'beat the virus again'

It is obviously easier to do that in NZ with its isolation but I think that the c19 crisis has exposed the lie that a lot of western nations tell themselves, that they are well run. Lots of east asian nations have kept deaths down to hundreds or even less than that and thats only counting democracies. Only a couple of scandi countries and Germany have really done a good job in Europe all things considered. We (and I include Ireland here) need to entice the very best into politics and many nations are getting complete barrel scrapings (England and Wales) or mediocrities like us.

If you want proof of how mediocre our leaders are, look at Varadkar (the media and "elite" clearly think is our best), there's a tranche of well educated and succesful people in Ireland that think he's the bee's knees but he has barely a national or ministry achievement to his name; his success is all a personal level and most likely he will leave national politics and get an international job where he glides about making no difference except to commentate on the work of others.