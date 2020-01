Orbit v2 said: I'd see one of the last three swinging to either FF or FG this time. Click to expand...

Yes I was conservative with that prediction but I'll stick with it.I was planning on putting in 2 FF. But thinking about it Clair Daly will be elected. Then when Lab held their seat last time and if Kenny runs this time then he is bound to hold on.I know nothing of the shinner apart from that she comes across as a bit loud and mouthy when on tv or radio.If I had a bet to place on someone losing then I would put it on her but then maybe that's my heart over ruling my head. I think she only got around half a quota in FPVs last time.